Thai

Cho Thai Restaurant

566 Reviews

$$

3218 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Roti

Small Plates

Bok Choy

$11.50

garlic chili soybean sauce

Cho Tacos

$11.50Out of stock

ground chicken, cilantro, pickled peppers, wonton wrapper (3 per order)

Cho's Fried Chicken

$18.50

crispy shallots and tamarind chili sauce

FRIED Calamari

$19.50

jalapenos, toasted chilis, nam jim talay dipping sauce

Muu Ping

$16.50

marinated grilled pork with nam jim jaew sauce

Pork Rolls

$17.50Out of stock

sweet chili peanut sauce

Roti

Roti

$7.50

buttery flatbread and red curry

Roti (Vegetarian)

$7.50

buttery flatbread and green curry

Shrimp Dumplings

$19.50Out of stock

mushroom soy broth and chili crisps

Soups and Salads

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$15.50

spicy lemongrass broth soup with cilantro and lime

Chicken Tom Kha Soup

$14.50

coconut milk, lemongrass broth and galangal soup

Green Salad

$11.50Out of stock

romaine lettuce, pickled vegetables, tomatoes, toasted sesame dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.50

Thai chili, dried shrimp, green beans, peanuts, tomatoes

Large Plates

Drunken Noodle

$19.50

wide rice noodle, Thai chili, squash, eggplant, and green peppercorns

Fried Rice

$15.00

egg, green onions, cucumber, garlic-chili fish sauce

Green Curry

$18.50

spicy green curry, jasmine rice, and seasonal vegetables

Ka Pao

$19.50

Khao Soi

$19.50

egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, crispy shallot

Pad Thai

$18.50

rice noodles, egg, tofu, sweet radishes, peanuts, and bean sprouts

Hanger Steak

$34.00

Kids & Sides

Kid's Chicken

Kid's Chicken

$9.50

Side Veggies

$9.50

Side Sauce

$2.50

Side Roti

$3.25
Kids Fried Rice

Kids Fried Rice

$11.00

Kids Ramen

$9.00

Nutella Roti Kids

$7.50

strawberries and powdered sugar

Sweets

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.50Out of stock

sweet sticky rice and sliced Thai mango

Bruleed Brioche

$9.50

condensed milk and finished with Maldon salt

Thai Tea Crepe Cake

$13.50

Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mountain Valley Still Water 1L

$7.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 1L

$7.00Out of stock

Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Thai Tea served with Half & Half

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cho Thai is a reflection of Chef Jimmy Cho, his roots and journey. Highlighting dishes based on his experiences and classics from his mother, and her cooking in Thailand.

Website

Location

3218 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

