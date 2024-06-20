This restaurant does not have any images
Chopan Kabob House
13117 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Borani Badenjan App
Afghan eggplants cooked with tomatoes. Served with yogurt-garlic sauce and topped with lots of dried mint$5.99
- Mast-e-Khair App
A delicious homemade yogurt mixed with cucumber and mint leaves$3.50
- Bolani App
Flat bread stuffed with potatoes and chopped leaks, served with homemade yogurt$6.50
- Afghani Naan App$1.50
- Mantu App
Mildly steamed dumplings filled with ground beef, and and homemade garlic yogurt Sauce$4.50
- Mast App
Plane Homemade Yogurt$2.50
Soup and Salad
Entrees
- Quabili Pallow
Seasoned piece of lamb shank under the amount of delicately seasoned brown basmati rice topped with carrot and raisins ....read less$15.00
- Curry
Your choice of boneless chicken breast, shrimp, lamb shank, or tilapia fish cooked in a delicious spicy curry sauce, served with white rice or naan ....read less
- Korma Challow
Your choice of spring lamb or boneless chicken breast, cooked with fresh tomato seasoned sauce with cilantro, served with white rice or naan
- Mantu
Mildly steamed dumplings filled with ground beef, chopped onions. and exotic herbs, drizzled in meat sauce and homemade garlic yogurt sauce with a hint of dry mint$11.00
- Shorwa
Shorwa is one of our traditional dishes and it made with lamb soup lamb shank meat, pottos and served with 2 Naans$15.00
Kabobs
- Chopan Kabob
Pieces of lamb chops marinated in different spices served with your choice of brown rice or naan and grilled tomato$18.00
- Challow Kabob
Two juicy skewers of charbroiled seasoned ground beef served with your choice of brown rice naan and grilled tomato ..$13.00
- Teka Beef Kabob
Chunks of beef tenderloin marinated in a unique seasoning served with your choice of brown rice or naan and grilled tomat$15.00
- Chicken Kabob
Chunks of boneless chicken breast traditionally marinated in our seasoning served with your choice of brown rice or naan, and grilled tomato ....read less$13.00
- Chapli Kabob
Two round pieces of ground beef marinated in fresh seasoning and spices. Served with your choice of brown rice or naan ....read less$13.00
- Tandoori Chicken
Chunks of legs and quarter hind chicken seasoned and grilled served with your choice of brown rice or naan ....r$13.00
- Combination Kabob
Choose any two combinations of your choice from the above kabobs, served with basmati white rice and brown rice or naan ....read less$16.00
- Charsi Kabob
Pieces of lamb chops marinated in different spices, served with your choice of brown rice and grilled tomato ..$17.00
- Family Style
There will be 6 different kabobs decorated with grilled tomato onion and jalapenos and on the side of basmati rice ....read$80.00
- Grill Fish
Easy whole grilled tilapia smothered in spicesand it will be served with afghani naan or white rice.$13.99
Vegetarian Dishes
- Veggie Borani Bademjan
Afghan eggplants cooked with tomatoes. Served with yogurt-garlic sauce and topped with lots of dried mint and naan, served with basmati rice ...$11.99
- Veggie Sabzi Challow
Afghani style spinach sauteed with onions, garlic, salt, and black pepper served with white rice or naan .$11.99
Desserts
- Homemade Ice Cream
Choose an ice cream of your choice, strawberry, vanilla, and Chocolate, mixed rose water, and topped with crushed pistachios$5.00
- Firni
The best Afghani pudding prepared with milk, sliced almonds, and topped with crushed pistachios ..$4.99
- Kulfi
Flavors: pistachio,strawberry, mango,chocolate,almond, coconuts$5.00
- Maza Maza
Homemade vanilla ice cream with Volcano chocolate Cak$6.99
- Baghlava
Is a layered pastry desserts made of fila pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey. ..$5.00
Extras
Drink Menu
Beverages
Fresh Juices
Catering Menu
HALF TRAYS
- Bolani Half Tray$20.00
- Mast-e-Khiyar Half Tray$25.00
- Afghani Naan Half Tray$7.00
- Chicken Salad Half Tray$35.00
- Chicken Kabob Half Tray$65.00
- Tandoori Chicken Half Tray$65.00
- Chapli Kabob Half Tray$45.00
- Chopan Kabob Half Tray$126.00
- Challow Kabob Half Tray$55.00
- Beef Kabob Half Tray$112.00
- Pallow Rice Half Tray$35.00
- Veg Sabzi Half Tray$65.00
- Vegi Borani Bademjan Half Tray$60.00
- Mantoo Half Tray$30.00
- Korma Half Tray$35.00
- Quabili Pallow Half Tray$60.00
- Salad Half Tray$15.00
- Curry Half Tray$45.00
- Firni Half Tray$20.00
- Salata Half Tray$25.00
FULL TRAYS
- Bolani Full Tray$35.00
- Mast-e-Khiyar Full Tray$50.00
- Afghani Naan Full Tray$18.00
- Chicken Salad Full Tray$60.00
- Chicken Kabob Full Tray$130.00
- Tandoori Chicken Full Tray$130.00
- Chapli Kabob Full Tray$100.00
- Chopan Kabob Full Tray$280.00
- Challow Kabob Full Tray$220.00
- Beef Kabob Full Tray$250.00
- Pallow Rice Full Tray$65.00
- Veg Sabzi Full Tray$120.00
- Vegi Borani Bademjan Full Tray$120.00
- Mantoo Full Tray$70.00
- Korma Full Tray$70.00
- Quabili Pallow Full Tray$120.00
- Salad Full Tray$37.00
- Curry Full Tray$90.00
- Firni Full Tray$40.00
- Salata Full Tray$50.00
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:30 pm
13117 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077