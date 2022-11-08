Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW

520 Reviews

$$

11 District Square SW

Washington, DC 20024

Greens (Online)

Grilled Kale Caesar

Grilled Kale Caesar

$12.50

grilled kale, sliced romaine hearts, hard boiled egg, red onion, parmigiano-reggiano, house made croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing

Wharf Louis

Wharf Louis

$19.00

lump crab meat, grilled wild shrimp, grilled avocado, bacon, gourmet greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black olives, louie dressing

Raw Market

Raw Market

$12.50

power mix, tomato, carrots, watermelon radish, cucumber, broccoli, green beans, red onion, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing

Sticky Chicken & Cashew

Sticky Chicken & Cashew

$15.00

teriyaki chicken, power mix, red & yellow bell pepper, grilled broccoli, radish, grilled pineapple, cashews, cilantro, sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$17.00

grilled ahi tuna (served medium rare), gourmet greens, artichoke hearts, hard boiled eggs, roasted potatoes, green beans, radish, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, creamy herb dressing.

The Chopsmith

The Chopsmith

$17.00

grilled flank steak, gourmet greens, roasted potatoes, sliced tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, carrots, watermelon radish, caramelized onions, house made croutons, parmesan peppercorn dressing

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$15.00

grilled halloumi cheese, gourmet greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, kalamata olives, red onion, red radish, feta, hummus, grilled bread, sumac & za'atar seasoning, greek dressing

Build Your Own Salad / Bowl

$10.00

Bowls (Online)

Salmon & Grilled Avocado

Salmon & Grilled Avocado

$17.00

roasted salmon, grilled avocado, seasoned quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, broccoli, roasted mushrooms & onion, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing

Buddha

Buddha

$15.00

quinoa, spinach, grilled avocado, asparagus, sweet potato, cauliflower salad, brussels sprouts, pumpkin seeds, lemon tahini

Baja

Baja

$17.00

grilled shrimp, grilled avocado, gourmet greens, brown rice, mango, black bean & corn salad, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, jalapeño line vinaigrette, chipotle crema

Tropical Chicken

Tropical Chicken

$15.00

teriyaki chicken, coconut jasmine rice, pineapple slaw, mango, cucumber, gourmet greens, peanuts, watermelon radish, toasted coconut, cilantro, mint, house citrus dressing

Steak & Bleu

Steak & Bleu

$17.00

grilled steak, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted mushrooms & onions, grilled broccoli, roasted tomato, caramelized onions, cucumber, gourmet greens, brown rice, horseradish parmesan dressing

Plates (Online)

Chimichurri Steak

Chimichurri Steak

$20.00

grilled steak, chimichurri sauce, black bean & corn stuffed avocado, garlic parmesan potatoes, caesar salad

Mediterranean Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, hummus, greek salad with tomato, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, greek dressing, brown rice, za'atar seasoning, lemon

Teriyaki Tuna

Teriyaki Tuna

$22.00

teriyaki glazed ahi tuna (8oz), coconut jasmine rice, grilled broccoli, grilled pineapple, kale miso salad with power mix (kale, cabbage, carrots), red & yellow bell peppers, radish, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing

Crispy Miso Tofu Plate

$17.00

crispy miso tofu, coconut jasmine rice, grilled broccoli, grilled pineapple, kale miso salad with power mix (kale, cabbage, carrots), red & yellow bell peppers, radish, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing

Garlic Herb Salmon Plate

Garlic Herb Salmon Plate

$22.00

baked salmon (8oz) with garlic herb butter, house salad, roasted potatoes & seasonal vegetable (grilled brocolli)

Build your own Plate

$12.00

Sandwiches (Online)

Build Your Own Sandwich

$7.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.50

toasted brioche bun, house blend char-grilled beef burger, cheddar & American cheese, caramelized onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce

Chicken Bacon Avocado

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$13.00

toasted brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$13.00

grilled multigrain bread, house roasted turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, lemon herb aioli

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled ciabatta, seasoned chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, sautéed onion & peppers, avocado, cilantro, jalapeños, chipotle cream

Black Bean & Cheddar Burger (v)

Black Bean & Cheddar Burger (v)

$12.00

toasted brioche bun, housemade black bean patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$16.00

toasted onion brioche bun, baked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, toasted brioche bun, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon herb aioli

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

house made chicken salad with grapes, toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.50

house made tuna salad, toasted multigrain, lettuce, tomato, onion

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

flour tortilla, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, romaine, red onion, caesar dressing

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

french roll, roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers with horseradish mayo

BLT

$11.00

French white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion with herb mayo.

Sweet & Spicy Banh Mi

Sweet & Spicy Banh Mi

$12.00

toasted baguette, teriyaki chicken thigh, pickled carrots & onions, cucumber, lettuce, jalapeño, cilantro, radish, spicy aioli, citrus dressing

Sides (Online)

Salmon & Cheese Tortellini

Salmon & Cheese Tortellini

$5.50

cheese tortellini with baked salmon, peas, onions herbs in dressing. contains parmesan cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Potatoes

Garlic Parmesan Potatoes

$5.00

roasted smashed potatoes, with garlic herb butter, parmesan cheese & fresh herbs

Hummus

$5.00

Roasted Delicata Squash

$5.00Out of stock
Black Bean & Corn Salad Stuffed Avocado (v)

Black Bean & Corn Salad Stuffed Avocado (v)

$5.00

grilled avocado half stuffed with black bean & corn salad

Grilled Avocado

$3.00

Chips - BBQ

$2.50Out of stock

Chips - Sea Salt

$2.50

Chips - Sea Salt - Small

$1.75Out of stock

Chips - BBQ - Small

$1.75Out of stock

Daily Soup 16oz

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
Spicy Noodles with Chicken

Spicy Noodles with Chicken

$6.00

wheat noodle with grilled chicken, carrots, cabbage, kale, cilantro in sweet & spicy soy dressing

Spiced Cauliflower Salad

Spiced Cauliflower Salad

$5.00

roasted cauliflower seasoned with a blend of mediterranean spices, parsley sweetened with dates & sweet onion

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$5.00

fresh grilled corn, diced tomato, cilantro & red onion

Brown Rice

$5.00

Seasoned Quinoa

$5.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Side Kale Miso Salad

$5.00

Protein Only Sides (Online)

Chicken Thigh - Side

$4.00

Chicken Breast - Side

$5.00

Crispy Miso Tofu - Side

$5.00

Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado - Side

$6.00Out of stock

Halloumi 3pc - Side

$5.00

Halloumi 5pc - Side

$8.00

Steak Small - Side

$6.00

Steak Large - Side

$12.00

Teriyaki Tuna 4oz - Side

$6.00

Teriyaki Tuna 8oz - Side

$12.00

Salmon 4oz - Side

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon 8oz - Side

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Small - Side

$6.00

Shrimp Large - Side

$12.00

Sweets (Online)

Coconut Macaroon (gluten free)

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Walnut Bar

$5.00

Market (Online) - CALL FOR SPECIALS

Daily Soup 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Lasagna - Served Cold (Rotates between Turkey & Beef)

$10.00Out of stock

Crabcake

$12.00Out of stock

Beverage Bar

Limeade

Limeade

$3.00

house made limeade

Tropical Kale

Tropical Kale

$3.00

house made agua fresca with pineapple, kale, turmeric, ginger with a touch of agave

House Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Spindrift

$2.50

Pelligrino

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made from Scratch

Website

Location

11 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

