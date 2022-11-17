Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chopping Block Steakhouse

634 Reviews

$$

1156 hwy 71 south

Mena, AR 71953

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

Appetizers

Loaded Homemade Fries

$8.99

BBQ Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Trio Platter

$11.49

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Onion Petals

$8.49

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.49

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.49

Fried Okra

$5.99

Jal. Cheddar Poppers

$8.49

Steaks

8 oz Sirloin

$16.99

12 oz Sirloin

$17.99

12 oz Ribeye

$25.99

16 oz Ribeye

$29.99

10 oz New York Strip

$21.99

16 oz New York Strip

$28.99

Seafood

4 pc Fried Catfish

$16.99

4 pc. Grilled Catfish

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp

$18.99

Rainbow Trout

$20.99

BBQ

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$17.99

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

BBQ Beef Brisket

$18.99

BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$16.99

"Wild Willie's" BBQ Feast

$25.99

BBQ Smoked Sausage

$16.99

Country Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Chopped Sirloin

$13.99

Santa Fe Chicken

$17.99

Grilled Pork Chops

$16.99

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Fried Pork chops

$16.99

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Garlic White Wine Pasta

$13.99

Burgers

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.99

Smoked Cheddar Burger

$10.99

5 Alarm Burger

$10.99

Steakhouse Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

CFS Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$10.99

Triple Decker Club

$10.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch Fried Catfish

$12.99

Lunch Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Lunch Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

Lunch BBQ Ribs

$12.99

Lunch Grilled Catfish

$12.99Out of stock

Lunch BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$12.99

Lunch Chicken Strips

$12.99

Lunch BBQ Beef Brisket

$12.99

Lunch CFS

$14.99

Lunch Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Senior Plates

Senior Fried Catfish

$9.99

Senior Grilled Catfish

$9.99Out of stock

Senior Pork Chop

$9.99

Senior Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Senior Chicken Strip

$9.99

Senior BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Senior BBQ Beef Brisket

$9.99

Salads

Steak Fajita Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$6.99

Soups & Baked Potatoes

Small Chicken Gumbo Soup

$4.99

Small Potato Soup

$4.99

Large Chicken Gumbo Soup

$6.99

Large Potato Soup

$6.99

Small Chili

$4.99

Large Chili

$6.99

Baked Potato with Works

$6.25

Baked Potato with Butter

$3.99

Baked Potato with Sour Cream

$3.99

Baked Potato ( DRY )

$3.74

Baked Potato with Butter & Sour Cream

$4.49

Baked Potato with Butter, SC, & Cheese

$5.49

Baked Potato with Butter, SC, & Bacon

$5.49

Baked Potato with Cheese Only

$4.49

Baked Potato with Bacon Only

$4.49

Side Food

1 pc Chicken Strip

$2.49

1 pc Catfish

$2.99

Small Fries

$2.99

Side of White Gravy

$0.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Coleslaw

$2.99

Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.99

Side of Rice

$2.99

Small Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Small Side of Loaded Sweet Pot. Fries

$4.99

Baked Potato w/Sour Cream

$3.99

Baked Potato w/Cheese Only

$4.49

Baked Potato w/Bacon Only

$4.49

Side of Fried Shrimp

$7.49

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$7.49

Side of Ribs

$7.49

Side of Sausage

$7.49

Desserts

French Silk Pie

$5.99

Coconut Pie

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Oreo Pie

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Lovin Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Soda

Coke

$1.89

Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Cherry Coke

$1.89

Water

Water

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving the finest cuts of meat That's why we serve the highest quality food and serve it up with a big helping of Western hospitality. Our steaks are hand-cut, hand-seasoned and carefully prepared. Our burgers are thick and juicy, our BBQ is freshly smoked. So no matter what you're in the mood for, we have the delicious, legendary Western fare to match your appetite and the genuine service to boot.

1156 hwy 71 south, Mena, AR 71953

Directions

