Chopfin 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
No reviews yet
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
Allentown, PA 18104
Popular Items
Rolls & Bowls
Create Your Own Burrito/Bowl
Choose from 1-2 proteins, up to 6 toppings, unlimited premium add on toppings, 1-2 crunch choices
Pineapple Express
Salmon, Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Edamame, Tempura Flakes, Unagai Sauce
Mad Tuna
Spicy Ground Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeno, Masago, Spicy Mayo
The Balboa
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce
The Firecracker
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
The Crabby Crab
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Surimi, Cucumber, Pomegranate Arils, Unagi Sauce
CevicheRito
Shrimp Ceviche Pico De Gallo Mix, Surimi, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cilantro, Crunch Onions, Spicy Ponzu Sauce
The Hot Chick
Spicy Organic Chicken, Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Sweet Chili Sauce
The Sassy Chick
Organic Chicken, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Crushed Peanuts, Cilantro, Spicy Peanut Curry Sauce
South of the Border
Double Spicy Chicken, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mexican Cheese Blend, Chili Lime Crema, and Crunch Fried Onions.
The High Roller
Organic Chicken, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Spring Mix, Carrots, Wasabi Aioli
Green Life
Toasted Eggplant, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Edamame, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Corn, Sesame Vinaigrette
"The Local" by Kyle
Double Portion Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Edamame, Cucumber, Sriracha Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.
Signature Dishes
The ChopFin
1/2 Whole Pineapple Stuffed with Fresh Lobster, Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp Ceviche, Topped with Pineapple, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Furikake, Unagi Sauce
ChopRamen Filet & Shrimp
House Made Japanese/Thai Fusion Broth. Slightly Smoky, Spicy, Savory. Filet Mignon, Shrimp, Organic Ramen Noodles, Hard Boiled Egg, Shitake Mushrooms, Green Onions, Baby Bok Choy.
Lobster & Crab Avocado Boats
1/2 Avocado stuffed with Lobster and our house made cucumber pico de gallo, topped with tempura crisps and homemade chili lime Crema sauce. 1/2 Avocado stuffed with jumbo lump crab, house made rice vinegar cucumber salad, pomegranate arils, unagi sauce, and tempura crisps.
DIY Avocado Boats
Create Your Own 2 halves of an Avocado by choosing your favorite protein/proteins, 2 toppings per avocado, 1 crunch choice per avocado, and 1 sauce per avocado
The HighLife Sushi Tacos (3)
3 street tacos choice of crab or lobster in any combination of 3. Choice of 2 toppings, 1 Crunch, 1 Sauce per Taco
Chopfin Tacos
3 Hawaiian Flour Street Tacos, filled with your choice of 1 Protein, 2 Toppings, 1 Sauce, and 1 Crunch.
Chicken Quesadilla
All Organic Chicken, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Tossed in a sauce of your choice!
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
All Organic Chicken tossed in our house made spicy dry rub, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
Lobster Quesadilla
2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
Crab Quesadilla
Jumbo Lump Crab, Corn, Spanish Onion, Pineapple, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Filet Mignon, Claw and Knuckle Lobster, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado, Red Onion, Corn. Served with our house made Chili Lime Crema Sauce on the side, and a side of our house made Pico de Gallo.
Signature Sides & Desserts
PomCherry Chia Chocolate Ganache
Coconut Milk and Dark Chocolate Grenache, Swirled with House Made PomChia Sauce, topped with dried coconut and chocolate covered coconut chips.
Mochi Pops (2)
Miso Soup
Miso Soup, Served with Green Onions
Cucumber Salad
Rice Vinegar Cucumbers, Topped with Furikake
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad
Truffle Edamame
Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame
Wasabi Peas
Spicy Crunchy Wasabi Peas
24oz Bowl Sushi Rice
24oz Bowl Organic Black Rice
18oz Bottle Fix Sriracha
ORGANIC LEMONADE
16oz Organic Blueberry Lemonade
16oz Organic Pineapple Lemonade
16oz Organic Blackberry Lemonade
16oz Organic Ginger PomCherry Lemonade
16oz Organic Cherry Limeade
16oz Organic Strawberry Lemonade
16oz Organic Mango Lemonade
BURSTING BOBA Lemonades
16oz Blueberry w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Blueberry w/Mango Boba
16oz Blueberry w/Blueberry Boba
16oz Pineapple w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Pineapple w/Mango Boba
16oz Pineapple w/Blueberry Boba
16oz Blackberry Lemonade w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Blackberry Lemonade w/Mango Boba
16oz Blackberry Lemonade w/Blueberry Boba
16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Mango Boba
16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Blueberry Boba
16oz Cherry Limeade w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Cherry Limeade w/Mango Boba
16oz Cherry Limeade w/ Blueberry Boba
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Mango Boba
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Blueberry Boba
16oz Mango Lemonade w/Strawberry Boba
16oz Mango Lemonade w/Mango Boba
16oz Mango Lemonade w/Blueberry Boba
Chop Drinks
Smart Water (20oz)
Glass Bottle Coke
Glass Bottle Sprite
Glass Bottle Orange Fanta
20oz Diet Coke Bottle
Honest Organic Honey Green Tea (16.9oz)
12oz Aha Mango Black Tea Sparkling Water
12oz Aha Peach Honey Sparkling Water
12oz Aha Rasberry Acai Sparkling Water
Honeydew Bubble Tea 16.6oz
Matcha Bubble Tea 16.6oz
Taro Bubble Tea 16.6oz
Chopfin Burrito Boxes (Serves 4-12)
4 Pack Box
One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, & Sassy Chick. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
5 Pack Box
One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, & The Balboa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
6 Pack Box
One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, The Balboa, & Green Life. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Chopfin Taco Trays (Serves 4-12)
12 Taco Sampler Pack
Taco Pack Breakdown: 4 Tacos- Spicy Chicken, Avocado, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Chili Lime Crema, Crunch Fried Onions. 4 Tacos- Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Green Onion, Dried Cranberries, Unagi Sauce, Tempura Flakes. 4 Tacos- Jumbo Lump Crab, English Cucumber, Corn, Red Onion, Sweet Chili Sauce, Tempura Flakes. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Chicken Taco Tray
24 Tacos and a Tray of: Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Breast, Bell & Evans Spicy Organic Chicken Breast, Mexican Cheese, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Pineapple, & Cilanto Tray. SIDES- Served with 12oz House-Made Pico De Gallo, 8oz Container Crunch Fried Onions. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Chili Lime Crema, Sweet Chili, & Spicy Mayo Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Tempura Taco Tray
24 Tacos and a Tray of: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Tempura, Pineapple, English Cucumber, Jalapeno, Dried Cranberries, & Cilantro Tray. SIDES- Served with 12oz Seaweed Salad & 8oz Container Crunch Fried Onions. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Sweet Chili Sauce, Mango Sauce, Unagi Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Sushi Taco Tray
24 Tacos and a Tray of: *Raw Sushi Grade Fish Salmon*, Tuna*, Edamame, English Cucumber, Pineapple, Red Onion, & Jalapeno. SIDES- Served with 12oz Seaweed Salad & 8oz Container Tempura Flakes. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Unagi Sauce, Spicy Mayo, & Coconut Peanut Curry Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Lobster & Crab Taco Tray
24 Tacos and a Tray of: Knuckle & Claw Cold Water Lobster Meat, Super Jumbo Lump Indonesian Crab Meat, Fresh Diced Avocado, Mexican Cheese Blend, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, & Red Onion. SIDES- Served with 12oz Bowl House-Made Pico De Gallo & 8oz Container Tempura Flakes. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Chili Lime Crema Sauce, Fried Garlic Sauce, & Yuzu Miso Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Chopfin Poke Bowl Boxes (Serves 10)
Signature Chicken Catering Bowl Box
10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Chicken Box contains: 3 High Roller Bowls 3 South of the Border Bowls 2 Hot Chick Bowls 2 Sassy Chick Bowls Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Signature Assortment Catering Bowl Box
10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Assortment Box contains 1 of each of our Signature Bowls (w/o Crabby Crab & Local). The PERFECT CHOPFIN Smorgasbord! Pineapple Express, Mad Tuna, The Balboa, The Firecracker, CevicheRito, The Hot Chick, The Sassy Chick, South of the Border, The High Roller, & Green Life Bowl. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Sushi Catering Bowl Box
10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Sushi Catering Box contains: 2 Pineapple Express Bowls 2 Mad Tuna Bowls 2 Balboa Bowls 2 CevicheRito Bowls 2 Firecracker Bowls Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.
Chopfin Poke Tray (Serves 12-15)
POKE TRAY
Our newest edition to our catering options, The Poke Tray! We've built it out just for you but, there are options built in that allow for protein, topping, sauce, and crunch modifications if you'd like to switch it up! Each tray comes with 2 trays. 1 Poke Tray, and 1 Vegetable/Fruit Tray (As ordered), 3 Base Bowls (1 Sushi Rice, 1 Organic Black Rice, and 1 Spring Mix Catering Bowl) All will come with Serving utensils, and 2 bottles of sauce. The perfect option for those wanting to make their own perfect poke creations! Any questions or requested modifications MUST be made with a team member prior to ordering.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown, PA 18104