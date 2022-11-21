Chop Shop Taco - Alexandria
265 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos and snacks ready to go!
Location
1008 Madison St., Alexandria, VA 22314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant