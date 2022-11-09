Burgers
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 1:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.
Location
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
