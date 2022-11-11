  • Home
  • /
  • Novi
  • /
  • Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean

review star

No reviews yet

47454 Grand River Avenue

Novi, MI 48374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice or Bulgur Bowl
Laffa Wrap
BYO Salad Bowl

Build Your Own Meal

Laffa Wrap

Laffa Wrap

$8.50

A wrap built your way.

Laffa Wrap Combo

Laffa Wrap Combo

$12.50

Make it a combo by adding a fountain drink & one side of your choice for $4

Rice or Bulgur Bowl

Rice or Bulgur Bowl

$9.50

A bowl built your way.

Rice or Bulgur Bowl Combo

Rice or Bulgur Bowl Combo

$13.50

Make it a combo by adding a fountain drink & one side of your choice for $4

BYO Salad Bowl

BYO Salad Bowl

$9.50

A bowl built your way.

BYO Salad Bowl Combo

BYO Salad Bowl Combo

$13.50

Make it a combo by adding a fountain drink & one side of your choice for $4

Chopped Olive Salad

Chopped Olive Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Red Onions, Peppadew, Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Pita Chips and Sumac

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$9.50

Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Onions and Bulgur Wheat

Kale-Bouli Salad

Kale-Bouli Salad

$9.50

Kale, Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Quinoa

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.50

Your choice of two toppings and a sauce. Includes organic juice. (for kids 12 & younger)

Kids Steak Rice Bowl

$7.50

Your choice of two toppings and a sauce. Includes organic juice. (for kids 12 & younger)

Kids Mozzarella Flatbread Pizza

$7.50

Includes organic juice. (for kids 12 & younger)

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.50

Includes organic juice. (for kids 12 & younger)

Kids Falafel Rice Bowl

$7.50

Your choice of two toppings and a sauce. Includes organic juice. (for kids 12 & younger)

Party Options

The Feast

The Feast

$54.95

Choose from: Rice or Bulgur | Chicken Shawarma (white meat), Steak Shawarma or Falafel (pick 2) | Hummus or Baba Ghannouj (pick 1) | Fattoush Salad | Turshi/Pickled Turnips | Pita Bread | Garlic Whip

Medium Mezza Tray

Medium Mezza Tray

$29.99

Choose your 5 Mezza Tray Sides

Large Mezza Tray

Large Mezza Tray

$39.99

Choose your 7 Mezza Tray Sides

Sides

Hummus

Hummus

Vegetarian. A mashed chickpea dip mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini and garlic.

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

Vegetarian. A smoky char-grilled eggplant dip mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini and garlic.

Garlic Whip

Garlic Whip

A bold & creamy Middle Eastern sauce made with garlic, olive oil and lemon.

Tabouli

Tabouli

Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Onions, Bulgur Wheat

Kale-Bouli

Kale-Bouli

Kale, Parsley, Mint, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Quinoa

Falafel

Falafel

Vegetarian. Ground chickpeas, parsley and garlic, prepared with mediterranean spices and deep fried.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Vegetarian Grape Leaves

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$1.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables & seasoned with mediterranean spices.

Za'Taar & Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Za'Taar & Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Baked flatbread pizza topped with a blend of cheeses, za'taar spice and drizzled with olive oil.

Hummus & Tabouli Flatbread Pizza

Hummus & Tabouli Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Baked flatbread pizza topped with hummus and tabouli.

Pita Chips & Dip

Pita Chips & Dip

$3.00

Pita Chips served with your Choice of Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Garlic Whip, or Tzatziki.

Bread

Bread

Soup & Bread

Lentil Soup & Bread

Lentil Soup & Bread

Crushed lentils with vermicelli and spices. Served with hot pita.

Grains

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Vegeterian. White rice made with saffron and rose water.

Bulgur

Bulgur

$4.00

Vegetarian. A whole grain wheat pilaf mixed with vermicelli.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.00

A layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.00

A creamy pudding made from rice, milk and sugar.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.00
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00
Dasani

Dasani

$2.50
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.25
San Pellegrino Water

San Pellegrino Water

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Better Food! Better Mood! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

47454 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374

Directions

Gallery
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean image
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean image
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean image

Similar restaurants in your area

Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Novi
orange starNo Reviews
48975 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Twelve Oaks
orange star3.8 • 192
27298 Novi Rd Space 105A Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
PAC
orange starNo Reviews
27145 S Karevich Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
orange star4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Novi

Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
orange star4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Novi, MI
orange star4.3 • 1,449
27466 Novi Rd. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Pizza of Novi
orange star4.5 • 549
44225 West 12 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Picasso Deli
orange star4.4 • 492
39915 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Novi
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston