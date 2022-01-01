Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chophouse 101 Togo 704-933-2799

140 Reviews

$$$

101 West Ave

Kannapolis, NC 28081

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon
Bacon Cheeseburger
Loaded Fries

Appetizers

Chophouse Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Chicken wings tossed in our secret spices served with our Blue Cheese dressing and celery. Choose mild, medium or hot

Loaded Fries

$6.00+

A mountain of our delicious fries, Nacho Cheese and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)

Onion Rings

$6.00+

We make our own. Crispy, crunchy, sweet goodness served with creamy dipping sauce

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.00+

Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Ceviche Appetizer

$13.00

Shrimp marinated in in lime juice, with fresh avocados slices, cucumbers ,chopped red onions, tomatoes , cilantro chips and salsa

Stuffed Potato Skins

$8.00

Baked potato halves filled with crumbled bacon, shredded cheeses and served with sour cream and green onion

Famous Nachos

$11.00+

Homemade chips served with Nacho Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream

Twisted Ribs

$10.00

Our tender Baby Back Ribs fried then tossed in our Winning sauce and drizzled with our spicy Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with fresh parsley and a lime swirl

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Seared Peppered Ahi

$14.00

Seared rare with garlic pepper seasoning. Served with a creamy ginger soy and wasabi.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

BIG Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shallots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, sliced pepperoncini. Shreds parmesan cheese chophouse dressing

BIG Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing

BIG House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Peppered Ahi Salad

$21.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone chees

Steakburger

$11.00

Half pound

Country Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Mild, medium, or hot

Prime Dip Sandwich

$13.00

Half-pound, topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese.

Mushroom and Swiss Steakburger

$12.00

Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese

SPECIAL Cowboy BBQ Burger

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone chees

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Seafood and Chicken

Calabash Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp calabash style

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Succulent shrimp rolled in coconut and lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange dipping sauce

Country Fried Chicken

$16.00+

Boneless breast of chicken, lightly breaded and served with traditional peppery white gravy

Flounder Dinner

$17.00+

fried fish fillet with tartar sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Entrée

$16.00+

Chicken breasts glazed with our honey-pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection served over a bed of rice

Grilled Salmon

$18.00+

Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

$19.00+

Glazed with our honey pineapple teriyaki sauce and grilled to perfection, served over a bed of rice

Parmeson Crusted Chicken

$16.00+

Fresh chicken breast topped with our parmesan crust and cooked to perfection

SW Chicken Grill Entrée

$16.00+

Our award-winning BBQ grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese, bacon, green onion, and Pico De Gallo

2 Skewer Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Steaks, Chops, and Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00+

We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!

Bone-in Pork Chop

$16.00+

glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce

Center Cut Sirloin Steak

$15.00+

Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!

Filet Mignon

$22.00+

Fork tender, lean and tasty

Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$24.00

Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite

Prime Rib Entrée

$19.00+

Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.

T-Bone Steak (16oz)

$26.00

The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms

The Cowgirl (18oz)

$28.00

Bone-In Ribeye Steak

The New York Strip (14oz)

$22.00

Rich and perfectly marbled

The Porterhouse (22oz)

$32.00

Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One

Rubbed Delmonico Steak

$25.00

A tender 12 oz ribeye southwestern accented favorite.

Combination Platters

1/2 Slab of Ribs & BBQ Chicken Breast

$21.00

Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled

Sirloin With 1/2 Slab Of Our Award-Winning Ribs

$24.00+

Sirloin With Shrimp

$23.00+

Choose from grilled, fried, coconut shrimp

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$30.00+

Fillet Mignon , Shrimp Basted In Key Lime Butter

1/2 Slab of Ribs & Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

1/2 Slab of Ribs & Half LB Pork Chop

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Breast & Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Salmon & Grilled Shrimp

$27.00

Sirloin & Salmon

$24.00+

Teriyaki chicken & sirloin

$21.00+

6oz Filet & Ribs COMBO

$30.00+

Ribeye & Shrimp

$29.00

Salmon & FIllet

$30.00+

Entree

Shrimp Ceviche Entree

$19.00

Shrimp marinated in in lime juice, with fresh avocados slices, cucumbers ,chopped red onions, tomatoes , cilantro chips and salsa

Chophouse Bowl Dinner

$11.00

Choice of meat, romaine lettuce, rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing

BBQ Tray

$13.00

Quesadilla Entree

$13.50+

Pasta

101 Creamy Penne Pasta

$11.00

Minced garlic,sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach. Parmesan cheese and our Dreamy Creamy Sauce

Sides

Baked Idaho Potato

$4.00

Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Chophouse Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side 101 House Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, sliced radish, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Blue Cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Crisp romaine lettuce , Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

ADD 6 oz grill Chicken

$6.00

ADD 5 Grill Shrimp

$6.00

Side Half Slab Ribs

$12.00

Chips

$2.00

Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Side Salmon 6oz

$10.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Add Coconut Shrimp

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Salted caramel sauce, served warm

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Homemade graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Aussie-sized slice of premium New York-style cheesecake served with a choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce

Sugar Daddy Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Moist, melts in your mouth goodness

Cuban Flan

$6.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

N/A Beverages TOGO

Coca-Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sun drop

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Water

Extras & Sauces

Ajus Sauce

$0.50+

Bacon Side

$2.00+

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50+

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Butter

$0.50+

Caesar Dressing

$0.50+

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Chophouse Dressing

$0.50+

Fully Loaded

$2.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50+

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Marinara

$0.50+

Medium Sauce

$0.50+

Mild Sauce

$0.50+

Oil & Vinegar Dressing

$0.50+

Queso Side

$1.00+

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50+

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Gravy

$1.50

Pico

$0.50

Side of Mushrooms

$0.50+

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Sandwich Setup

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Avovado 1/4

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

Pickles

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Full Pan Of Quesadillas

Full Chicken Quesadilla

$90.00

Half Pan Chicken Quesadilla

$45.00

full veggies quesadilla

$80.00

Half pan veggies

$40.00

Half Pan prime dip

$45.00

Full Pan prime dip

$90.00

Half pan Chicken Sand

$40.00

Full Pan Chicken sand

$80.00

Sides

Half Pan of Mash Potatoes

$25.00

Wings

100 Wings

$120.00Out of stock

Event

$1,400.00

BLACKBRIDGE EVENT FOOD & ALCH

$1,316.31

BLACKBRIDGE GRATUITY

$265.68

Cork Fee

cork fee

$25.00

Catering Pasta

Full Pan

$150.00

1/2 Pan

$75.00

Catering Salad

1/2 Pan of Chopped Salad

$35.00

1/2 Pan of House Salad

$30.00

1/2 Pan of Caesar Salad

$30.00

Catering Sliders

Prime Dip Sliders

$70.00

Catering Nachols

Full Pan Chicken Nachos

$80.00

Half Pan Chicken Nachos

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

This will be an astonishing establishment that will be in the City of Kannapolis with years of experience. A performance-driven culture and excellent service to bring an amazing adventure. Local Cabarrus County growers will be providing the beef &amp; pork - FARM TO TABLE for a splendid dining experience along with burgers, chicken, and seafood. We can not wait to give our community the best service and food around! Thank you! See ya Soon!

Location

101 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Directions

Gallery
Chophouse 101 image
Chophouse 101 image
Chophouse 101 image

