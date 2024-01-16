- Home
- Morrisville
- Chopped N Cheesy Food Truck
Chopped N Cheesy Food Truck
26 Christian Hill Road
Morrisville, NY 13408
Hoagie Sandwiches
- The Chopped Cheese
Dive into the heart of New York bodegas with our Chopped Cheese sandwich. Juicy, seasoned ground beef and melted American cheese perfectly blend on a fresh hoagie roll. Topped with crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes, and our special sauce, it’s a classic bodega indulgence in every bite. Ingredients: Ground Beef Grilled Onions Shredded Lettuce Diced Tomatoes American Cheese House Sauce Fresh Hoagie Roll$10.00
- The Sriracha Sizzle
Experience the kick of The Sriracha Sizzle, our bold take on the classic chopped cheese. This sandwich features juicy, seasoned ground beef topped with melted pepper jack cheese for a spicy twist. Our house-made sriracha aioli brings a creamy, tantalizing heat. Served on a fresh hoagie roll, it's a perfect blend of spice and flavor for those who love a little sizzle. Ingredients: Ground Beef Grilled Onions Shredded Lettuce Diced Tomatoes Pepperjack Cheese Sriracha Aioli Sauce Fresh Hoagie Roll$12.00
- The Speedy Spiedie
Prepare for a taste explosion with succulent herb-infused chicken thighs, toasty hoagie rolls, and our irresistible lemon garlic sauce come together in a mouthwatering symphony. Lettuce and tomatoes add fresh, delicious crunch. Take a journey through Binghamton's bold and unforgettable tastes. It's the quick and scrumptious way to savor flavor on the go. Ingredients: Herb-Infused Chicken Grilled Onions Shredded Lettuce Diced Tomatoes Spiedie Sauce Fresh Hoagie Roll$12.00
- The Saucy Clucker
Dive into the perfect balance of spicy and cool with The Saucy Clucker. This sandwich combines tender, Frank's hot sauce-infused grilled chicken with the refreshing crunch of finely sliced celery. Topped with a smooth blue cheese sauce, it offers a creamy contrast that tames the heat. Each bite is encased in a soft, toasted hoagie roll, delivering a harmonious blend of Buffalo's iconic flavors. Ingredients: Charbroiled Chicken Minced Celery Shredded Lettuce Diced Tomatoes Blue Cheese Dressing Frank’s Hot Sauce Fresh Hoagie Roll$12.00
Sausage Sandwiches
- Sweet Italian Sausage
Indulge in a taste of New York with our Sweet Italian Sausage on a perfectly toasted hoagie roll. Bursting with juicy flavor and just the right amount of sweetness, each bite is a savory symphony of authentic Italian spices. It's a handheld delight that'll transport your taste buds straight to the bustling streets of New York’s historical meatpacking districts. Ingredients: Grilled Italian Sausage Charbroiled Sweet Peppers Grilled Onions Fresh Hoagie Roll$12.00
- Hot Dog
Get ready for a classic New York staple served on a soft, steamy bun. This iconic street food is grilled to perfection, giving it that irresistible snap with every bite. Whether you like it loaded with toppings or enjoy its simplicity, our beef hotdog is a delicious taste of the Big Apple right here in Central New York. One bite and you'll be hooked! Ingredients: Grilled Beef Hotdog Lightly Toasted & Buttered Roll Assorted DIY Toppings$5.00
Deviled Eggs
- Traditional
Prepare your taste buds for a classic delight: our Original Deviled Eggs. These little flavor bombs are a timeless favorite, featuring perfectly boiled eggs filled with a creamy, tangy filling. Each bite is a burst of savory goodness that'll have you coming back for more. Whether you're craving a nostalgic snack or looking for the perfect appetizer, our Original Deviled Eggs are sure to hit the spot. Get ready to experience egg-ceptional flavor. Ingredients: 4 Hard Boiled Egg Halves Creamy, Tangy House Filling Paprika Topping$4.00
- Pulled Pork
Introducing our mouthwatering Pulled Pork Deviled Eggs. These eggs are a unique twist on a classic favorite, featuring tender pulled pork mixed into the creamy filling. With a perfect balance of smoky, savory flavors, they're sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more. It's the ultimate fusion of smoky, savory comfort food goodness in every bite. Ingredients: 4 Hard Boiled Egg Halves Creamy, Tangy House Filling Smoked Pulled Pork Paprika Topping$5.00
Sides
- Mac & Cheese
Say cheese! Our Mac and Cheese is a cheesy masterpiece baked right on the truck and served fresh to you. Creamy, gooey, and oh-so-satisfying, each spoonful is a comforting hug for your taste buds. Made with love and the finest ingredients, it's the perfect side dish to complement any meal. Get ready to experience pure cheesy bliss! Ingredients: 6 oz Cup of Mac & Cheese Made with a custom blend of cheese, milk and butter sauce$4.00
- Macaroni Salad
Dive into a taste of nostalgia with our Homestyle Macaroni Salad. Made with tender macaroni noodles, crisp veggies, and a creamy dressing, this classic side dish is like a hug from grandma's kitchen. Refreshing, flavorful, and oh-so-satisfying, it's the perfect accompaniment to any meal on a sunny day. Ingredients: 6 oz Cup of Macaroni Salad Made with a custom blend of elbow macaroni, eggs, and creamy dressing.$4.00
- Potato Salad
Get ready to elevate your taste buds with our Savory Potato Salad. Made with tender chunks of potato, crisp celery, tangy pickles, and a savory dressing, each bite is a symphony of flavors and textures. Perfectly balanced and oh-so-satisfying, this classic side dish is the ultimate comfort food companion for any occasion. Ingredients: 6 oz Cup of Potato Salad Made with a custom blend of potatoes, minced celery, pickles, and savory dressing.$4.00
Snacks
- Candy Bar
Get ready to satisfy your sweet cravings with our delightful chocolate candy bars straight from brands you know and love. Dive into a world of decadent chocolate goodness, where every bite is an adventure in indulgence. Whether you're craving something crunchy, chewy, or creamy, we’ve got something for you. It's the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a skip in your step. Ingredients: See food packaging for the candy bar of your choosing.$2.00
- Cookie
Craving a classic sweet treat? Look no further than our delicious pre-packaged Chocolate Chip Cookies. Each bite is a perfect balance of rich, buttery dough and luscious chocolate chips. Whether you're on the go or taking a moment to indulge, these cookies are the ultimate comfort snack. Enjoy them with a cup of coffee, share them with friends, or simply savor them all to yourself. Ingredients: See food packaging for ingredient information.$2.00
- Chips
Crunch into satisfaction with our selection of popular chip varieties! From classic flavors to bold twists, each bag is packed with crispy goodness that'll keep you coming back for more. Whether you're craving the timeless taste of salted potato chips or the zesty kick of barbecue, we've got something to satisfy every snack craving. Grab a bag, crunch away, and enjoy the snack that never disappoints.$2.00
Beverages
- Bottled Water
Stay refreshed with our ice-cold bottled water! Quench your thirst and stay hydrated with every crisp, cool sip. Perfect for cooling down on a hot day or pairing with any of our delicious dishes. Whether you're enjoying a meal from our food truck or need a quick pick-me-up on the move, our refreshing bottled water is the perfect choice. Ingredients: Water. More than that would be weird.$2.00
- Canned Soda
Pop open a can of soda and let the fizzy goodness tickle your taste buds. Our ice-cold canned soda is the perfect companion to any meal from Chopped N Cheesy. With a variety of flavors to choose from, including classics like cola and refreshing options like lemon-lime, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Sip, savor, and indulge. Cheers to deliciousness! Ingredients: See soda can for ingredient information.$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
🚚 New York State eats on CNY streets 😋 🧀 Quick, tasty, unforgettably good!👍
26 Christian Hill Road, Morrisville, NY 13408