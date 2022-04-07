Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester imageView gallery
Seafood

Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester Chosen 1 - Manchester

review star

No reviews yet

1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd

Manchester, CT 06042

Order Again

Starters

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$6.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Clam Strips

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

6pc Chicken Wing

$8.00

12pc Chicken Wing

$12.00

30pc Chicken Wings

$25.00

Something Fried

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Clam Strip Basket

$12.00

Calamari Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips Basket

$14.00

Fisherman's Platter

$20.00

The Seafood

The Shovel

$149.00

Atlantic bag

$79.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Bloomfield Bag

$29.00

Pick Your Own Bag

$20 Seafood Bag

$20.00

Bag Sauce

$5.00

Po Boy Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Soda

Regular Soda

$1.99

Large Soda

$2.25

Can Beverages

Bottled beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dessert and Sides

Dessert Trio

$12.95

Lobster Crackers

$5.00

Starters - Delivery

Seafood Gumbo Soup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

6pc Chicken Wing

$9.00

10pc Chicken Wing

$15.00

Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Something Fried - Delivery

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.00

Clam Strip Basket

$14.00

Calamari Basket

$14.00

Fish & Chips Basket

$15.00

Fisherman's Platter

$22.00

Cod Fish Basket

$16.00

The Seafood - Delivery

Manchester Bag

$33.00

Bloomfield Bag

$35.00

Hartford Bag

$40.00

Atlantic Bag

$85.00

The Shovel

$149.00

Pick Your Own Bag

LTO $20 Seafood Bag

$20.00

Burger & Sandwiches - Delivery

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Sides - Delivery

Egg

$1.50

Corn on the Cobb

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

Soda - Delivery

Regular Soda

$2.25

Large Soda

$2.75

[Can] Pepsi

$1.50

[Can] Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

[Can] Mountain Dew

$1.50

[Can] Sierra Mist

$1.50

[Can] Gingerale

$1.50

[Can] Orange Crush

$1.50

[Can] Gatorade

$1.50

[Can] Root Beer

$1.50

[Can] Lemonade

$1.50

Can soda

$1.50

Dessert and Sides - Delivery

Dessert Trio

$12.95

Lobster Crackers

$5.00

Membership

6 Month Membership

$50.00

12 Month Membership

$75.00

The Seafood

The Shovel (M)

$129.00

Hartford Bag (M)

$35.00

Pick Your Own (M)

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Cajun Seafood Restaurant Chain in Connecticut.

Location

1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT 06042

Directions

Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester image

Map
