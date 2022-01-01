Food Trucks
Chophouse 101 Togo 704-933-2799
140 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
This will be an astonishing establishment that will be in the City of Kannapolis with years of experience. A performance-driven culture and excellent service to bring an amazing adventure. Local Cabarrus County growers will be providing the beef & pork - FARM TO TABLE for a splendid dining experience along with burgers, chicken, and seafood. We can not wait to give our community the best service and food around! Thank you! See ya Soon!
Location
101 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081
