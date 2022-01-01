Chophouse 101 Togo 704-933-2799

Restaurant info

This will be an astonishing establishment that will be in the City of Kannapolis with years of experience. A performance-driven culture and excellent service to bring an amazing adventure. Local Cabarrus County growers will be providing the beef & pork - FARM TO TABLE for a splendid dining experience along with burgers, chicken, and seafood. We can not wait to give our community the best service and food around! Thank you! See ya Soon!