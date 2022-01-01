CHOP'D
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A steakhouse for the everyday person, where there's everything for everyone! We offer a wide range of menu items - from pizzas and steaks to salads and burgers. Get the amazing value of food and experience all from our family-style restaurant. *ANY MANUAL ADD-ONS/EXTRAS MAY SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Location
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield, IL 60585
