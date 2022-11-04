Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Salad

Chop Shop Colfax

review star

No reviews yet

4990 E Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chop Shop Burger
Crispy Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Super Chop

Beer (Only for Pick-up, Not Delivery)

Dry Dock IPA

Dry Dock IPA

$9.00
90 Shilling

90 Shilling

$8.50
Avery Stampede

Avery Stampede

$8.50
Apricot Blonde

Apricot Blonde

$8.50

Cocktails (Only for Pick-up, Not Delivery)

Passion Fruit Frozen Hurricane

Passion Fruit Frozen Hurricane

$10.00+
Lemon Berry Frose

Lemon Berry Frose

$10.00+
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$7.50+

**SPECIAL** Blueberry Bourbonade

$8.50

**SPECIAL** Rum Cider

$8.50

**SPECIAL** Margarita

$8.50

Lemon, lime, orange sour mix with cointreau and el jimador

Wine (Only for Pickup, Not Delivery)

Rose

$7.00+

House White

$7.00+

House Red

$7.00+

Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Utensils and Napkins

Utensils/Napkins Per Person

$0.25

Chop Shop Specialties

48 Slow Cooked Hour Short Rib

48 Slow Cooked Hour Short Rib

$23.00

Caramelized Baby Carrots, Whipped Potatoes, Crispy Pickled Onions, 3 Peppercorn Hoisin Demi-Glace

Grilled Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$16.00

House Ground Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Whipped Potatoes, Mango BBQ, Crispy Pickled Onions

Crispy Fried Chicken

Crispy Fried Chicken

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey

Crispy Fried Organic Tofu

Crispy Fried Organic Tofu

$12.00

Teriyaki, Sauteed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake Gluten Friendly- Tofu shares fryer

Grilled Achiote Salmon

Grilled Achiote Salmon

$20.00

Teriyaki, Sauteed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Furikake Gluten Free

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Creamy Hummus, Cous Cous, Romesco Sauce, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Shallot, Feta, Dill

**Special** Asian Black Pepper Steak

**Special** Asian Black Pepper Steak

$20.00

Grilled 6oz. Bistro Filet , Whipped Potatoes, Wok Tossed Sesame Broccoli/Bell Pepper, Butter Poached Pearl Onions, Black Pepper Soy Demi Glace

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried Egg, Edamame, Broccoli, Snow Peas Carrot, Zucchini, Kimchee, Scallion & Cilantro, Sesame, Teriyaki Gluten Free

Pork Carnitas Rice Noodle

Pork Carnitas Rice Noodle

$14.50

Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions & Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot'n Sour Sauce Gluten Free

Veggie Noodle Bowl

Veggie Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Fried Egg, Cashews, Sesame, Green Onions & Cilantro, Black Mushroom, Kimchee, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Carrot, Hot'n Sour Sauce Gluten Free

Between The Bread

Plain Cheeseburger

$8.50

House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Chop Shop Burger

Chop Shop Burger

$12.00

House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Spicy Aioli, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Tomato

Plain Crispy Chicken

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Brioche Bun

Crispy Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Bacon Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Fried Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Arugula, Tomato

Smoked Chicken Pastrami

Smoked Chicken Pastrami

$12.50

Smoked Chicken Breast, Grilled Rye, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Southwestern Slaw

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle **Goat Cheese is inside Veggie Patty**

Shanghai French Dip

$13.50

Pork Confit - Oyster Sauce, Bell Peppers & Onions - Spicy Aioli - Provolone - Soft Hoagie - Cilantro & Green Onion - Shanghai Jus

**SPECIAL Turkey Sandwich**

$13.50

Orange achiote marinated turkey, brioche bun, orange cranberry jam, arugula. Dairy Free with no butter on bun Gluten free with no bun

From The Garden

Super Chop

Super Chop

$11.00+

Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Adzuki Beans, Togarashi Spiced Pecans, Egg, Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette Gluten Free

Southwestern Chop

Southwestern Chop

$11.00+

Romaine Hearts, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Green Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Buttermilk Vinaigrette **Corn, Black Bean, Onion, Cilantro all in SW Mix, cannot remove just one** Gluten Friendly- Tortillas share fryer

Greek Chop

Greek Chop

$11.00+

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Shallot, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini, Herb Vinaigrette Gluten Free

Rocket Chop **New**

$11.00+

Baby Arugula, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Gorgonzola, Dried Cranberries, Grape Tomato Gluten Free

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid's Chicken

Kid's Chicken

$7.50

With Mashed Potatoes

Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$8.50

With Mashed Potatoes

Kid's Tofu

Kid's Tofu

$6.50

With Mashed Potatoes

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Bistro Filet Steak and Mash Potatoes

$15.00

Bistro Filet Steak, Whipped Potatoes and Jus

Soup & Sides Dine In

***SPECIAL*** MUSHROOM Empanadas

$12.00Out of stock

Shiitake Mushrooms, Onion, Garlic, Butter, Oxajaca Cheese, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Herbs, Salt and Pepper. Can not be Gluten or Dairy free Vegetarian

***SPECIAL*** Chop Shop Wings

$10.00Out of stock

6 party sized wings. Buffalo or plain. Served with ranch and a romaine slaw.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

with Nuac Cham & Ginger Dill Yogurt

Parmesan French Fries

Parmesan French Fries

$4.50
72 Hour Slow Cooked Onion Bliss Soup

72 Hour Slow Cooked Onion Bliss Soup

$6.00

**Soup Special** Salmon Chowder

$6.00

Salmon, heavy cream, potatoes, carrots and red bell peppers. Garnished with herbs. Cannot be dairy or gluten free.

Creamy Whipped Potatoes

Creamy Whipped Potatoes

$4.50
Loaded Whipped Potatoes

Loaded Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

With Bacon Gray, Sour Cream, Cheese, Crispy Onion

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, and Cucumber

Vickie’s Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Vickie's Sea Salt

$2.50

Vickie’s BBQ

$2.50

Side of Bread

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy

$0.50

Side of Protein

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side of Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Side of Tofu

$3.00

Side of Salmon

$8.50

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Veggie Patty

$5.50

Side of Bistro Filet Steak

$12.00

Desserts

**New** New York Cheesecake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake w/ Cherries, Vanilla Whipped Cream, & Shaved Mexican Chocolate

**New** Chocolate Chip Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie w/ Dulce de Leche Caramel & Vanilla Whipped Cream

**New** Marshmallow Crispy

$5.00

Marshmallow Crispy w/ Sea Salt & Brown Butter

Real Sugar Craft Sodas

Cola

$3.25

Diet

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Grape

$3.25

Black Cherry

$3.25

Spritz

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.25Out of stock

Can of Ginger Beer

$3.25

Kid's

Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves on being one of Denver's premier chef-drive and fast casual restaurants. We based our menu around the idea that delicious food doesn't need to be fancy or expensive.

Website

Location

4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80220

Directions

Gallery
Chop Shop image
Chop Shop image
Chop Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fox Run Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3550 East Colfax Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Route 40 Cafe Denver
orange star3.7 • 23
2550 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
orange star4.5 • 711
200 Quebec St Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Officer's Club
orange starNo Reviews
94 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston