Chophouse on Main 401 East Main Street
401 East Main Street
Mahomet, IL 61853
House Cocktails
Specialty Drinks
Amaretto Stone Sour
$6.00
Black Russian
$2.50
Bloody Mary
$2.00
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Gimlet (Gin)
Gimlet (Vodka)
Green Tea Shot
$6.50
Lemon Drop Shot
Mai Tai
$8.50
Manhattan
$1.00
Margarita
$1.75
Martini (Gin)
$2.00
Martini (Vodka)
$2.00
Mojito
$1.75
Mule
$2.00
Old Fashioned
$1.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Vegas Bomb (Crown)
$8.00
Vegas Bomb (well)
$6.00
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
$2.50
Irish Coffee
$8.00
French 75
$9.50
Vodka
Rum
Bourbon
Angels Envy
$10.00+
Basil Hayden's
$10.00+
Blanton's
$15.00+
Buffalo Trace
$10.00+
Bulleit
$8.00+
Eagle Rare
$12.00+
EH Taylor
$10.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$8.00+
Gentleman Jack
$7.00+
Jim Beam
$6.00+
Knob Creek
$7.00+
Larceny
$7.00+
Maker's Mark
$7.00+
Makers 46
$7.00+
Old Forrester
$7.00+Out of stock
Old Forrester 100
$8.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00+
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$9.00+
Weller
$12.00+
Woodford Reserve
$10.00+
Well Bourbon
$5.00+
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
$0.00+
Whiskey/Rye
Bulleit Rye
$8.00+
Bushmill's 1608
$7.00+
Canadian Club
$6.00+
Carribou Crossing
$12.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00+
Jack Daniel's
$6.00+
Jameson
$7.00+
Russel's Reserve Rye
$7.00+
Seagram's 7
$6.00+
Seagram's VO
$6.00+
Slane Irish Whiskey
$7.00+
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
Tullamore Dew
$7.00+
Well Whiskey
$5.00+
Whistle Pig Rye
$10.00+
Templeton rye
$9.00+
Scotch
Tequila
Cordials
Appetizers
Pan Seared Scallop Appetizer
$19.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.00
Shrimp Sampler Appetizer
$18.00
Crab Cakes Appetizer
$19.00
Balsamic Bruschetta
$10.00
Hummus & Veggie Platter
$13.00
Cheese & Olive Plate
$16.00
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
$9.00
Hand Breaded Pickle Spears
$9.00
Chophouse Sampler Platter
$16.00
Dry Rub Marinated Wings
$10.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips
$10.00
Breaded Cheese Curds
$10.00
Basket of French Fries
$6.00
Loaded Cheese Fries
$10.00
Halloween Hot Wings
$10.00
Sides
Side of Wedge Fries
$4.00
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
Side of Hand Breaded Onion Rings
$6.00
Side of Wild Rice
$4.00
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
$5.00
Side of Steamed Broccoli
$4.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.50
Small House Salad
$5.50
Small Caesar Salad
$6.50
Small Wedge Salad
$6.50
Cup of Soup
$4.00
Cup of French Onion Soup
$5.50
Grilled Asparagus
$5.00
Bread & Butter
Veggie Skewer
$5.00
Dressings/Sauces
Red Wine
White Wine
Draft Beer
Domestic Bottles
Premium Bottles
Cider/Seltzer
Steaks
Seafood
Vegetarian
Chef's Special
Catering
Bruschetta Tray - 50 people
$105.00
BBQ Meatballs - 50 people
$110.00
Vegetable Platter - 50 people
$80.00
Catering - 5 appetizers
$20.00
50 Jumbo Chicken Wings (sauces on the side)
$85.00
Vegetable Platter (25-30 people)
$55.00
Beef Meatballs (25-30 people)
$65.00
Mini BLT Sliders (25-30 people)
$55.00
Tray of Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Queso
$65.00
Bruschetta Tray - 30 pcs
$55.00
Sandwiches
Chophouse Chicken Sandwich
$14.50
Chophouse Pork Chop Sandwich
$14.50
Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
$11.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich
$11.00
Marinated Pork Chop Sandwich
$10.00
Chophouse BLT
$10.50
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
$9.50
Shrimp Po Boy
$14.50
Open Faced Ribeye Sandwich
$16.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
$14.50
Ratatouille Louie
$10.50
Grilled Heinkel Polish Sausage *Spicy
$11.00
Catfish sandwich special
$13.50Out of stock
Caribbean Chicken Salad
$11.00Out of stock
Pulled Pork
$12.50
Soup & Half Salad
Lunch Specials
French Onion Soup
Soup of the Day
Desserts
Colossal New York Cheesecake
$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Tart
$8.00
Creme Brulee with Fresh Berries
$9.00
Jarling's Custard Cup
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
$7.00
Lucky Moon Mile High Apple Pie
$7.00
Housemade Sweet Potato Pie
$6.50Out of stock
Lucky Moon Three Layer Carrot Cake
$6.00Out of stock
Lucky Moon Blackberry Cake
$8.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
401 East Main Street, Mahomet, IL 61853
