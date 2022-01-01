Restaurant header imageView gallery

CHOP'D

review star

No reviews yet

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155

Plainfield, IL 60585

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
STEAK UMMMM
KIDS CHEESE BURGER

APPS

AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT

$13.00

1. Shrimp with chili aioli, 2. Oven dried tomatoes, bacon, & lime crema, 3. Roasted corn, cilantro, tomato, & feta

CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

Straight from Ellsworth Co-Op Creamery in Wisconsin. Battered, fried, and squeaky. Served with a side of marinara sauce and khaos sauce

PRETZEL CRAB BREAD

$13.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, Old Bay seasoning, cream cheese all topped with melted cheese and mango mustard dipping sauce

HUMMUS 3 WAYS

$12.00

Red pepper hummus, original hummus, & avocado hummus. Served with grilled pita bread

WAGYU MEATBALLS

$14.00

Hand formed meatballs from Snake River Farms baked & topped with red sauce and served with grilled crostini

NACHOS

$14.00

Roasted sirloin, black olives, tomatoes, diced jalapenos, pineapple relish, and white queso all served on house made tortilla chips

PRETZEL BUCKET

$12.00

Pretzel bites smothered white queso, bacon, and garnished with green onions

TUNA POKE

$16.00

Seared Yellowfin Tuna tossed in homemade poke sauce. Sits on a bed of edamame and cucumber, finished off with fresh avocado and sesame seeds. Served with fried wonton chips.

WAGYU BOMBS

$14.00

House made “donuts” stuffed with wagyu chili. Fried and smothered in white queso. Served with lime-crema dipping sauce

WHIPPED RICOTTA AND HONEY

$10.00

Whipped Ricotta, honey, thyme, black pepper, and sea salt served with grilled country bread

MEATLESS NACHOS

$11.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

BURGERS

***All burgers are cooked as Medium to Medium well for takeout orders. If you would like a Well-done burger, please specify in the "Special Instructions"

BACON BURGER

$15.00

Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon with a merlot butter bun. ***All burgers are cooked as Medium to Medium well as of now for takeout orders. If you would like a Well-done burger, please specify in the "Special Instructions"

BISON

$15.00

Oven dried tomatoes, mixed greens, brie ***All burgers are cooked as Medium to Medium well as of now for takeout orders. If you would like a Well-done burger, please specify in the "Special Instructions"

CHOP'D BURGER

$15.00

Bacon onion jam, mixed greens, & bacon blue cheese spread ***All burgers are cooked as Medium to Medium well as of now for takeout orders. If you would like a Well-done burger, please specify in the "Special Instructions"

DEVIL'S 3 WAY

$15.00

Two 4oz. patties smothered in ghost pepper cheese, topped with chorizo jalapeno poppers. Finished with spicy avocado spread

IMPOSSIBLE

$16.00

7oz. hand formed Impossible! patty with mango mustard dipping sauce. Served on a potato bun

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$16.00

8oz patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, port glaze, swiss cheese, and crispy onions

DESSERTS

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

KIDS ICE CREAM SCOOP

$1.50

ENTREES

CAJUN PESTO MAC

$16.00

Rotini pasta, with roasted garlic, tomatoes and spinach. Tossed with pesto mac sauce, and cajun chicken.

JAMBALAYA

$16.00

Fresh chicken, shrimp, sausage, and diced tomatoes all served over brown rice. (There are no modifications for this item except "No Shrimp")

MACADAMIA MAHI

$19.00

Macadamia crusted Mahi seared and finished off with a citrus beurre blanc over fried cauliflower rice, topped with pineapple relish

SALMON

$21.00

Grilled and orange rubbed salmon, ginger teriyaki over brown rice and grilled bok choy

SUMMER POWER BOWL

$16.00

Sauteed cauliflower, squash, tomatoes, asparagus and kale. Tossed in pesto sauces and topped with grilled chicken.

VEGAN LETTUCE WRAPS

$15.00

FAMILY PACKAGES

NO BRAINER

$50.00

4 Cheeseburgers, LTOP, 1 Large Mac n' Cheese, 1 Large Chop'd House Salad, 1 Large order of Waffle fries, 1 Large order of Tots, & 1 Large order of Chicken Tenders. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS FOR FAMILY PACKAGES!

TRIPLE THREAT

$50.00

3 Cheeseburgers with LTOP on the side, 3 Mother Cluckers with Khaos sauce on the side, 2 plain Pretzels with a large Queso for dipping, and 1 large Mac n' Cheese. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS FOR FAMILY PACKAGES!

BURGER SACK

$40.00

6 Cheeseburgers, 2 large boxes of Waffle Fries, and LTOP on the side. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS FOR FAMILY PACKAGES!

KIDS

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.00

KIDS WAFFLE

$7.00

PIZZAS

BASIC PIZZA

$17.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$17.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$17.00

Red sauce base with a choice of 2: choose from pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, black olives, onions, and peppers

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

Red sauce base with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese. ***If you would like to add toppings, please see the "Build Your Own Pizza"

CHICAGO PIZZA

$18.00

CUBANO PIZZA

$18.00

White sauce, topped with Mojo Pork, pickles, and bacon. Drizzled with hot honey mustard.

SALADS

CHOP'D TRADITIONAL

$14.00

Grilled chicken, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Italian dressing)

CHOP'D SURF

$15.00

Shrimp, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Creamy Avocado dressing)

CHOP'D CARNIVORE

$15.00

Grilled sirloin, chopped mix greens, diced tomatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, banana peppers, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and ditalini noodles. Garnished with pickled onions (Recommended with Bacon blue cheese dressing)

ASIAN SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, red cabbage, edamame, mandarin oranges, and sesame seeds. Tossed in carrot ginger dressing and topped with wonton strips.

ELOTE CHICKEN

$14.00

Chopped romaine and iceberg, tossed in elote sauce, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomatoes and smoked chicken. Topped with tortilla strips and green onion.

GOLDEN BEET

$13.00

Roasted golden beets, feta, mixed greens, and avocado tossed in Avocado Ranch Dressing

KALE CAESAR

$8.00

Diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese, pickled onions all tossed in Caesar dressing

SAMMIES

815

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with melted provolone, red onion, lettuce, and extra virgin olive oil

CAJUN BLT

$16.00Out of stock

Cajun pork belly, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and sweet mayo on ciabatta.

CARNE ASADA

$16.00

Marinated skirt steak topped with white lightning coleslaw. Served on garlic butter buns

FILET SLIDERS

$19.00

7oz. of petite tender cut and split into 3 steak sliders. Smothered with bacon onion jam and sweet mayo. Served on a garlic butter bun. (Comes Medium - Medium Well)

HONEYBUTTER CHICKEN

$15.00

Tempura fried chicken on a bacon brioche bun, topped with spicy honey and honey butter

MEATBALL GRINDER

$16.60

Wagyu meatballs smothered in house marinara, melted provolone and giardiniera on a soft ciabatta.

MOTHER CLUCKER

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast stacked on stacks of pickles, and drizzled with house made khaos sauce

REUBEN

$15.00

House corned beef, 1001 island dressing, smoked onion bacon kraut, swiss cheese on thick marble rye bread

STEAK UMMMM

$18.00

Shaved ribeye, gruyere cheese, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served on a soft ciabatta bun

SIDES

CHIPS

$3.00

Ranch spiced house made kettle chips

TOTS

$5.00

Tossed in Smokey Memphis Grit

FRIES

$5.00

Ranch spiced

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

Balsamic marinated and grilled.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

Lightly oiled, seasoned and roasted. Tossed in sweet chili sauce.

LIME JALAPENO COLESLAW

$5.00

GREEN BEANS

$5.00Out of stock

MAC N CHZ SIDE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, diced tomato, red pepper, bacon, diced cucumber, & noodles

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00

CHEESY CHOP'D

$6.00

Sliced potato, thyme, garlic, and parmesan cheese

GARLIC SMASHED

$6.00

Red potatoes, garlic butter, and extra virgin olive oil

SWEET MASHED

$6.00Out of stock

Mashed sweet potatoes with honey and cinnamon

STEAKS

BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$29.00

14oz. Frenched pork chop with sweet potato mashed & garlic green beans. Smothered in bourbon honey sauce with grilled peaches

NEW YORK STRIP

$29.00

12oz. New York strip, served with brussel sprouts & garlic smashed potatoes. Topped with garlic butter

CHOP'D SIGNATURE

$49.00

18oz. saw cut bone in rib eye. Grilled to perfection & topped with our house merlot butter. Served with cheesy chop'd potatoes & asparagus

SIRLOIN FILET

$29.00

8oz. sirloin filet served with green beans and garlic smashed potatoes. Topped with garlic butter

TOMAHAWK

$79.00

27oz. Tomahawk ribeye, served with brussel sprouts & cheesy chop’d potatoes. Topped with garlic butter

WINGS

BONELESS

$15.00

10oz. of breaded boneless chicken wings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

BONELESS *SPLIT*

$15.00

Half (5oz) & Half (5oz) of our 10oz breaded boneless chicken wings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

TRADITIONAL

$18.00

10 Bone-in chicken wings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

TRADITIONAL *SPLIT*

$18.00

Half (5) & Half (5) of our 10 bone-in wings

BOWLS

ORANGE SALMON BOWL

$17.00Out of stock

SHRIMP BOWL

$15.00Out of stock

TUNA POKE BOWL

$17.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

MR. PIBB

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

KHAOS ROOTBEER

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

SODA WATER

BOTTLES

Filberts Soda

$3.50Out of stock

RED BULL FLAVORS

BLUEBERRY RED BULL

$3.75

RED BULL

$3.75

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.75

TROPICAL RED BULL

$3.75

WATERMELON RED BULL

$3.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A steakhouse for the everyday person, where there's everything for everyone! We offer a wide range of menu items - from pizzas and steaks to salads and burgers. Get the amazing value of food and experience all from our family-style restaurant. *ANY MANUAL ADD-ONS/EXTRAS MAY SUBJECT TO AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE

Location

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield, IL 60585

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
CHOP'D image

Similar restaurants in your area

Savino's Beef & Gyros
orange starNo Reviews
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
KHAOS BREWING
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S, IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Honey Jam Cafe - Plainfield
orange starNo Reviews
12618 Illinois Rte 59 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Plainfield - 5951 Theodore Street
orange starNo Reviews
5951 Theodore Street Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Spartan Ale House - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
3032 English Rows Ave Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plainfield

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Krema Coffee House - 24038 W. Lockport
orange star4.7 • 493
24038 W. Lockport Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
CRAFT'D
orange star4.2 • 441
16031 S Lincoln Hwy Plainfield, IL 60586
View restaurantnext
Hazel Marie's
orange star4.7 • 335
24030 W. Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Crab Boil 59
orange star4.2 • 296
15507 IL-59 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plainfield
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston