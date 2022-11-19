Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chop House Burger

1501 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Chop House Burger
French Fries

Burgers

Chop House Burger

Chop House Burger

$7.25

White Truffle Sauce, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce

Wine Country

Wine Country

$8.75

Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard, Red Onions, Tomato, Lettuce

Ricky Bobby Melt

Ricky Bobby Melt

$8.25

Angus Beef, Texas Toast, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeno

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$8.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

Angus Beef, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeno, Steak Sauce, Chipotle Mayo

Bob Marley

Bob Marley

$8.75

Jerk Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Mango Salsa, Home Lime Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese

El Luchador

El Luchador

$9.75

Grilled Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Chipotle Mayo, Tostada, Pickled Red Onions

The Green New Deal

The Green New Deal

$7.75

Falafel, Tzatziki, Pickled Cucumber, Hummus, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Billie Jean Melt

Billie Jean Melt

$8.25

Grilled Chicken, Texas Toast, American Cheese, Onions, Jalapeno

Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$4.75

White Truffle Oil, PArmesan, Fresh Parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Simply Salted

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Shoestring Potatoes, Simply Salted

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Hand Buttered, Cajun Buttermilk Ranch

Wings

Sesame Soy Wings

Sesame Soy Wings

$8.50

Honey-Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Serrano

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$8.50

Buffalo Sauce, Celery Curls, Fresh Parsley

Shakes

Italian Nut Job

Italian Nut Job

$5.75

Vanilla Ice Cream, Nutella, Toasted Hazelnuts, Whipped Cream

Cookies+Cream

Cookies+Cream

$5.75

Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreos, Whipped Cream

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$5.75

Vanilla Ice Cream, Fruity Cereal

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$5.75

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shards, Shortbread, Amarena Cherry Syrup

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.00

Salads

Southwestern Cobb

Southwestern Cobb

$8.50

Romaine, Corn, Black Beans, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Crispy Corn Strips, Jalapeno Ranch

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$8.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, quinoa

Kids

CHB Junior

CHB Junior

$5.25

American Cheese, Toasted Brioche Slider Bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

American Cheese, Texas Toast

N/A Bevs

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Mex Coke

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Fiji Water

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Agua Fresca

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It all started with a burger at the Dallas Chop House – a great steakhouse in the heart of Downtown Dallas. The Chop House Burger, as it was named, became one of the most popular items on the Dallas Chop House menu, so in 2010 we decided to bring the Chop House Burger to the world in a restaurant all its own. Chop House Burger is our twist on the classic American burger joint. It features certified Angus beef, locally sourced produce, artisan bread and local beers.

Website

Location

1501 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

