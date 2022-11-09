Main picView gallery

Chophouse on Main 401 East Main Street

401 East Main Street

Mahomet, IL 61853

House Cocktails

House Mojito

$7.75

House Margarita

$7.75

House Long Island

$8.50

House Cosmopolitan

$8.50

House Moscow Mule

$9.00

House Chocolate Martini

$9.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

House Manhattan

$9.00

House Dirty Martini

$8.50

Halloween Martini

$9.00

Specialty Drinks

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$2.50

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet (Gin)

Gimlet (Vodka)

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Lemon Drop Shot

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$1.00

Margarita

$1.75

Martini (Gin)

$2.00

Martini (Vodka)

$2.00

Mojito

$1.75

Mule

$2.00

Old Fashioned

$1.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Vegas Bomb (Crown)

$8.00

Vegas Bomb (well)

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$2.50

Irish Coffee

$8.00

French 75

$9.50

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Wheatley's

$7.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$6.00+

Bacardi Silver

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$6.00+

Cruzan

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Myer's

$6.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$10.00+

Basil Hayden's

$10.00+

Blanton's

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulleit

$8.00+

Eagle Rare

$12.00+

EH Taylor

$10.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Larceny

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$7.00+

Makers 46

$7.00+

Old Forrester

$7.00+Out of stock

Old Forrester 100

$8.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$9.00+

Weller

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Well Bourbon

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$0.00+

Whiskey/Rye

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Bushmill's 1608

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Carribou Crossing

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Jack Daniel's

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Russel's Reserve Rye

$7.00+

Seagram's 7

$6.00+

Seagram's VO

$6.00+

Slane Irish Whiskey

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Whistle Pig Rye

$10.00+

Templeton rye

$9.00+

Scotch

Chivas

$7.00+

Chivas 18

$8.00+

Cutty Sark

$7.00+

Dewar's

$7.00+

Glenfiddich

$8.00+

Glenlivet

$8.00+

J&B

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00+

Macallan

$9.00+

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Tequila

Don Julio

$8.00+

Herradura Reposado

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Patron

$8.00+

Casamigos

$9.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Cognac/Brandy

Christian Bros Brandy

$6.00+

Hennesy

$8.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.00+

Well Cognac/Brandy

$5.00+

Cordials

Bailey's

$7.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Di Saronno

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Dr McGillicuddy - Mint

$6.00+

Dr McGillicuddy - Cherry

$6.00+

Appetizers

Pan Seared Scallop Appetizer

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Shrimp Sampler Appetizer

$18.00

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$19.00

Balsamic Bruschetta

$10.00

Hummus & Veggie Platter

$13.00

Cheese & Olive Plate

$16.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$9.00

Hand Breaded Pickle Spears

$9.00

Chophouse Sampler Platter

$16.00

Dry Rub Marinated Wings

$10.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded Cheese Curds

$10.00

Basket of French Fries

$6.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Halloween Hot Wings

$10.00

Sides

Side of Wedge Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of Wild Rice

$4.00

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Small House Salad

$5.50

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Small Wedge Salad

$6.50

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Cup of French Onion Soup

$5.50

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Bread & Butter

Veggie Skewer

$5.00

Dressings/Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Itlian Dressing

$1.00

Side of French Dressing

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of 1000 Island

$1.00

Red Wine

Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Spellbound Merlot

$8.00+

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Tenshen Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00+

Penfolds Koonunga Hills Shiraz

$9.00+

Sterling Meritage Red Blend

$8.00+

Corking Fee

$7.00

White Wine

Maschio Proseco

$8.00+

Bieler Rose

$10.00+

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00+

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

14 Hands Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Santa Margherita PG

$15.00+

Hess Shirtail Ranches Chardonnay

$8.00+

Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$14.00+

Bartenura Moscato D'Asti

$11.00+

Corking Fee

$7.00

Soda/Iced Tea/Juice

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea/Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Riggs Hefeweizen

$6.00

Blind Pig UofIPA

$6.00

Triptych Dank Meme

$6.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Domestic Bottles

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

O'Dell Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Premium Bottles

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

O'Dell Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Cider/Seltzer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Steaks

12 oz New York Strip

$37.00

8 oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$28.00

12 oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$33.00

6 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$39.00

8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$49.00

Chicken

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Chophouse Chicken

$23.00

Smothered Chicken

$22.00

Chops

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Center Cut Pork Chop

$19.00

Chophouse Chop

$23.00

Seafood

Catch of the Week

$24.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$38.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$29.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$30.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Hand Breaded Shrimp

$27.00

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$27.00

Shrimp Sampler Dinner

$31.00

Seafood Sampler

$30.00

Vegetarian

Smoked Tofu & Cajun Vegetables

$17.00

Veggie Scampi

$19.00

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$19.00

Baked Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

$16.00

Chef's Special

Swordfish

$26.00

Catering

Bruschetta Tray - 50 people

$105.00

BBQ Meatballs - 50 people

$110.00

Vegetable Platter - 50 people

$80.00

Catering - 5 appetizers

$20.00

50 Jumbo Chicken Wings (sauces on the side)

$85.00

Vegetable Platter (25-30 people)

$55.00

Beef Meatballs (25-30 people)

$65.00

Mini BLT Sliders (25-30 people)

$55.00

Tray of Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Queso

$65.00

Bruschetta Tray - 30 pcs

$55.00

Burgers

Signature Angus Burger

$11.00

Falafel Burger

$10.50

Orange & Bleu Burger

$12.50

Pizza Burger

$12.50

Chophouse Burger

$14.50

Philly Cheeseburger

$12.00

Chipotle Burger

$12.50

Sandwiches

Chophouse Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Chophouse Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.50

Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Chophouse BLT

$10.50

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Open Faced Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.50

Ratatouille Louie

$10.50

Grilled Heinkel Polish Sausage *Spicy

$11.00

Catfish sandwich special

$13.50Out of stock

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Soup & Half Salad

Soup & Half Salad

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Grilled cheese and bowl of chili

$10.00

Salads

Breaded Chicken & Bacon Salad

$13.50+

Steak Salad

$16.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

House Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Salad

$14.50+

Orange & Bleu Salad

$13.50+

Salmon Salad

$16.00+

Wedge Salad

$11.00+

Asian Tuna

$16.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.50

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Desserts

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Tart

$8.00

Creme Brulee with Fresh Berries

$9.00

Jarling's Custard Cup

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Lucky Moon Mile High Apple Pie

$7.00

Housemade Sweet Potato Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Lucky Moon Three Layer Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Lucky Moon Blackberry Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Ribeye

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kid's Breaded Shrimp

$9.00

N/A Drinks to Bar (Downstairs)

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley temple

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East Main Street, Mahomet, IL 61853

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

