Eat Greek Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Beverages

Coke Bottle

$5.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$5.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Drink Bottle

$5.00

Sparkling Small

$4.50

Still Water Bottle

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Large

$6.50

Greek Orange Soda

$5.00

Greek Still Water

$7.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc Gl

$14.00

Greek White Gl

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Gl

$14.00

Rose Gl

$14.00

Prosecco Gl

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bt

$50.00

Greek White Bt

$50.00

Pinot Grigio Bt

$50.00

Rose Bt

$50.00

Prosecco Bt

$50.00

Cabernet Gl

$14.00

Cabernet Btl

$50.00

Pinot Noir Gl

$14.00

Pinot Noir Btl

$50.00

Chardonnay Gl

$14.00

Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Specialty Red GL

$18.00

Specialty White GL

$18.00

Specialty Rose GL

$18.00

Specialty White BTL

$75.00

Specialty Red BTL

$75.00

Specialty Rose BTL

$75.00

Langhe Nebiollo GLS

$22.00

Lange Nebiollo BTL

$80.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

Alfa Beer

$8.00

La Rubia

$8.00

Estrella

$8.00

Jai Lai

$8.00

Mythos

$8.00

Lunch Specials

MINOAN - Lamb Chops

$24.00

AQUA- Grilled Octopus

$16.00

SIERENA- Sparta Salata

$20.00

BRANZINO- Branzino Fish

$24.00

REGULAR LUNCH

MEDUSA LAMB

$12.00

MEDUSA CHICKEN

$12.00

APOLLO LAMB

$12.00

APOLLO CHICKEN

$12.00

DAKO

$12.00

SELFIE- Skepasti/ LAMB

$12.00

SELFIE- Skepasti/Chicken

$12.00

ARIES- Bougasta/ Greek Coffee

$12.00

COLD APPETIZERS

Hummus

$7.00

Tazatzki

$7.00

Babaganoush

$7.00

Tirofatkeri

$7.00

Dolmadakia

$8.00

Feta & Olives

$9.00

COLD TRIO

$17.00

Greek Salad Dip

$7.00

HOT APPETIZERS

Spanakopita

$8.00

Falafel

$12.00

Fried Zucchini & Eggplant

$15.00

Loukoniko

$10.00

Saganaki Cheese

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Feta Saganaki

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp App.

$18.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$15.00

Maourili Salad

$11.00

Cretan Dako Salad

$15.00

Ceaser Salad

$15.00

The Sparta Salata

$15.00

The Victorian Salad

$15.00

Add Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Add Chicken Gyro

$7.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Add Pork Soulaki

$7.00

Add Falafel

$8.00

Add Steak Soulaki

$10.00

Add Beets

$5.00

Watermelon Feta Salad

$15.00

Add Grilled Octopus

$12.00

Greek Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Add Chicken Breast

$7.00

PITAS

Lamb Gyro Pita

$15.00

Chicken Gyro Pita

$15.00

Pork Gyro Pita

$15.00

Steak Souvlaki Pita

$17.00

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$15.00

Pork Souvlaki Pita

$15.00

Loukaniko Pita

$15.00

Chicken Schitznel Pita

$16.00

Falafel Pita

$17.00

Salmon Pita

$16.00

Shrimp Pita

$16.00

PLATTERS

Lamb Gyro Platter

$17.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$17.00

Pork Gyro Platter

$17.00

Chicken Soulaki Platter

$18.00

Pork Soulaki Platter

$18.00

Steak Soulaki Platter

$19.00

Koto Bacon Platter

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Loukaniko Platter

$17.00

Falafel Platter

$17.00

Chicken Snitzel Platter

$17.00

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Surf and Turf

$32.00

SPARTAN HEALTH

The Spartan Health

$18.00

The Leonidas Health

$18.00

The Empire Health

$20.00

FROM THE GRILL

Lamb Chops Platter

$36.00

Pork Chops Platter

$20.00

Grilled Salmon Platter

$29.00

Chicken Breast Platter

$17.00

Whole Grilled Branzino

$39.00

Grilled Shrimp platter

$26.00

SHARING PLATTER

Gyro Pikilia Sharing 2ppl

$35.00

Zeus Sharing 2ppl

$45.00

Poseidon Sharing 2ppl

$45.00

Meat Pikilia Sharing 3-4 ppl

$56.00

Achilles Sharing

$35.00

Victory/Employee Meals

Employee Lamb Gyro

$8.00

Employee Salad

$10.00

Employee Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Employee Pork Gyro

$8.00

Sides

tzatziki side

$2.00

babag ganouch

$2.00

Pita

$2.00

Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Chicken Gyro

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Falafel

$8.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Skepasti

Lamb Skepasti

$15.00

Pork Skepasti

$15.00

Chicken Skepasti

$15.00

Chicken Snitzel Skepasti

$15.00

Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Athenian Fries

$9.00

Apollo Fries

$9.00

Hercules Fries

$14.00

Zucchinni Fries

$10.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Lunch Dessert

BAKLAVA

$6.00

GALAKLOUBIRIKO

$6.00

PORKOKOLOUPITA

$6.00

BOUGATSA

$12.00

Cocktails

Kastra Elion Vodka

$18.00

Gin

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Ouzo Lemonade

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Whisky

$15.00

Shots

$10.00

Vodka cocktail

$14.00

Gin Cocktail

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Belini

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Negroni

$15.00

Ojo- loma

$10.00

Ojito

$10.00

Picante Ojo-rita

$10.00

Ojo-Mule

$10.00

Pitcher Ojo-Loma

$38.00

Pitcher Ojito

$38.00

Pitcher Ojo mule

$38.00

Greek Lightning

$13.00

EventS

Ojo Loma

$10.00

Picante Ojo Rita

$10.00

Ojo to go

$4.00

Event White Wine

$8.00

Event Red Wine

$8.00

Event Rose

$8.00

Small Hummus

$8.00

grape leaves

$8.00

small greek salad no feta w beets

$8.00

3 falafel

$8.00

Grilled Zuccini

$8.00

Desserts

Halva

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

Bougatsa 1/2

$6.00

Bougatsa full

$12.00

EkMek

$6.00

Koulourakia

$1.50

Kataifi

$8.00

add ice cream

$3.00

Nes Cafe Frappee

$5.00

Greek Coffee

$5.00

Greek Fredo

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Eat Greek Miami image

