All day Menu

Build Your Own

# 1 Entree 1 side

$8.25

# 2 Entree 1 Side

$9.50

# 3 Entree 1 Side

$10.75

# 4 Entree 1 Side

$12.00

extra 1 Side

$1.25

Pork Roll

$1.75

Spring roll

$1.75

Shrimp roll

$2.00

*Side order Lo mein

$4.50

*Side order F/Rice

$4.00

Soda Drink

$2.75

Fried dumplings (6pc )

$6.00

Steam dumplings ( 6pc )

$6.00

Fried wonton ( 8pc )

$5.50

Fried crab meat ( 4pc )

$6.00

( 3pc ) Crab rangoon

$2.50

( 8pc ) Crab rangoon

$6.00

Fried sweet bun ( 5pc )

$6.99

* Side White Rice

$2.00+

Stir-Fry

Szechuan

$9.00

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with spicy szechuan sauce. Hot & spicy

Garlic

$9.00

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with rich garlic sauce. Hot & spicy

Hunan

$9.00

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with Hunan sauce. Hot & spicy

Curry

$9.00

Onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and zucchini and your choice of protein, stir-fried with spicy yellow curry sauce. Hot & spicy

Black Bean

$9.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Broccoli and carrots with your choice of protein, stir-fried with our chef's special brown sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$9.00

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, celery, green peppers, mushrooms, and Napa, stir-fried with our chef's special brown sauce

String Bean

$10.75

蒜蓉上海青Shang hai Vegetable

$10.75

蒜蓉大白菜Stir fry Napa

$10.75

Egg FooYong

$11.50

Bang Bang

$13.00

Cashew Nuts

$10.00

Kung Pao

$10.00

Signature Dishes

General Tso's Chicken

$11.50

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in spicy golden General Tso's sauce, served with broccoli. Hot & spicy

Sesame Chicken

$11.50

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in sesame sauce, served with broccoli

Orange Chicken

$11.50

Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir-fried in fragrant orange flavoured chilli sauce, served with broccoli. Hot & spicy

Happy Family

$13.50

Crabmeat, beef, shrimp, & chicken, sautéed with vegetables in tasty brown sauce

Triple Delight

$13.50

Shrimp, chicken, and beef with mixed vegetables

General Tso's Tofu

$11.50

Sesame Tofu

$11.50

Orange Tofu

$11.50

Pepper Steak

$13.50

Green pepper and onions

Mongolian

$10.00

Onions, scallions, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with Mongolian soy sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.50

Lightly breaded chicken breast, deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce on the side

Honey Chicken

$10.50

Bang Bang Chicken

$13.00

Kung Pao

$10.00

Green peppers, zucchini, celery, carrots, peanuts, and your choice of protein, stir-fried with a spicy kung pao sauce. Hot & spicy

Cashew Nuts

$10.00

Traditional

水煮鱼片. ( Sliced Fish ) with Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

Napa, bean sprouts, and fish with spicy sauce, hot oil on top

水煮牛. ( Sliced Beef ) with Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

Napa, bean sprouts, and beef with spicy sauce, hot oil on top

水煮肉片. ( Sliced Pork ) With Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

水煮豆腐. ( ToFu ) With Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

豆花牛. ( Beef & Soft Tofu )with Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

爆炒鱼片. Stir-Fried ( Fish )

$13.50

爆炒魷魚. Stir-Fried Squid

$13.50

香辣牛. Hot Spicy Beef

$13.50

辣子雞. Hot Spicy Chicken

$11.50

豆花鱼. ( Fish & Soft Tofu ) with Hot Chili Oil

$13.50

什锦小炒·鸡肉. Special stir fried ( Chicken )

$13.50

什锦小炒·牛肉. Special stir fried ( Beef )

$13.50

什锦小炒·虾仁. Special stir fried ( Shrimp )

$13.50

什锦小炒·鱼. Special stir fried ( Fish )

$13.50

什锦小炒·豆腐. Special stir fried ( Tofu )

$13.50

孜然鸡. Chicken With Cumin

$13.50

孜然牛. Beef with Cumin

$13.50

孜然蝦. Shrimp with Cumin

$13.50

爆炒王子菇·鸡肉Stir-Fried Oyster Mushroom with Chicken

$13.50

爆炒王子菇· 牛肉Stir-Fried Oyster Mushroom with Beef

$13.50

盐酥鸡. Salt Pepper ( Chicken )

$13.00

椒盐排骨. Salt Pepper ( Ribs )

$13.50

香辣鸡翅. Hot Spicy ( Chicken Wings )

$13.50

红烧排骨. Marinated Pork

$13.50

牛腩萝卜煲. Braised Beef Brisket

$13.50

川味回鍋肉. Szechuan Sautéed Pork

$13.50

西湖醋魚. West Lake Fish

$13.50

麻婆豆腐. Mapo Tofu

$11.50

番茄炒蛋. Tomato with Egg

$10.75

蒜蓉上海青菜. Shang Hai Vegetables

$10.75

Rice & Noodles

Chow Fun

$9.25

Wide flat noodle, bean sprouts, scallions, green pepper, and your choice of protein

Fried Rice

$8.50

Peas, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, scallions, & your choice of protein

Lo Mein

$8.50

Soft noodle

Mei Fun

$9.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and your choice of protein

Singapore Mei Fun

$9.50

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with carrots, scallions, spicy curry sauce and chicken, shrimp. Hot & spicy

特色炒飯Special Fried Rice

$10.00

揚州炒飯Yang Chow Fried Rice

$10.00

香腸炒飯Sausage Fried Rice

$10.00

White Rice

$2.00+

咖喱海鮮炒飯Curry Seafood Fried Rice

$10.00

牛腩盖饭Braised Beef Over Rice

$12.00

牛腩汤面 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$12.00

海鲜汤面 Seafood Noodle Soup

$10.00

咖喱粉丝 Curry Noodle Soup

$10.00

Mala Noodle

$10.00

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50+

Wonton Soup

$3.00+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.00+

Tomato Tofu Soup

$3.50+

Tomato Egg Soup

$3.50+

Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

House Soup

$7.50

Mix Wonton Egg Drop Soup

$4.00+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.00+

Noodles Soup

海鮮湯面Seafood Noodle Soup

$10.00

牛腩湯面Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

麻辣粉丝Mala Noodle

$10.00

咖喱粉絲Curry Noodle

$10.00

Appetizers

Roll Spring

$1.75

Egg Roll

$1.75

Shrimp Egg Roll

$2.00

Fried Crab Meat

$6.00

Fried Wonton

$5.50

Fried Dumpling(6pc)

$6.00

Steamed Dumpling

$6.00

Fried Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Fried Sweet Buns(5pc)

$6.99

Side sauce

Side G' tao sauce

$2.00

Side Sesame Sauce

$2.00

Side Orange Sauce

$2.00

Side Sweet sauce(s)

$0.75

Side Sweet Sauce(Lg)

$2.00

Side Honey sauce

$2.00

Side Brown sauce

$2.00

Side White sauce

$2.00

Side E.F.Y Sauce

$2.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Side Szechuan Sauce

$2.00

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side Hunan Sauce

$2.00

Side Black bean sauce

$2.00

Side Dumpling sauce

$0.75

Side Hot oil

$0.75

Side Yumyum sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Drink/Dessert Menu

Slush

DragonFruit Lychee

$5.99

Assam Tea

$5.99

Taro

$4.99

Honey Dew

$4.99

Oreo

$4.99

Oreo Coconut

$4.99

Matcha

$4.99

Pineapple

$4.99

Strawberry Pineapple

$4.99

Chocolate

$4.99

Blue Sky

$4.99

MOCHA Slush

$4.99

Caramel Slush

$4.99

Ube Slush

$5.99

Cheese Cream Foam

Mango Cheese Cream Foam

$5.99

Peach Cheese Cream Foam

$5.99

Strawberry Cheese Cream Foam

$5.99

Grape Cheese Cream Foam

$5.99

Honeydew Cheese Cream Foam

$5.99

Yakult

火龍果多多Dragon Fruit Yakult

$4.99

芒果多多Mango Yakult

$4.99

蜜桃多多Peach Yakult

$4.99

草莓多多Strawberry Yakult

$4.99

橙子多多Orange Yakult

$4.99

葡萄多多Grape Yakult

$4.99

菠蘿多多Pineapple Yakult

$4.99

檸檬多多Lemon Yakult

$4.99

藍莓多多Blueberry Yakult

$4.99

Coconut Milk

椰奶冰粉粉Coconut Milk with Bingfen Jelly

$4.99

葡萄椰椰Grape Coconut with Crystal Boba

$4.99

藍莓椰椰Blueberry Coconut Milk with Crystal Boba

$4.99

Supreme Grass Jelly Drink

$5.99

Honey Dew Milk Drink

$4.99

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Peach Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Mix Fruit Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Very Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

Fresh Frozen Lemonade

(Lemon ) Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

(Mango)Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

(Strawberry )Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

(Peach) Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

( Pineapple) Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Blueberry Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Orange Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Grape Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

(Dragon Fruit )Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Blue Raspberry Fresh Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh Fruit Tea Slush

Mango Tea Slush

$4.99

Peach Tea Slush

$4.99

Strawberry Tea Slush

$4.99

Orange Tea Slush

$4.99

Grape Tea Slush

$4.99

Pineapple Tea Slush

$4.99

Blueberry Tea Slush

$4.99

Guava & Grapefruit Tea Slush

$4.99

Aloe Vera Drink

芒果蘆薈Mango Aloe Vera

$4.99

蜜桃蘆薈Peach Aloe Vera

$4.99

草莓蘆薈Strawberry Aloe Vera

$4.99

藍莓蘆薈Blueberry Aloe Vera

$4.99

葡萄蘆薈Grape Aloe Vera

$4.99

荔枝蘆薈Lychee Aloe Vera

$4.99

菠蘿蘆薈Pineapple Aloe Vera

$4.99

Special New

Watermelon Ice Slush

$5.99

Watermelon Lychee Slush

$5.99

Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Grape Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Pineapple Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Jasmine Tea

芒果水果茶(Mango) Jasmine Tea

$4.99

蜜桃水果茶(Peach) Jasmine Tea

$4.99

草莓水果茶(Strawberry )Jasmine Tea

$4.99

橙子水果茶(Orange)Jasmine Tea

$4.99

葡萄水果茶(Grape)Jasmine Tea

$4.99

菠蘿水果茶(Pineapple ) Jasmine Tea

$4.99

藍莓果茶(Blueberry ) Jasmine Tea

$4.99

百香果茶(Passion Fruit ) Jasmine Tea

$4.99

Jasmine Tea

Grapefruit Honey Tea

$4.99

White Peach Rose Tea

$4.99

Guava & Bingfen Ice Jelly

$4.99

Pomegranate Honey Tea

$4.99

Grapefruit Kumquat Tea

$4.99

Grapefruit Orange Tea

$4.99

Kumquat Lime Tea

$4.99

Orange Super Cup

$4.99

Mango Super Cup

$4.99

Hot Green Tea

$3.95

Ice Green Tea

$3.95

Super Special Cup

Super Special ( Mango ) Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Peach) Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Strawberry)Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Passion Fruit)Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Pineapple)Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Honey Dew)Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Grape )Drink

$4.99

Super Special (Lychee )Drink

$4.99

雪花冰Snow Shaved Ice

Mango Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

Strawberry Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

Matcha Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

Chocolate Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

Signature Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

Taro Snow Shaved Ice

$9.95

OREO Shaved Ice

$9.95

八寶豆雪花冰Eight Treasure Bean Shaved Ice

$9.95

甜汤Dessert Soup

Mango Coconut Milk with Sago

$4.99+

Mango, sago, crystal boba, and rainbow jelly

Fresh Fruit Grass Jelly

$5.99+

Fresh fruit grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and taro

Signature Grass Jelly

$5.99+

Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, taro, and red bean

杨枝甘露Mango Pomelo with Sago

$5.99

Mango, sago, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, grapefruit, and mango coconut milk base

Strawberry & Mango with Sago

$5.99+

Strawberry, mango, sago, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, and strawberry & mango coconut milk base

Honeydew with Sago

$4.99+

Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and honeydew milk base

Grape Coconut Milk with Sago

$4.99+

Grass jelly, mix jelly, bingfen ice jelly, crystal boba, sago, and grape coconut base

红豆西米Red Bean with Sago

$4.99+

Red bean, sago, and red bean base

Eight Treasure Bean with Sago

$5.99+

Mix bean and sago