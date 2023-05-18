Chophouse New Orleans
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Named the highest rated steakhouse in New Orleans, this old-school steak restaurant is a powerhouse. The focus at Chophouse New Orleans is on its top-quality, USDA prime-only meat, from barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts. The easygoing atmosphere complements the great food and bustling, live entertainment nightly in our favorite city, New Orleans.
Location
322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
