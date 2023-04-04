Chop House Burger Fort Worth
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
It all started with a burger at the Dallas Chop House – a great steakhouse in the heart of Downtown Dallas. The Chop House Burger, as it was named, became one of the most popular items on the Dallas Chop House menu, so in 2010 we decided to bring the Chop House Burger to the world in a restaurant all its own. Chop House Burger is our twist on the classic American burger joint. It features certified Angus beef, locally sourced produce, artisan bread and local beers.
Location
300 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
