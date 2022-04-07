Seafood
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester Chosen 1 - Manchester
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Best Cajun Seafood Restaurant Chain in Connecticut.
Location
1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT 06042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey's Oceanic Grill - 119 PITKIN ST
4.2 • 1,122
119 PITKIN ST EAST HARTFORD, CT 06108
View restaurant