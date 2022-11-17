Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Chop - Sister Bay

4,795 Reviews

$$$

2345 Mill Rd

Sister Bay, WI 54234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon
Salmon
Ribeye

DAILY FEATURES

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.95

Fried Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.95

Raw Ahi Tuna, Green Onion, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo, Sushi Rice

California Roll

$13.95

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Carrots, Sushi Rice

Veggie Roll

$12.95

Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Asparagus, Sushi Rice

Spicy Crab Roll

$13.95

Imitation Crab, Avocado, Green Onions, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Crunch, Sushi Rice

APPETIZERS

Pork Pot Stickers

$12.00

Pan Fried and Steamed, Ponzu Sauce

Steak Tartare

$16.00

Chopped Certified Angus Beef (Raw), Red Onions, Capers, Toast Points

Goat Cheese Crostinis

$12.00

Creamy Goat Cheese, Baked Crostinis, Roasted Tomatoes, Fig Spread, Balsamic Reduction

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Lump Crab, Panko Crust, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Tempura Shrimp

$17.00

5 Battered Shrimp, Sriracha Aioli

SOUP & SALAD

Chop Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Peppercorn Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan, Crostini

Soup du Jour - Cup

$6.00

Soup du Jour - Bowl

$8.00

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix, Local Cherries, Red Onion, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Apple Vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque - Cup

$12.00

Lobster Stock, Sherry, Cream, Crème Fraiche

ENTREES

Filet Mignon

$39.95+

Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato

New York Strip

$34.95+

Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato

Ribeye

$44.95+

Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato

Beef Burgundy

$28.95

Tender Cuts of Beef, Pearl Onions, Mushrooms, Garlic Butter, Red Wine Sauce, Chef’s Choice Potato

Chop Steak Salad

$32.95

Chop House Salad or Caesar Salad. Grilled Petite Filet or Salmon. Cup of Soup Included

Filet Medallions

$32.95

Filet- Med Rare Only, Mushroom Brandy Cream Sauce, Crostini, Chef's Choice Potato

Crab Cakes

$32.95

Lump Crab, Panko Crust, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Minnesota Wild Rice

Crispy Duck

$34.95

Maple Leaf Farm 1/2 Duck, Seaquist Cherry Demi-Glacé, Minnesota Wild Rice

Lobster Tails

$64.95

2 6 oz Cold Water Lobster Tails, Steamed, Drawn Butter, Lemon, Minnesota Wild Rice

Salmon

$34.95

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Grilled, Lemon Citronette, Minnesota Wild Rice

Mushroom Ravioli

$29.95

Truffle Butter Cream Sauce with Spinach and Parmesan.

Walleye

$32.95

Panko Crusted Canadian Walleye, Tartar Sauce, Lemon, Minnesota Wild Rice

Farmhouse Porkchop

$29.95

12 oz Bone-In Pork Chop, Maple Butter Glaze, Sautéed Apples, Toasted Pecans, Chef's Choice Potato

SIDES

Loaded Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Sautéed Onions

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Potato du Jour

$4.00

Minnesota Wild Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Roasted Tri-Color Carrots with a Honey Dijon Glaze

WINE

Cabernet, Louis Martini

$48.00

Bottle of a Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

Pinot Grigio, Prendo

$40.00

Bottle of an Italian Pinot Grigio

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Flourless Torte

$10.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.95

Kid's Salmon

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steak - Seafood - Cocktails

Website

Location

2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay, WI 54234

Directions

Gallery
Chop image
Chop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lure
orange starNo Reviews
10627 N Bay Shore Dr Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurantnext
Village Cafe Egg Harbor - 7918 State Hwy 42
orange starNo Reviews
7918 State Hwy 42 Egg Harbor, WI 54209
View restaurantnext
The Spoon - 210 S. 1st Ave
orange star4.6 • 421
210 S. 1st Ave Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Fish Creek
orange star4.0 • 721
3713 WI-42 Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Barringer's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 241
1 North Spruce St Fish Creek, WI 54212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sister Bay

Northern Grill & Pub - 10573 Country Walk Drive Box 709
orange star4.1 • 476
10573 Country Walk Drive Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sister Bay
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston