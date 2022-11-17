Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chopfin 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140

review star

No reviews yet

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140

Allentown, PA 18104

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Burrito/Bowl
The Firecracker
Mad Tuna

Rolls & Bowls

Create Your Own Burrito/Bowl

Create Your Own Burrito/Bowl

$13.95

Choose from 1-2 proteins, up to 6 toppings, unlimited premium add on toppings, 1-2 crunch choices

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$14.95

Salmon, Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Edamame, Tempura Flakes, Unagai Sauce

Mad Tuna

Mad Tuna

$13.95

Spicy Ground Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Jalapeno, Masago, Spicy Mayo

The Balboa

The Balboa

$13.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce

The Firecracker

The Firecracker

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce

The Crabby Crab

The Crabby Crab

$14.95

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Surimi, Cucumber, Pomegranate Arils, Unagi Sauce

CevicheRito

CevicheRito

$13.95

Shrimp Ceviche Pico De Gallo Mix, Surimi, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cilantro, Crunch Onions, Spicy Ponzu Sauce

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$13.95

Spicy Organic Chicken, Cream Cheese, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Sweet Chili Sauce

The Sassy Chick

The Sassy Chick

$12.95

Organic Chicken, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Crushed Peanuts, Cilantro, Spicy Peanut Curry Sauce

South of the Border

South of the Border

$14.95

Double Spicy Chicken, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mexican Cheese Blend, Chili Lime Crema, and Crunch Fried Onions.

The High Roller

The High Roller

$14.95

Organic Chicken, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Spring Mix, Carrots, Wasabi Aioli

Green Life

Green Life

$12.95

Toasted Eggplant, Avocado, Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato, Edamame, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Corn, Sesame Vinaigrette

"The Local" by Kyle

"The Local" by Kyle

$17.95

Double Portion Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Edamame, Cucumber, Sriracha Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crushed Red Pepper Flakes.

Signature Dishes

The ChopFin

The ChopFin

$19.95

1/2 Whole Pineapple Stuffed with Fresh Lobster, Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp Ceviche, Topped with Pineapple, Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Furikake, Unagi Sauce

ChopRamen Filet & Shrimp

ChopRamen Filet & Shrimp

$18.95

House Made Japanese/Thai Fusion Broth. Slightly Smoky, Spicy, Savory. Filet Mignon, Shrimp, Organic Ramen Noodles, Hard Boiled Egg, Shitake Mushrooms, Green Onions, Baby Bok Choy.

Lobster & Crab Avocado Boats

Lobster & Crab Avocado Boats

$18.95

1/2 Avocado stuffed with Lobster and our house made cucumber pico de gallo, topped with tempura crisps and homemade chili lime Crema sauce. 1/2 Avocado stuffed with jumbo lump crab, house made rice vinegar cucumber salad, pomegranate arils, unagi sauce, and tempura crisps.

DIY Avocado Boats

DIY Avocado Boats

$13.95

Create Your Own 2 halves of an Avocado by choosing your favorite protein/proteins, 2 toppings per avocado, 1 crunch choice per avocado, and 1 sauce per avocado

The HighLife Sushi Tacos (3)

The HighLife Sushi Tacos (3)

$16.95

3 street tacos choice of crab or lobster in any combination of 3. Choice of 2 toppings, 1 Crunch, 1 Sauce per Taco

Chopfin Tacos

Chopfin Tacos

$13.95

3 Hawaiian Flour Street Tacos, filled with your choice of 1 Protein, 2 Toppings, 1 Sauce, and 1 Crunch.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

All Organic Chicken, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Tossed in a sauce of your choice!

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

All Organic Chicken tossed in our house made spicy dry rub, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.

Lobster Quesadilla

Lobster Quesadilla

$18.95

2.5oz of Maine Lobster, Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.

Crab Quesadilla

Crab Quesadilla

$17.95

Jumbo Lump Crab, Corn, Spanish Onion, Pineapple, and a Mexican Cheese Blend (Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Queso). Served with sides of our house made Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Crema.

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$19.95

Filet Mignon, Claw and Knuckle Lobster, Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado, Red Onion, Corn. Served with our house made Chili Lime Crema Sauce on the side, and a side of our house made Pico de Gallo.

Signature Sides & Desserts

PomCherry Chia Chocolate Ganache

PomCherry Chia Chocolate Ganache

$4.95

Coconut Milk and Dark Chocolate Grenache, Swirled with House Made PomChia Sauce, topped with dried coconut and chocolate covered coconut chips.

Mochi Pops (2)

Mochi Pops (2)

$2.95
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso Soup, Served with Green Onions

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Rice Vinegar Cucumbers, Topped with Furikake

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.95

Seaweed Salad

Truffle Edamame

Truffle Edamame

$3.95

Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame

Wasabi Peas

Wasabi Peas

$3.95

Spicy Crunchy Wasabi Peas

24oz Bowl Sushi Rice

24oz Bowl Sushi Rice

$3.95
24oz Bowl Organic Black Rice

24oz Bowl Organic Black Rice

$5.95

ORGANIC LEMONADE

16oz Organic Blueberry Lemonade

16oz Organic Blueberry Lemonade

$4.95
16oz Organic Pineapple Lemonade

16oz Organic Pineapple Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock
16oz Organic Blackberry Lemonade

16oz Organic Blackberry Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock
16oz Organic Ginger PomCherry Lemonade

16oz Organic Ginger PomCherry Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock
16oz Organic Cherry Limeade

16oz Organic Cherry Limeade

$4.95Out of stock
16oz Organic Strawberry Lemonade

16oz Organic Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock
16oz Organic Mango Lemonade

16oz Organic Mango Lemonade

$4.95Out of stock

BURSTING BOBA Lemonades

16oz Blueberry w/Strawberry Boba

16oz Blueberry w/Strawberry Boba

$5.95
16oz Blueberry w/Mango Boba

16oz Blueberry w/Mango Boba

$5.95
16oz Blueberry w/Blueberry Boba

16oz Blueberry w/Blueberry Boba

$5.95
16oz Pineapple w/Strawberry Boba

16oz Pineapple w/Strawberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Pineapple w/Mango Boba

16oz Pineapple w/Mango Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Pineapple w/Blueberry Boba

16oz Pineapple w/Blueberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock

16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Strawberry Boba

16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Strawberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Mango Boba

16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Mango Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Blueberry Boba

16oz Ginger PomCherry w/Blueberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Cherry Limeade w/Strawberry Boba

16oz Cherry Limeade w/Strawberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Cherry Limeade w/Mango Boba

16oz Cherry Limeade w/Mango Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Cherry Limeade w/ Blueberry Boba

16oz Cherry Limeade w/ Blueberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Strawberry Boba

16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Strawberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Mango Boba

16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Mango Boba

$5.95Out of stock
16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Blueberry Boba

16oz Strawberry Lemonade w/Blueberry Boba

$5.95Out of stock

Chop Drinks

Smart Water (20oz)

Smart Water (20oz)

$2.50
Glass Bottle Coke

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.50
Glass Bottle Sprite

Glass Bottle Sprite

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke Bottle

20oz Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50
Honest Organic Honey Green Tea (16.9oz)

Honest Organic Honey Green Tea (16.9oz)

$2.50
12oz Aha Mango Black Tea Sparkling Water

12oz Aha Mango Black Tea Sparkling Water

$1.95
12oz Aha Peach Honey Sparkling Water

12oz Aha Peach Honey Sparkling Water

$1.95
12oz Aha Rasberry Acai Sparkling Water

12oz Aha Rasberry Acai Sparkling Water

$1.95
Honeydew Bubble Tea 16.6oz

Honeydew Bubble Tea 16.6oz

$5.95
Matcha Bubble Tea 16.6oz

Matcha Bubble Tea 16.6oz

$5.95

Chopfin Burrito Boxes (Serves 4-12)

CHOPFIN BURRITO BOXES, 1 OF EACH SEAWEED ROLL *NO SUBSTITUTIONS* 4 PACK BOX - Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick 5 PACK BOX- Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, Balboa 6 PACK BOX- Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, Balboa, Green Life
4 Pack Box

4 Pack Box

$45.95

One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, & Sassy Chick. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

5 Pack Box

5 Pack Box

$56.95

One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, & The Balboa. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

6 Pack Box

6 Pack Box

$67.95

One of each of the following Seaweed Wraps: Firecracker, Mad Tuna, Pineapple Express, Sassy Chick, The Balboa, & Green Life. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Chopfin Taco Trays (Serves 4-12)

We love our tacos here at Chopfin! We have a variety of taco boxes to accommodate any taco desire! We use Mission Brand Hawaiian Street Tacos, then we fill them with the best ingredients around. You won't be disappointed!
12 Taco Sampler Pack

12 Taco Sampler Pack

$29.95

Taco Pack Breakdown: 4 Tacos- Spicy Chicken, Avocado, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Chili Lime Crema, Crunch Fried Onions. 4 Tacos- Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Green Onion, Dried Cranberries, Unagi Sauce, Tempura Flakes. 4 Tacos- Jumbo Lump Crab, English Cucumber, Corn, Red Onion, Sweet Chili Sauce, Tempura Flakes. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Chicken Taco Tray

Chicken Taco Tray

$59.95

24 Tacos and a Tray of: Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Breast, Bell & Evans Spicy Organic Chicken Breast, Mexican Cheese, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Pineapple, & Cilanto Tray. SIDES- Served with 12oz House-Made Pico De Gallo, 8oz Container Crunch Fried Onions. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Chili Lime Crema, Sweet Chili, & Spicy Mayo Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Tempura Taco Tray

Tempura Taco Tray

$69.95

24 Tacos and a Tray of: Shrimp Tempura, Crab Tempura, Pineapple, English Cucumber, Jalapeno, Dried Cranberries, & Cilantro Tray. SIDES- Served with 12oz Seaweed Salad & 8oz Container Crunch Fried Onions. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Sweet Chili Sauce, Mango Sauce, Unagi Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Sushi Taco Tray

Sushi Taco Tray

$79.95

24 Tacos and a Tray of: *Raw Sushi Grade Fish Salmon*, Tuna*, Edamame, English Cucumber, Pineapple, Red Onion, & Jalapeno. SIDES- Served with 12oz Seaweed Salad & 8oz Container Tempura Flakes. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Unagi Sauce, Spicy Mayo, & Coconut Peanut Curry Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Lobster & Crab Taco Tray

Lobster & Crab Taco Tray

$89.95

24 Tacos and a Tray of: Knuckle & Claw Cold Water Lobster Meat, Super Jumbo Lump Indonesian Crab Meat, Fresh Diced Avocado, Mexican Cheese Blend, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, & Red Onion. SIDES- Served with 12oz Bowl House-Made Pico De Gallo & 8oz Container Tempura Flakes. SAUCES (1- 8oz bottle of each sauce) Chili Lime Crema Sauce, Fried Garlic Sauce, & Yuzu Miso Sauce. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Chopfin Poke Bowl Boxes (Serves 10)

The perfect light meal option for your Office, Family, or Party! We have a variety of bowl options available from all chicken bowls, sushi bowl pack, and a smorgasbord of signatures all in one box! What's not to love?!
Signature Chicken Catering Bowl Box

Signature Chicken Catering Bowl Box

$79.95

10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Chicken Box contains: 3 High Roller Bowls 3 South of the Border Bowls 2 Hot Chick Bowls 2 Sassy Chick Bowls Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Signature Assortment Catering Bowl Box

Signature Assortment Catering Bowl Box

$89.95

10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Assortment Box contains 1 of each of our Signature Bowls (w/o Crabby Crab & Local). The PERFECT CHOPFIN Smorgasbord! Pineapple Express, Mad Tuna, The Balboa, The Firecracker, CevicheRito, The Hot Chick, The Sassy Chick, South of the Border, The High Roller, & Green Life Bowl. Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Sushi Catering Bowl Box

Sushi Catering Bowl Box

$99.95

10 Light Meal Signature Bowls. Each one of our catering boxes contain 10 signature bowls. The Sushi Catering Box contains: 2 Pineapple Express Bowls 2 Mad Tuna Bowls 2 Balboa Bowls 2 CevicheRito Bowls 2 Firecracker Bowls Any SUBSTITUTION requests must be requested over the phone with a team member prior to ordering. Charges may apply.

Chopfin Poke Tray (Serves 12-15)

1 Full tray of our house-made poke (6 Proteins Included), accompanied by a full tray of fresh veggies and fruits. Each catering tray also comes with enough white sticky rice for 12-15 people, 2 bottles of sauce, and house crunches. The best option for those looking for a little bit of everything!
POKE TRAY

POKE TRAY

$129.95

Our newest edition to our catering options, The Poke Tray! We've built it out just for you but, there are options built in that allow for protein, topping, sauce, and crunch modifications if you'd like to switch it up! Each tray comes with 2 trays. 1 Poke Tray, and 1 Vegetable/Fruit Tray (As ordered), 3 Base Bowls (1 Sushi Rice, 1 Organic Black Rice, and 1 Spring Mix Catering Bowl) All will come with Serving utensils, and 2 bottles of sauce. The perfect option for those wanting to make their own perfect poke creations! Any questions or requested modifications MUST be made with a team member prior to ordering.

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown, PA 18104

