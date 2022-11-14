Chop N Fresh University
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Always Fresh. #keepitfresh
6125 University Drive Northwest, Suite B12, Huntsville, AL 35806
