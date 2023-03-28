Restaurant info

Steaks and lobster take center stage at Chophouse ’47. This bustling New York-style steakhouse in Greenville continues to wow year after year (since 2001 to be exact). The exceptional service and high-quality menu includes expertly broiled USDA prime aged beef, colossal baked shrimp and shareable sides; for dessert, dive fork first into white chocolate banana cream pie. This is why Chophouse '47 is a different kind of steakhouse. Bonus: enjoy all of the above in the private wine room.

Website