Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

review star

No reviews yet

411 1st Street SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
The Original Burger
Wings or Tenders

Appetizers

Asparagus Fries

$10.00

Crispy parmesan crusted speare served with house-made buttermilk ranch. A Chophouse orginal.

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Your choice of Waffle Fries, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or Both

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos prepared with dry rubbed and roasted cauliflower, sauteed jalapeno sweet corn, pickled onion, and house-made avocado basil sauce

Chophouse Platter

$29.00

This assorment of delicious Chophouse specialies features our Baby Back Ribs, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Cheeseburger Sliders, Crispy Chicken Strips, and Waffle Sweet Potatoe Fries.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Deep fried brussels tossed with bacon, parmesan cheese, tossed walnuts, fried garlic, citrus and honey

Mound of Nachos

$15.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with house-made monterey jack cheese sauce, mixed cheese, spiced beans, grilled sweet corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and side of sour cream

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.00

Jumbo soft pretzels served with tangy stone-ground mustard and house-made beer cheese sauce.

Sliders

$10.00

Wings or Tenders

$14.00

Your choice of 10 jumbo bone-in wings or 8 boneless crispy tenders. Served with carrots and celery.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Burgers

The BBQ Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound Black Angus Beef smothered in BBQ Sauce and topped with bacon, 3 house made Onion Rings, jalapeno, Choice of Cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

The Iowa Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound Black Angus Beef, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Iowa Bacon, Grilled Sweet Corn, A Fried Egg, and choice of Cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

The Original Burger

$10.00

1/2 pound Black Angus Beef Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Your Choice of Cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Soups

Chili

$4.00+

Premium beef chili topped with green onions, jalapeno, mixed cheese, and sour cream.

Dill Pickle Soup

$4.00+

Our Chef's recipe features mashed potato, cream, pickle juice and diced pickle.

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Call Chophouse for Soup of the Day

Soup Flight

$9.00

Salads

Chophouse Salad

$12.00

Marinated grilled Chicken, Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Sweet Corn, Cilantro, Red Onion, and Mixed Cheese.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$9.00

Premium romaine grilled and drizzled with creamy Caesar dressing, then topped with Parmesan, fried capers and house-made croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of baby spinach dressed with red onion, strawberries, asparagus, coconut, and walnuts

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, mixed cheese, and house-made croutons

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with baby spinach, Tomatoes, and Red Onion with house-made avocado basil sauce on toasted brioche bun.

Joe's Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Butterflied and seared andouille sausage served with house-made Monterey jack cheese sauce and sauteed peppers, mushrooms and onions on a toasted ciabatta hoagie bun

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Seasoned and Grilled sirloin steak topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, served on a ciabata hoagie with house made cajun remoulade sauce

The Big Amos

$14.00

Breaded and lightly fried Pork tenderloin served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

The Big Mouth Club

$14.00

Thin sliced smoked turkey, black forest ham, and bacon with swiss and cheddar cheeses, stacked high on sourdough bread with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonaise. Choice of Sour Dough or Wheat bread

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$43.00

8 oz Filet rubbed with roasted garlic and served with house-made red wine bordelaise sauce and onion rings

New York Strip

$30.00

12 oz cut with a full bodied texture slightly firmer than a ribeye

The Classic Sirloin

$19.00

Our classic 6oz cut seasoned and grilled just the way you like it

The Flat Iron

$26.00

Served in a 10oz cut and the second most tender next to a filet mignon

The Ribeye

$38.00

14oz of well-marbled Ribeye known for its peak flavor

Seafood

Blackened Walleye

$28.00

Blackened Walleye filet with lemon and house-made cajun remoulade sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Fresh Atlantic Salmon center-cut filet, seasoned and grilled. Topped with house-made garlic herb butter.

Jumbo Garlic Shrimp

$21.00

Marinated, grilled shrimp sauteed in a creamy lobster butter sauce, garnished with parmesan cheese and served with crispy toast.

Catch Of The Week

$30.00Out of stock

Poultry & Pork

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$23.00+

Tender, Slow-roasted ribs served either dry rubbed or smothered in BBQ sauce.

Citrus Herb Chicken

$18.00

Marinated & grilled chicken breast basted with lemon and fresh herbs

Dry Aged Pork Ribeye

$40.00

An extra thick bone in 14oz Dry Aged Duroc Pork Ribeye grilled to perfection and topped with house-made Angry Orchard jus

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Boneless chicken breast, battered, and lightly fried then finished with house-made black pepper gravy.

Tomahawk Chop

$31.00

An extra thick 14 oz Tomahawk Pork Chop grilled to perfection and topped with an peach bourbon glaze

Pasta

Chophouse Beer Cheese Penne

$22.00

Penne pasta sauteed with blackened chicken breast, smoked andouille sausage, asparagus, red pepper, garlic, shallots, all tossed in a house-made creamy beer cheese sauce and served with crispy toast

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Penne pasta tossed in house-made monterey jack cheese sauce with shredded mixed cheese, bacon, mushrooms and jalapeno

Lobster Butter Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Marinated grilled shrimp, penne pasta, sauteed spinach tossed in a creamy lobster butter sauce, garnished with parmesan and served with crispy toast

Desserts

Chophouse Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Drippy, juicy, borderline inappropriate peaches at the peak of sweetness baked into a jammy base under light cookie-dough-meets-cake like topping with course sugar for sparkle and crunch

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Moist chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center. Big enough to share, too good to actually do it. Add some premium vanilla ice cream to take it over the top.

Cotton Candy Tower

$6.00

Not just your ordinary cotton candy! Our giant signature sweet, soft, and fluffy cotton candy is a delightful treat that will melt in your mouth.

Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

A rich and chocolatey made from scratch deep dish brownie with the perfect sea salt top. These brownies are a chocolate dream!

Half Baked Kettle Cookie

$7.00

Half baked deep dish chocolate chip cookie served with two scoops of premium vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$4.00

3 scoops of premium vanilla ice cream.

Joe's S'mores Skillet

$10.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids Beverage

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull SF

$3.50

Redbull WTRMLN

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Kids

Kids 1/4 Rack of Ribs

$13.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs smothered in bbq sauce.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00Out of stock

Four lightly fried chicken tenders.

Kids Steak

$15.00

Grilled the way you like it.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Melty American Cheese on delicious sourdough bread.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Penne noodles tossed in a jack cheese sauce.

Kids Salmon

$14.00

Grilled the way you like it. Your choice of side.

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Two slider burgers with american cheese.

Sides

Baked Potato - Dinner!

$2.99Out of stock

Broccoli Salad - Dinner*

$2.99

Charred Broccolini - Dinner*

$2.99

Cottage Cheese - Dinner*

$2.99

Cup of Soup (as entree) - Dinner*

$2.99

Grilled Asparagus - Dinner*

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes - Dinner*

$2.99

No Side - Dinner*

Sautéed Spinach - Dinner

$2.99

Side Salad (as entree) - Dinner*

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Dinner*

$2.99

Side Waffle Fries - Dinner*

$2.99

Sweet Corn Hash - Dinner*

$2.99

Green Beans - Dinner

$2.99

Herbed Potato Medley - Dinner

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.

Website

Location

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Directions

Gallery
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Shots Bar and Grill - 1803 6th Ave
orange star4.2 • 139
1803 6th Ave Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Whiskey River Grill
orange star4.7 • 412
2882 Palo Marsh Road Palo, IA 52324
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Iowa City
orange starNo Reviews
1621 S First Avenue Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
orange star4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurantnext
Burger Haul
orange star4.5 • 17
112 E. College Street Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids

PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
orange star4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurantnext
Fong's Pizza - Fong's Cedar Rapids
orange star4.4 • 1,999
1006 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids - NewBo
orange star4.1 • 1,042
1125 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 784
59 16th Ave SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Anvil Meat Market and Deli
orange star4.8 • 453
92 16th Ave SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View restaurantnext
Rawlicious
orange star5.0 • 229
1101 3rd Street SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Rapids
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston