Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chop N Fresh 291 Rele St

review star

No reviews yet

291 Rele St

Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobb Boom - ONLINE
Sweet Bowl Alabama - ONLINE
Southwestern - ONLINE

Seasonal Salads

Honey Mustard & Chill - ONLINE

Honey Mustard & Chill - ONLINE

$14.00

spring mix, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, craisins, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, carrots, toasted almonds, honey mustard lemon vinaigrette

Red, White, & Blue - ONLINE

Red, White, & Blue - ONLINE

$13.00

arugula, shredded kale, local strawberries, apples, blueberries, raw walnuts, dark chocolate balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Bae - ONLINE

Strawberry Bae - ONLINE

$14.50

baby spinach, spring mix, local strawberries, bacon, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mint, raisins, cucumbers, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette

Signature Salads

Cobb Boom - ONLINE

Cobb Boom - ONLINE

$15.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, raw corn, avocado, roasted chicken, egg, blue cheese dressing

Falafel N Love - ONLINE

Falafel N Love - ONLINE

$14.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pita chips*, red onion, housemade hummus, baked falafel, cucumber tahini yogurt

Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE

Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE

$17.00Out of stock

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Kale Caesar - ONLINE

Kale Caesar - ONLINE

$13.50

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, roasted chicken, parmesan crisps, fresh lime squeeze, caesar dressing

Korean BBQ Bowl - ONLINE

Korean BBQ Bowl - ONLINE

$13.50

wild rice, baby spinach, bean sprouts, roasted mushrooms, egg, shredded carrots, cucumber, roasted chicken, raw beets, nori furikake, korean bbq dressing*

Mexican Elote Bowl - ONLINE

Mexican Elote Bowl - ONLINE

$12.50

warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Southwestern - ONLINE

Southwestern - ONLINE

$14.50

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted chicken, tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Sweet Bowl Alabama - ONLINE

Sweet Bowl Alabama - ONLINE

$13.50

wild rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, almonds, local goat cheese, roasted chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

Wholey Moley - ONLINE

Wholey Moley - ONLINE

$13.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, fresh lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Custom Salad

Custom Salad - ONLINE

Custom Salad - ONLINE

$9.50

CHOOSE ANY BASE + FOUR TOPPINGS

Beverages (3.0 Online)

Bai Infusion

Bai Infusion

$2.50

You just can’t top our Bai drinks. Each exotic flavor is antioxidant-infused, with 1 gram of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners. They’re pretty much a party in your mouth.

Better Kombucha - BOTTLED

Better Kombucha - BOTTLED

$4.75

As Birmingham’s first commercial kombucha brewery, Better Kombucha believes that an integral part of being better physically, mentally, and spiritually is related to what we put into our bodies, and that taking better care of ourselves makes us better people and better people make better community. Together we are Better.

Better Kombucha - DRAFT

Better Kombucha - DRAFT

$5.95

Better Kombucha ON TAP!!!!! Flavors change weekly!!!!

Fiji

Fiji

$2.50

Earth's Finest Water

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

NO High Fructose Cory Syrup, 100% Organic Fair Trade Cane Sugar Sodas,

Perrier

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Elegant, sparkling and refreshing. PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water has delighted generations of beverage seekers for over 150 years, with its unique blend of distinctive bubbles and balanced mineral content. Originating in France, its effervescent spirit is known worldwide. It also offers a great alternative to carbonated soft drinks, with no sugar and zero calories. PERRIER is thirst-quenching on its own, but its crisp carbonation makes it the perfect partner for cocktails and drink recipes. It’s the ideal at-home or on-the-go beverage, making it a refreshing choice for every day.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50

S.Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Refreshing and Freshly Brewed Everyday - Pick up orders are self serve.

NAPKINS & UTENSILS ARE INCLUDED FOR EVERY SALAD. SELECT "NO" TO OPT OUT!

No, I do not need napkins and utensils.

We include napkins for every salad. Select "no" if you don't need 'em :)

Yes, I do need napkins and utensils, thanks!

CONFIRM YOUR LOCATION

I CONFIRM I AM ORDERING FROM THE MOUNTAIN BROOK LOCATION

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Always Fresh. #keepitfresh

Website

Location

291 Rele St, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Post Office Pies - Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
270 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
CHOP N FRESH - 291 Rele Street (DEACTIVATED)
orange starNo Reviews
291 Rele Street Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Civitas- Restaurant- Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2031 Cahaba Rd Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
brick & tin Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
2901 Cahaba Road Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Daniel George - 2837 Culver Road
orange starNo Reviews
2837 Culver Road Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Abhi Eatery and bar
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Cahaba Rd. Birmingham, AL 35223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mountain Brook

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mountain Brook
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston