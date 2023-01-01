Chop House at Lake Lucille Inn 1300 W Lake Lucille Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1300 W Lake Lucille Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
4.5 • 36
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24 Eagle River, AK 99577
View restaurant