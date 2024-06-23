Chopsticks
525 Chris Kelley Boulevard Ste 500
Hutto, TX 78634
Featured Items
Food
Small Bites
- Wing Perfection: Signature Wings (5 pcs)
Irresistibly crispy fried drumettes and wingettes bathed in our exclusive sauce that elevate each bite to heavenly heights. Your choice of: Chili Jam, Garlic Butter, Cheddar or just Plain natural!$10.00
- Blast: Dynamite Shrimp
Get ready for an explosion of flavor with our Dynamite Shrimp! Succulent tempura-battered shrimp, coated in our house spicy mayo sauce, deliver a blast with every crunchy bite.$10.00
- Cheese-Lovers' Dream: Cheddar Fries
Golden sweet potato fries, dusted with our secret house cheddar seasoning, deliver a tantalizing fusion of crispy, creamy, and cheesy goodness in every delectable bite.$8.00
- Heavenly Pork Belly Bao: Piggy Pillow
Experience bliss with our tender, fragrant pork belly, infused with a five-spice marinade and braised to perfection in sweet soy sauce. Nestled within fluffy bao buns, it's a dreamy combination that promises to transport your taste buds to cloud nine.$10.00
- Flavor Explosion: Beef Bulgogi Bao
Experience the savory delight of our Beef Bulgogi Bao! Tender beef bulgogi, marinated to perfection, nestled in a fluffy bao bun for a taste sensation that's hard to beat.$9.00
- Savor the Symphony: Sautteed corn
A harmonious blend of sweet corn, savory shrimp, and fresh scallions creates a culinary masterpiece that tantalizes the taste buds with every bite$8.00
- Sizzle and Spice: Bulgogi Fries
Crisp waffle fries generously layered with savory beef bulgogi, sautéed onions, a kick of spicy mayo, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro—each mouthful is a tantalizing explosion of flavors that ignites the senses.$11.00
Specials
- Tender Pork Delight: Sweet Bowl
Enjoy juicy pork in tasty Asian BBQ sauce, served with sweet corn, fresh salad, pickled onions, and sesame seeds—a mix of delicious flavors and textures in every bite!$17.00
- Hearty: Spareribs Bowl
Feast on four juicy, slow-cooked pork ribs glazed in tangy Asian barbecue sauce. Served alongside fluffy white rice and delicious sautéed Brussels sprouts for a satisfying meal that's big on flavor and comfort.$17.00
- Savor the Fusion: Beef Mango
Tender flank steak paired with crisp mango, carrot, and onion, all coated in zesty Szechuan sauce for a delightful blend of sweet and spicy flavors. Accompanied by fluffy steamed rice, it's a mouthwatering dish that combines the best of savory and tropical tastes in every bite.$17.00
- Explosive Flavor: Firecracker Shrimp (12 pcs)
Get ready for a taste explosion with our Firecracker Shrimp! Crispy, fatty, and spicy, these battered shrimp are sure to ignite your taste buds. Served with a refreshing spring mix salad, tangy pickled onions, and steamed rice, it's a meal that packs a punch in every bite.$14.00
Soup
- Comfort in a Bowl: Mi Go Soup
Enjoy a bowlful of bliss with our Mì Gõ Soup! Dive into a flavorful mix with your choice of egg or rice noodles, thin slices of pork, savory meatballs, fresh chives and scallions, crunchy beansprouts, shallots, and crispy fried pork fat. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that promises to warm your soul with every slurp.$11.00
- Comfort in a Bowl: Hu Tieu Go Soup
Enjoy a bowlful of bliss with our Mì Gõ Soup! Dive into a flavorful mix with your choice of egg or rice noodles, thin slices of pork, savory meatballs, fresh chives and scallions, crunchy beansprouts, shallots, and crispy fried pork fat. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that promises to warm your soul with every slurp.$10.00
- Comfort in a Bowl: Hu Tieu Mi Go Soup
Enjoy a bowlful of bliss with our Mì Gõ Soup! Dive into a flavorful combination of egg and rice noodles, thin slices of pork, savory meatballs, fresh chives and scallions, crunchy beansprouts, shallots, and crispy fried pork fat. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that promises to warm your soul with every slurp.$11.00
- Spicy Noodle Mix: Mi Tron Sate
Indulge in a tantalizing blend of flavors with Mi Tron Sate! This dish combines chewy noodles with a spicy sate sauce, creating a savory sensation that will leave your taste buds tingling with delight.$14.00
- Heavenly Noodle Soup: Banh Canh He
Savor the rich flavors of Banh Canh He! This Vietnamese noodle soup features hearty ingredients like fish cake and quail egg in a comforting broth, providing a satisfying and delicious dining experience.$14.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
