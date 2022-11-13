Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American
Sandwiches

CHOP IT UP

review star

No reviews yet

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd

Simi Valley, CA 93063

Order Again

Popular Items

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD
CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP
CREATE YOUR OWN WARM BOWL

CREATE YOUR OWN:

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$10.99

$10.99
CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP

CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP

$9.99

$9.99
CREATE YOUR OWN WARM BOWL

CREATE YOUR OWN WARM BOWL

$10.99

$10.99
CREATE YOUR OWN QUESADILLA

CREATE YOUR OWN QUESADILLA

$9.99

$9.99

SIGNATURE SALADS:

TRI TIP CHOP

TRI TIP CHOP

$17.99

Romaine, Grilled Tri Tip, tomato, roasted poblano peppers, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/BBQ ranch

THE REAPER CHICKEN CHOP

THE REAPER CHICKEN CHOP

$16.50Out of stock

Romaine, beer battered chicken, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, shredded carrots tossed w/ ranch and Carolina reaper sauce

THE GREEK CHOP

THE GREEK CHOP

$16.99

Romaine, spinach, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, pita strips tossed w/ house Greek dressing.

THE SOUTHWEST CHOP

THE SOUTHWEST CHOP

$14.99

Baby Kale, Black beans, Roasted Corn, Roasted pablano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/ cilantro ranch.

THE WONTON CHOP

THE WONTON CHOP

$16.99

Romaine, purple cabbage, edamame, green onion, shredded carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Grilled Chicken, wonton strips tossed w/ sesame vinaigrette or spicy thai peanut dressing.

THE CAESAR CHOP

THE CAESAR CHOP

$14.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, tomato, croutons tossed with caesar or pesto caesar dressing.

THE VEGAN CRUNCH CHOP

THE VEGAN CRUNCH CHOP

$16.99

Romaine/Spring Mix, purple cabbage, Organic Vegan Patty, shredded carrots, tomatoes, Avocado, green onions, wonton strips or tortilla strips tossed w/ sesame vinaigrette or spicy thai peanut dressing.

SIGNATURE WRAPS:

THE TEXT MEX WRAP

THE TEXT MEX WRAP

$14.99

Flour or Spinach Tortilla, romaine, black beans, white rice, roasted corn, cilantro, pico de Gallo, grilled chicken, Cotija cheese, drizzle of cilantro ranch.

THE CALIFORNIA WRAP

THE CALIFORNIA WRAP

$15.99

Spinach Tortilla, romaine, rice, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, bell pepper, cilantro, Grilled chicken, ranch dressing.

THE RANCHER WRAP

THE RANCHER WRAP

$14.99

Flour or Spinach Tortilla, Tri Tip, Pinto Beans, White Rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado, chile verde, and drizzle of sour cream.

THE VEGAN CRUNCH WRAP

THE VEGAN CRUNCH WRAP

$15.99

Spinach Tortilla, Grilled Organic Vegan Patty, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, white rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado, green onions, wonton strips or tortilla strips tossed with vegan spicy thai peanut dressing.

SIGNATURE BOWLS:

THE THAI INSPIRED BOWL

THE THAI INSPIRED BOWL

$16.99

Organic brown rice/quinoa blend, grilled chicken, cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, green onions, edamame, cashews tossed w/ sesame vinaigrette & spicy thai peanut dressing.

THE TRI TIP BOWL

THE TRI TIP BOWL

$16.99

Jasmine white rice, grilled tri tip, kale, roasted corn, roasted poblano peppers, black beans, cotija cheese tossed w/ tomatillo ranch or BBQ ranch.

THE MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

THE MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$17.99

Organic brown rice/quinoa blend, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, marinated tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta tossed w/ vegan lemon kale pesto dressing.

THE SOUTHWEST BOWL

THE SOUTHWEST BOWL

$14.99

Jasmine white rice, roasted corn, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, avocado, cilantro, cotija cheese tossed w/ avocado ranch & drizzled avocado salsa. Add Protein

SOUPS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$7.99

VEGAN CHILI SOUP

$7.99

REFRESHING DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINK (STUBBORN):

$2.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.65

CARBONATED WATER

$2.85

KID'S DRINK

$1.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$4.75

YUMMY SNACKS

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.29

$3.29

BAG OF CHIPS:

$2.99
Sweet Street - Chocolate Chip Brownie

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.99

$3.99

SIDE OF PROTEIN

Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Crispy Chicken

$4.75Out of stock

Steak

$4.75

Grilled Tri Tip

$5.50

Organic Vegan Patty

$4.99

Salmon

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
FRESH & HEALTHY CREATE YOUR OWN: SALAD, WRAPS & BOWLS!

