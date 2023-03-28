Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chophouse 47

36 Beacon Drive

Greenville, SC 29615

Popular Items

Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Crab Cakes
Charred Brussels Sprouts


Appetizer

Chophouse Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

(4) Topped with spinach, parmesan and bacon

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.50

Colossals with cocktail or remoulade

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Two thick slices served with Brooklyn French

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Jumbo lump, mustard sauce

Baked Shrimp Appetizer

$20.50

Colossals with garlic butter, parmesan and bread crumbs

Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Classic Shellfish Bisque

$15.00

Salad

Chophouse 47 Caesar

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Bacon, chives, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Beefsteak Tomatoes & Onion

$13.00

Served with Brooklyn French dressing

Individual Wedge Salad

$9.00

Individual Chophouse 47 Caesar

$9.00

USDA Prime-Only Steaks

Aged 28 days and prepared "Pittsburg-style" with a charred exterior.

Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$78.00Out of stock

Center Cut Filet 12oz

$73.00

Center Cut Filet of Ribeye 8oz

$49.00

Chopped Steak of Prime Aged Beef

$29.50

Double Rib Veal Chop

$59.00

New York Strip 16oz

$69.00

Petite Filet 8oz

$56.00

Petite New York Strip 10oz

$51.00

Porterhouse for Two 40oz

$130.00

Triple-Cut Lamb Chops

$55.00

Tomahawk Ribeye 40oz

$149.00Out of stock

Entree

Crab Cakes

$47.00

1/2 lb. - Jumbo lump "no filler", mustard sauce

Garlic Chicken

$29.00

white wine, garlic, fresh herbs

Scottish Salmon

$39.00

Topped with sauteed portobello mushrooms

Sea Bass

$50.00

pan roasted with garlic

Fried Trout Pontchartrain

$32.00

Side

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Broccolini

$13.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Steak Cut French Fries

$13.00

Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Individual Broccolini

$9.00

Individual Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Individual Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Individual Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Individual Onion Rings

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Onions

$9.00

Individual Steak Cut French Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$13.00

Shipped direct from New York. Add fresh berries 2

Cinnamon Walnut Apple Pie

$13.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream

Butter Cake

$32.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Serves 2 to 4

Gigantic Chocolate Cake

$38.00

Easily serves 4 or more. Served with vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Berries with Cream

$11.00

White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$99.00

Whole Cheesecake

$99.00

Whole Banana Cream pie

$75.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$8.00

Bowl of Strawberries

$7.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Spring Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Steaks and lobster take center stage at Chophouse ’47. This bustling New York-style steakhouse in Greenville continues to wow year after year (since 2001 to be exact). The exceptional service and high-quality menu includes expertly broiled USDA prime aged beef, colossal baked shrimp and shareable sides; for dessert, dive fork first into white chocolate banana cream pie. This is why Chophouse '47 is a different kind of steakhouse. Bonus: enjoy all of the above in the private wine room.

Website

Location

36 Beacon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

