Chop N Fresh University

6125 University Drive Northwest

Suite B12

Huntsville, AL 35806

Custom Salad - ONLINE
Sweet Bowl Alabama - ONLINE
Southwestern - ONLINE

Seasonal Salads

Honey Mustard & Chill - ONLINE

$14.00

spring mix, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, craisins, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, carrots, toasted almonds, honey mustard lemon vinaigrette

Red, White, & Blue - ONLINE

$13.00

arugula, shredded kale, local strawberries, apples, blueberries, raw walnuts, dark chocolate balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Bae - ONLINE

$14.50

baby spinach, spring mix, local strawberries, bacon, toasted almonds, goat cheese, mint, raisins, cucumbers, lemon poppy seed vinaigrette

Signature Salads

Cobb Boom - ONLINE

$15.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, raw corn, avocado, roasted chicken, egg, blue cheese dressing

Falafel N Love - ONLINE

$14.00

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pita chips*, red onion, housemade hummus, baked falafel, cucumber tahini yogurt

Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE

$17.00

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Kale Caesar - ONLINE

$13.50

shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, roasted chicken, parmesan crisps, fresh lime squeeze, caesar dressing

Korean BBQ Bowl - ONLINE

$13.50

wild rice, baby spinach, bean sprouts, roasted mushrooms, egg, shredded carrots, cucumber, roasted chicken, raw beets, nori furikake, korean bbq dressing*

Mexican Elote Bowl - ONLINE

$12.50

warm quinoa, arugula, spring mix, roasted corn, roasted peppers, local goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Southwestern - ONLINE

$14.50

chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, cilantro, roasted chicken, tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette

Sweet Bowl Alabama - ONLINE

$13.50

wild rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, almonds, local goat cheese, roasted chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

Wholey Moley - ONLINE

$13.00

spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted chicken, fresh lime squeeze, lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

Custom Salad

Custom Salad - ONLINE

$9.50

CHOOSE ANY BASE + FOUR TOPPINGS

Beverages (1.0 Online)

Bai Infusion

$2.50

You just can’t top our Bai drinks. Each exotic flavor is antioxidant-infused, with 1 gram of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners. They’re pretty much a party in your mouth.

Better Kombucha - BOTTLED

$4.75Out of stock

As Birmingham’s first commercial kombucha brewery, Better Kombucha believes that an integral part of being better physically, mentally, and spiritually is related to what we put into our bodies, and that taking better care of ourselves makes us better people and better people make better community. Together we are Better.

Fiji

$2.50

Earth's Finest Water

Maine Root Bottled Soda - Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Our take on a Classic flavor. We travelled the world for years trying to find inspiration. Give our cola a try and you will soon be thinking about having another. Wouldn’t it be nice? Ingredients. Carbonated pure water, Fair Trade Certified organic cane sugar, spices, caffeine, phosphoric acid.

Perrier

$2.50

Elegant, sparkling and refreshing. PERRIER Carbonated Mineral Water has delighted generations of beverage seekers for over 150 years, with its unique blend of distinctive bubbles and balanced mineral content. Originating in France, its effervescent spirit is known worldwide. It also offers a great alternative to carbonated soft drinks, with no sugar and zero calories. PERRIER is thirst-quenching on its own, but its crisp carbonation makes it the perfect partner for cocktails and drink recipes. It’s the ideal at-home or on-the-go beverage, making it a refreshing choice for every day.

San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

S.Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Refreshing and Freshly Brewed Everyday - Pick up orders are self serve.

Bai Infusion

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Scratch Kitchen. Locally Sourced. Always Fresh. #keepitfresh

Location

6125 University Drive Northwest, Suite B12, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

