Chop Spot BBQ 889 North Stiles Street

No reviews yet

889 North Stiles Street

Linden, NJ 07036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

HALF BBQ Chicken
HALF BBQ Pork Spare Ribs
FULL BBQ Chicken

Soups

Soup of the Day

$2.95+

LUNCH Soup & Salad Combo

$4.95

Soup of the day and salad with your dressing of choice

Appetizers

Chicken Empanada

$2.95

Beef Empanada

$2.95

Chicken Croquette

$1.25

Cod Fish Patty (Pastel de Bacalhau)

$1.75

Shrimp Patty (Risol de Camarao)

$1.25

Fried Chicken Strips

$6.95

BBQ Portuguese Sausage (Chouriço)

$9.95

Clams in Garlic Sauce (Amêijoas a Bolhao de Pato)

$9.95

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce (Camarão a Guilho)

$10.95

Calamari (Lulas Fritas)

$9.95

Mussels Spanish Style

$9.95

Portuguese Sausage Chop Spot Style

$10.95

Breaded Shrimp

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

6pc Buffalo Wings

$5.95

12pc Buffalo Wings

$10.95

18pc Buffalo Wings

$14.95

24pc Buffalo Wings

$18.95

Small Sides

SM Rice

$3.00

SM Fries

$3.00

SM Portuguese Fries

$4.00

SM Gravy Fries

$5.00

SM Cheese Fries

$5.00

SM Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

SM Black Beans

$2.00

SM Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

SM Pickled Vegetables (Giardiniera)

$2.00

Medium Sides

MED Rice

$5.00

MED Fries

$5.00

MED Portuguese Fries

$6.00

MED Gravy Fries

$7.00

MED Cheese Fries

$7.00

MED Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

MED Black Beans

$5.00

MED Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

MED Pickled Vegetables (Giardiniera)

$5.00

Large Sides

LG Rice

$10.00

LG Fries

$10.00

LG Portuguese Fries

$11.00

LG Gravy Fries

$12.00

LG Cheese Fries

$12.00

LG Steamed Vegetables

$12.00

LG Black Beans

$8.00

LG Sauteed Vegetables

$14.00

LG Pickled Vegetables (Giardiniera)

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Steak Salad

$9.00

Breaded Fish Fillet Salad

$9.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Medium Salad

$5.00

Large Salad

$10.00

BBQ (Churrasco)

HALF BBQ Chicken

$7.95

FULL BBQ Chicken

$13.95

HALF BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$9.95

FULL BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$15.95

HALF Beef Short Ribs

$11.95

2 Pieces

FULL Beef Short Ribs

$21.95

4 Pieces

BBQ Combo (Chicken and Pork Rib Combo)

$15.95

one size

Beef Combo (Chicken and Beef Rib Combo)

$18.95

one size

HALF Rib Combo (Pork Rib and Beef Rib Combo)

$12.95

FULL Rib Combo (Pork Rib and Beef Rib Combo)

$19.95

HALF Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.45

FULL Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.95

Pork Steak (Febras)

$13.95

Pork Chops

$14.95

Piri - Piri Mixed Grill

$20.95

Combo Special (Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs)

$26.95

Fish & Seafood

Shrimp & Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Fish Fillet Flounder w/ rice and salad

$12.95

Calamari w Rice and Salad

$13.95

Tilapia Cleonice

$13.95

Tilapia w/shrimp cooked in a house creamy sauce

Breaded Shrimp w Rice and Fries

$14.95

BBQ Broiled Cod Fish with vegetables

$19.95

Paella

Mariscada

Salmon

$16.95

Meats

HALF Pork Bits Casserole (Picadinho)

$11.95

FULL Pork Bits Casserole (Picadinho)

$16.95

HALF Chicken Casserole (Chicken Picadinho)

$11.95

FULL Chicken Casserole (Chicken Picadinho)

$17.95

HALF Beef Bits Casserole (Beef Picadinho)

$12.95

FULL Beef Bits Casserole (Beef Picadinho)

$18.95

HALF Cube Mix (Chicken, Pork, Beef Picadinho Mix)

$13.95

FULL Cube Mix (Chicken, Pork, Beef Picadinho Mix)

$19.95

HALF Pork Bits w/Clams (Carne de Porco a Alentejana)

$11.95

FULL Pork Bits w/Clams (Carne de Porco a Alentejana)

$17.95

HALF Chicken w/ Bone in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

FULL Chicken w/ Bone in Garlic Sauce

$19.95

Chicken Breast & Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Chicken Breast & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Choose 2 Shish Kabob (chicken, pork,beef, shrimp)

$9.95

Choose 4 Shish Kabob (chicken, pork, beef,shrimp)

$16.95

Breaded Pork Chops

$14.95

Breaded Pork Steak

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Breast

$14.95

Steaks

Small Steak w/ Egg (Bitoque)

$13.95

Portuguese Style Shell Steak (Bife a Portuguesa)

$18.95

Beef Steaks

$14.95

choice of sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers

Shell STeak

$17.95

Junior T Bone

$15.95

T Bone Steak

$17.95

10oz Ribeye Steak

$14.95

16oz Ribeye Steak

$22.95

Skirt Steak

$18.95

Porterhouse

$23.95

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$7.45

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Portuguese Sausage Sandwich

$7.45

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.45

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.45

Pork Steak Sandwich

$7.45

Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.95

Breaded Pork Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Breaded Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$7.45

Hamburger

$7.45

Cheese Burger

$7.95

Chop Spot Burger

$8.95

cheese, Portuguese sausage,fried egg

Philly Steak

$7.45

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.95

Pork Rib Sandwich w BBQ Sauce

$7.95

Kids

Mozzarella Sticks w Fries

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Breast w Rice

$5.95

Chicken Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Strips w Fries

$7.50

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$3.95

Flan Caramel Pudding

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Serradura

$3.50

Coffee

Espresso

$1.75

Latte

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Water

$1.50

Castello Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.75

7UP

$1.75

SunKist

$1.75

Sumol (can)

$1.50

Snapple

$1.50

2 Liters

$3.00

Large Sumol

$3.50

Guaraná (can)

$1.50

Soda Mesa

$4.50

XTRAS

Beef Ribs

$5.00

Grilled CK

$4.00

Chorizo

$4.00

Pork Steak

$4.50

Beef Steak

$3.50

Shrimp

$5.50

Fish Fillet

$6.00

Patty

$6.00

Potato

$3.00

Olives

$2.50

Bread

$0.75

HOT Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Egg

$0.55

Pork Chop

$4.95

Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

CONDIMENTS

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

BBQ Sauce

Hot Sauce

Tarter Sauce

Honey Mustard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated restaurant serving the Linden, NJ community for over 15 years. Come in and enjoy!

Location

889 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ 07036

Directions

