Chosen 1 Seafood - Bloomfield Chosen 1 - Bloomfield

772 Park Avenue

Bloomfield, CT 06002

Starters

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$6.00

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Fried Clam Strips

$9.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Something Fried

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Clam Strip Basket

$12.00

Calamari Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fisherman's Platter

$20.00

The Seafood

The Shovel

$149.00

Atlantic Bag

$79.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Bloomfield Bag

$29.00

Pick Your Own Bag

$20 LTO

$20.00

8oz Bag Sauce

$5.00

8oz Melted Butter

$5.00

Po Boy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Juice

$2.50

Fountain Water

Soda Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.25

Employee Water Bottle

$0.50

Soda Can

$1.25

Bar Drinks

Cocktails

Pitchers

$20.00

Martinis

Frozen Drinks

Grey Goose Specials

$10.00

Tito's Specials

Beers

House Wines

White Wines

Red Wines

$8.00

House Shot

$5.00

House Drink

$8.00

House Double

$10.00

Premium Shot

$8.00

Premium Drink

$12.00

Premium Double

$14.00

Custom Drink

Dessert & Extras

Dessert Trio

$12.95

Lobster Crackers

$5.00

Starters - Delivery

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

6pc Chicken Wing

$9.00

10pc Chicken Wing

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips

$9.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Custom item

Something Fried - Delivery

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.00

Clam Strip Basket

$14.00

Calamari Basket

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Fisherman's Platter

$22.00

The Seafood - Delivery

Bloomfield Bag

$35.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Atlantic Bag

$85.00

The Shovel

$149.00

Pick Your Own Bag

Burger & Sandwiches - Delivery

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Chicken Po boy

$14.00

Sides - Delivery

Egg

$1.50

Corn on the Cobb

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Soda - Delivery

Fountain Beverages

$1.50

[Can]Pepsi

$1.50

[Can]Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

[Can] Mountain Dew

$1.50

[Can] Sierra Mist

$1.50

[Can] Gingerale

$1.50

[Can] Orange Crush

$1.50

[Can] Root Beer

$1.50

[Can] Lemonade

$1.50

Dessert and Sides - Delivery

Dessert Trio

$12.95

Lobster Crackers

$5.00

Membership

6 Months

$50.00

12 Months

$75.00

The Seafood

The Shovel (M)

$129.00

Hartford Bag (M)

$35.00

Pick Your Own (M)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
772 Park Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002

