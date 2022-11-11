Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chopper

83 Reviews

1100B Stratton Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Remote Cocktail Menu

Frozen Lava Flow

Frozen Lava Flow

$25.00

A blend of both the Frozen Painkiller and Frozen Rum Runner (5 drinks)

Frozen Painkiller

Frozen Painkiller

$25.00

Coconut, lime, pineapple, orange, and rum (5 drinks)

Frozen Rum Runner

Frozen Rum Runner

$25.00

Pineapple, orange, banana, lime, pomegranate, and rum. (5 drinks)

Dopamine

$14.00

Zombie

$16.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Puka Punch

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1100B Stratton Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

