Chop House Dayton
7727 Washington Village Dr
Washington Township, OH 45459
Lunch Favorites
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
lunch portion with cucumbers, black olives, red onion, rice noodles, feta cheese; tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette, topped with a homemade onion ring
- Lunch Santa Fe Salad$14.00
lunch portion with roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, onion, carrots, tortilla strips, jack and cheddar cheese; tossed in our Santa Fe dressing and topped with grilled chicken and pico de gallo
- Lunch Chicken Tender Salad$15.00
lunch portion with cheese, rice noodles and bacon; served with honey mustard dressing
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
large salad with homemade caesar dressing
- Lunch Tenderloin Caesar$16.00
lunch portion, 3 oz grilled filet, blue cheese crumbles, onion and diced tomato in a caesar salad
- Lunch Salmon Caesar$18.00
Tossed with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled salmon
- Lunch Chop House Steakburger$15.00
8 oz patty, choice of cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms/onions, brioche bun, fries
- Lunch Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$15.00
8 oz patty, blue cheese butter, bacon, mushrooms, brioche bun, fries
- Lunch Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
smoked mozzarella, bacon and chipotle ranch, sweet potato fries
- Lunch Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
6 oz cut, au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese
- Lunch Chicken Pizza Florentine$14.00
crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke
- Lunch Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
grilled chicken, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
- Lunch Chicken Tenders$15.00
lunch portion, fried golden brown, with bbq and honey mustard sauces and fries
- Lunch Voodoo Chicken Tacos$15.00
fried chicken tenders, spicy aioli sauce, shredded cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, corn crème brûlée
- Lunch Marinated Grilled Chicken$16.00
8 oz boneless, double breast served over rice pilaf with steamed broccoli
- Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
8 oz smothered in fresh country pepper gravy, mashed potatoes, corn crème brûlée
- Lunch Chicken Piccata$17.00
sautéed, lemon wine sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
- Lunch Teriyaki-Glazed Grilled Chicken$17.00
pineapple relish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Lunch Roasted Turkey & Dressing$16.00
slow roasted, seasoned turkey breast sliced and served over cornbread dressing; finished with our savory turkey gravy, tangy cranberry sauce, choice of side item
- Lunch Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$14.00
avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro
- Lunch Grilled Rainbow Trout$15.00
4 oz fillet, seasonal topping, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Lunch Crispy Calamari & Shrimp$15.00
sweet red pepper, remoulade and cocktail sauce
- Lunch Baked Schrod$16.00
Ritz® cracker crumb breading, dill caper sauce, parmesan creamed spinach
- Lunch Chargrilled Shrimp$16.00
lunch portion, four jumbo shrimp over fettuccine, steamed broccoli
- Lunch Homemade Blue Crab Cake$17.00
One cake lightly breaded and fried golden brown, sugar snap peas
- Lunch Shrimp & Crab Cake Combo$17.00
four grilled jumbo shrimp over fettuccine with a blue crab cake
- Lunch Angus Chopped Steak$16.00
8 oz topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions; served with two side items
- Lunch Petite Pork Chops$17.00
center-cut chops, mashed potatoes, parmesan creamed spinach
- Lunch Sirloin Steak$17.00
a rich, flavorful, 7 oz center-cut sirloin served with a baked potato
- Lunch Oven Roasted Meatballs$17.00
melted provolone, marinara, mashed potatoes
- Lunch Deviled Eggs$11.00
brown sugar bacon
- Lunch Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Marinara sauce
- Deviled Eggs$11.00
Brown sugar bacon
- Spinach Queso & Chips$13.00
Melted cheese, artichoke, jalapeño, spinach, sun-dried tomato
- Crispy Calamari & Shrimp$16.00
Sweet red pepper, rémoulade and cocktail sauces
- Colossal Homemade Onion Rings
Honey mustard sauce
- Chargrilled Shrimp & Crab Cake$19.00
Four jumbo shrimp, crab cake, herb butter, dill caper sauce
- Chicken Pizza Florentine$15.00
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
Five jumbo shrimp, homemade zesty cocktail sauce
- Oven Roasted Meatballs$16.00
Melted provolone, marinara
- Pizza Florentine$12.00
Crispy thin crust, creamed spinach, cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, artichoke
- Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$15.00
Avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro
Salad
- Balsamic Blue Cheese Chopped Salad$8.00
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with avocado, bacon, tortilla strips, onion, diced tomato
- Caesar Salad$7.00
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan
- House Salad$7.00
Grape tomatoes, jack, cheddar, bacon, cucumbers, rice noodles, and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled chicken
- Chicken Salad
Tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with black olives, feta, cucumber, onion, rice noodles
- Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Served with grape tomatoes, rice noodles, bacon, jack, cheddar, and honey mustard on the side.
- Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Tossed in Santa Fe dressing black beans, peppers, roasted corn, onion, jack, cheddar
- Sliced Tenderloin Caesar Salad
Tossed in caesar dressing with blue cheese, diced tomato, onion
- Salmon Caesar$20.00
Tossed in caesar dressing with croutons, fresh grated parmesan topped with grilled salmon
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Slow-Roasted Prime Rib Sandwich$20.00
Au jus, onion roll, mac ‘n’ cheese
- Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich$16.00
Bacon, chipotle ranch, kaiser bun and sweet potato fries
- Voodoo Chicken Tacos$15.00
crispy tenders, spicy aioli sauce, shredded cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, corn crème brûlée
- Chop House Steakburger$15.00
Choose to top your burger with cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, brioche bun, fries
Steaks/Chops
- Filet Mignon
The leanest, most tender cut of beef
- Sirloin
A rich, flavorful, center-cut steak
- Ribeye
Marbling creates a juicy, flavorful cut of beef
- New York Strip$38.00
a large, tender cut from the strip loin
- T-Bone$42.00
enticing combination of the tenderloin and strip loin
- Prime Rib
slow-roasted for 12 hours, au jus
- Filet of Beef Medallions
our chef’s daily preparation
- Horseradish-Crusted Filet
crowned with a seared horseradish crust
- New Zealand Lamb Chops
four rib chops, mint sauce
- Chop House Pork Chop$25.00
thick, bone-in cut, cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- Petite Pork Chops$21.00
Two seasoned, center-cut chops, mashed potatoes, parmesan creamed spinach
- Manhattan Strip$40.00
Seafood
- Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp
herb butter fettuccine, steamed broccoli
- Homemade Blue Crab Cakes
mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas
- Mahi-Mahi$26.00
grilled, fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, broccoli
- Grilled North Atlantic Salmon$25.00
seasonal topping, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Baked Boston Schrod$21.00
Ritz® cracker crumb breading, dill caper sauce, parmesan creamed spinach
- Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Chicken/Ribs
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
sautéed, lemon wine sauce, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
- Teriyaki-Glazed Grilled Chicken$21.00
fresh honey pineapple relish, rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Rosemary Grilled Chicken$20.00
rice pilaf, steamed broccoli
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
s BBQ and honey mustard sauces, fries
- Fall-Off-The-Bone BBQ Baby Back Ribs
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- BBQ Chicken & Baby Back Ribs Combo$30.00
cinnamon apple garnish, jumbo sweet potato
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
Side Items
- Baked Cinnamon Apples$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Burgundy Mushrooms$4.00
- Chop House Fries$4.00
- Corn Crème Brulee$4.00
- Deviled Eggs (3)$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Medley$4.00
- Jumbo Sweet Potato$4.00
- Mac n Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.00
- Parmesan Creamed Spinach$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Steamed Asparagus$5.50
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Sugar Snap Peas$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Caramel Fudge Cake$9.00
Hershey’s® chocolate cake, homemade Heath® Bar Crunch ice cream, caramel sauce
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Fluffy chocolate mousse with Oreo® crust, Grand Marnier® whipped cream
- Strawberry Butter Cake$9.00
Warm butter cake topped with whipped cream, fresh strawberry topping, vanilla ice cream
- Caramel Cookie Crunch$9.00
Freshly baked caramel cookie, homemade Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and white chocolate sauces
- Key Lime Pie$9.00
Creamy key lime pie, graham cracker crust, whipped cream, fresh lime
- New York Style Cheesecake$9.00
Classic cheesecake with graham cracker crust
- Vanilla Bean ice Cream$5.00+
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house
- Heath Bar Ice Cream$5.00+
We proudly make all of our ice cream in house (contains nuts)
Add-Ons
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
7727 Washington Village Dr, Washington Township, OH 45459