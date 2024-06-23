Comfort in a Bowl: Mi Go Soup

Enjoy a bowlful of bliss with our Mì Gõ Soup! Dive into a flavorful mix with your choice of egg or rice noodles, thin slices of pork, savory meatballs, fresh chives and scallions, crunchy beansprouts, shallots, and crispy fried pork fat. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that promises to warm your soul with every slurp.