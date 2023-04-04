A map showing the location of Chop House Burger Fort Worth View gallery

Chop House Burger Fort Worth

review star

No reviews yet

300 Throckmorton St.

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Food

Burgers

Chop House Burger

Chop House Burger

$8.50

White Truffle Sauce, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce

Wine Country

Wine Country

$9.75

Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce

Ricky Bobby Melt

Ricky Bobby Melt

$8.75

Angus Beef, Texas Toast, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeno

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$9.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25

Angus Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeno, Steak Sauce, Chipotle Mayo

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

$8.75

Jerk Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Mango Salsa, Home Lime Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese

El Luchador

El Luchador

$9.75

Grilled Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Tostada, Pickled Red Onions

The Green New Deal

The Green New Deal

$7.75

Falafel, Tzatziki (Dairy), Pickled Cucumber, Hummus, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Billie Jean Melt

Billie Jean Melt

$8.25

Grilled Chicken, Texas Toast, American Cheese, Onions, Jalapeno

Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

White Truffle Oil, PArmesan, Fresh Parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Simply Salted

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Shoestring Potatoes, Simply Salted

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Hand Buttered, Cajun Buttermilk Ranch

Popcorn Chicken

$7.75

Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Sauce, Celery Curls, Fresh Parsley

Salads

Chop House Cobb

Chop House Cobb

$10.75

romaine, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, red onion, 1,000 island dressing

White Truffle Caesar

White Truffle Caesar

$9.50

classic Caesar salad, white truffle oil, cornbread croutons, shaved Parmesan

Kids

CHB Junior

CHB Junior

$6.50

American Cheese, Toasted Brioche Slider Bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

American Cheese, Texas Toast

Drinks

N/A Bevs

Iced Tea

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Mex Coke

$4.75

Jarritos

$4.50

Fiji Water

$4.75

Topo Chico

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It all started with a burger at the Dallas Chop House – a great steakhouse in the heart of Downtown Dallas. The Chop House Burger, as it was named, became one of the most popular items on the Dallas Chop House menu, so in 2010 we decided to bring the Chop House Burger to the world in a restaurant all its own. Chop House Burger is our twist on the classic American burger joint. It features certified Angus beef, locally sourced produce, artisan bread and local beers.

Website

Location

300 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

