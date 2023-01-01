DINNER

Bread Service

Complimentary Bread

Refill Bread

Bread Charge

$3.00

Whipped Butter

Butter Refill

Butter Charge

$2.00

Appetizer

Harrisa Cauliflower

$15.00

Calamari

$18.00

Pork Sliders

$19.00

Polenta Steak Bites

$19.00

Bone Marrow

$24.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Shrimp & Plantains

$18.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Pasta

Chicken Pappardelle

$32.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Salad

Champagne Pop Salad

$13.00

Caesar

$15.00

Tamarind Duck Salad

$29.00

Steak Salad

$27.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$16.00

Caprese Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie Sando

$17.00

Entrees

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$31.00

Grilled Chicken Ala Mottone

$32.00

Prime Sirloin

$38.00

Dry Aged Ribeye

$85.00

Simply Grilled Halibut

$38.00

Delmonico Ribeye

$68.00

14oz NY Strip

$46.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$14.00

Pot de Creme

$13.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac

$12.00

Misc

PREMIER TOURS

Starter

Champagne Pop Salad

Caesar

Soup

Entree

Chicken Pappardelle Pasta

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Prime Sirloin

Chicken Ala Matone

Grilled Halibut

Classic Burger

Caprese Sandwich

Prime Dip

5 oz. NY

Veggie Linguini

Chicken Linguini

Shrimp Linguini

Beverages

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Ice Tea

Lemonade

Wines

William Hill North Coast Chardonnay

Out of stock

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

Bernard Griffin Cabernet Sauvignon

Out of stock

Bernard Griffith Merlot

Out of stock

Beers

Denali Lager

Bean Creak Blonde

Honeymoon

Saison

Single Engine Red

907 Pale Ale

Humdinger IPA

Solstice IPA

Lake Day DIPA

Boxcar Porter

Mat Maid Milk Stout

Lemon Ginger Cider

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Carrot Cake