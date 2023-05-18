Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chophouse New Orleans

322 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Appetizer

Crab Bisque

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.50

Colossals with cocktail or remoulade

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Two thick slices served with Brooklyn French

Baked Shrimp Appetizer

$20.50

Colossals with garlic butter, parmesan and bread crumbs

Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Salad

Classic Caesar

$10.50

Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan

Chophouse House Salad

$10.50

USDA Prime-Only Steaks

Aged 28 days and prepared "Pittsburg-style" with a charred exterior.

Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$78.00

Center Cut Filet 12oz

$73.00

Center Cut Filet of Ribeye 8oz

$49.00

Chopped Steak of Prime Aged Beef

$29.50

New York Strip 16oz

$69.00

Petite Filet 8oz

$56.00

Petite New York Strip 10oz

$51.00

Porterhouse for Two 40oz

$130.00

Tomahawk Ribeye 40oz

$135.00

Delmonico Steak 12oz

$51.00

Entree

Redfish Amandine

$38.00

jumbo crab, toasted almonds, brown butter

Sea Bass

$48.00

pan roasted with garlic

Two Lobster Tails

$76.00

One Lobster Tail

$38.00

Side

Asparagus

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Garlic Spinach

$13.00

Hash Browns

$13.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Lyonnaise

$13.00

Hash browns with onions

Onion Rings

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Steak Cut French Fries

$13.00

Individual Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Individual Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Individual Asparagus

$9.00

Individual Hash Browns

$9.00

Individual Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

Hash Browns with onions

Individual Onion Rings

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Onions

$9.00

Individual Steak Cut French Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$13.00

Shipped direct from New York. Add fresh berries 2

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Gigantic Chocolate Cake

$38.00

Easily serves 4 or more. Served with vanilla ice cream

Bowl of Ice Cream

$7.00

Whole Cheesecake

$100.00

Special Occasion Dessert

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sparkling Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Spring Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Sprite

$3.50
Named the highest rated steakhouse in New Orleans, this old-school steak restaurant is a powerhouse. The focus at Chophouse New Orleans is on its top-quality, USDA prime-only meat, from barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts. The easygoing atmosphere complements the great food and bustling, live entertainment nightly in our favorite city, New Orleans.

