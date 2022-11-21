Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chop Shop Taco - Alexandria

265 Reviews

$$

1008 Madison St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

fried shrimp taco (on flour tortilla)
shredded chicken taco
brisket taco

Margs, Beers+ To Go

Classic Margarita

$12.50

1 Classic Margarita with all the fresh ingredients!

Spicy Margarita

$12.50Out of stock

16oz boftle of our House infused Chile tequila with fresh squeezed lime juice, agave and housemade cointreau.

Mezcal Margarita

$14.50Out of stock

16oz bottle of smoky mezcal, orange juice, agave, and house made triple sec. served with tajin.

Drunk Fruit Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Choose your flavor of hard seltzer-5%abv

Anxo Cider

$10.00

Washington DC's Anxo Cidre Blanc is sugar free and gluten free - 6.9% abv

Panga Drops Pils 12oz

$7.50

8oz Pilsner Can...6.2%

Small Plates

chips + salsa

$3.50

Corn tortilla chips with salsa

chips + guacamole

$6.50

Corn tortilla chips with guacamole

guacamole for two (smashed avocado)

$13.50

with corn tortilla chips, chipotle oil, togarashi, radish, scallion, lime

frito pie

$5.50

crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, jack cheese, Chile beans, Frito's™

nachos

$9.50

crispy corn tortila chips topped with housemade queso, scallion, pico de Gallo, pickled serrano

adult yucca fries

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy yucca topped with chipotle crema, salsa verde and cotija cheese

Tacos & Quesadillas

pork belly taco

$4.50

crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro

brisket taco

$5.50

slow roasted brisket with cilantro, radish, and salsa rosa, soft corn tortilla

chorizo taco

$4.00

locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo GF soft corn tortilla

roasted mushroom taco

$5.00

roasted mushrooms with a house made spice blend with salsa verde, slaw and chihuahua cheese vegetarian, GF soft corn tortilla

shredded chicken taco

$4.50

Citrus-ginger marinated chicken with ginger, salsa verde, cilantro and chihuahua cheese GF soft corn tortilla

fried fish taco (on a flour tortilla)

$5.50

masa fried tilapia over a chipotle slaw, topped with cucumber pico

fried shrimp taco (on flour tortilla)

$4.50

fried shrimp over cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro, aquacate sauce

pork taco

$4.00

slow roasted pork, topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, cilantro, pineapple pico GF soft corn tortilla

3 crunchy tacos

$9.50

3 crunchy chorizo-beef tacos with cheddar jack cheese, chipotle salsa, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo

Quesadilla-birria

$8.00

Two tortillas, one corn and one flour, fried crispy and stuffed with cheese, veggies, scallion, and chopped brisket and served with house-made birria dipping stew.

adult quesadilla

$7.50

grilled flour tortilla with cheese, peppers and onions, scallion, corn and seasoning

Burritos & Rice Bowls

burrito

$13.50

rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.

rice bowl

$13.00

rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cilantro, guac, corn, scallion, cheese

Combos

two tacos and side

$13.50

3 crunchy chorizo tacos, cheese quesadilla and side

$16.50

two tacos, cheese quesadilla and side

$18.00

two tacos, burrito, choice of two sides

$28.00

meal #1 (feed two)

$32.00Out of stock

one pound protein, garnishes, sauce, tortillas, rice & beans, guac & chips Feeds 2-3

meal #3 (feeds four)

$65.00Out of stock

one pound of two proteins, garnishes, sauce, tortillas, rice & beans, guac & chips Feeds 4-5

meal #2 (feeds four)

$50.00Out of stock

two pounds of chorizo-beef, street corn, garnishes, sauce, tortillas, rice & beans, guac & chips

Kids

cheese quesadilla

$6.00

kids corn

$4.00

off the cobb

kids 'guac

$6.00

kids yucca fries

$5.00

served with ketchup

2 corn dogs

$9.00

served with ketchup

Sides

salsa (just salsa)

$2.00

A cup of dipping salsa

chips (just chips)

$2.00

A basket of corn tortilla chips

street corn

$5.00

street corn topped with chipotle crema, zatar-tajin seasoning, and cotija cheese vegetarian

rice + beans

$5.00

chile beans with cilantro lime rice vegan

green rice

$2.00

cilantro lime rice vegan

beans

$3.00

Chile beans vegan

cut pineapple w/ tajin

$3.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Mineragua water

$3.00

Jarritos bottled sparkling water

tamarind jarritos

$3.00

lime jarritos

$3.00

mandarin jarritos

$3.00

pineapple jarritos

$3.00

mango jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

bottled water

$2.00Out of stock

coke

$2.00

ginger ale

$3.00Out of stock

diet coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos and snacks ready to go!

Website

Location

1008 Madison St., Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Chop Shop Taco image
Chop Shop Taco image
Chop Shop Taco image

