Chow Daddy's - Hilton Head

Snacks

Cornbread

$9.00

Our homemade jalapeno cheddar cornbread grilled with butter, creamy chipotle sauce for dipping

Street Corn As Entree

$8.00

fresh corn cut off the cobb, sweet red pepper, cotija cheese, creamy chipotle

Poblano Queso

$9.50

Creamy homemade poblano queso, salsa verde garnish, warm tortilla chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.50

Our house recipe fresh guacamole, crispy tortilla chips

Pork Nachos

$15.75

Crispy corn tortillas, homemade creamy poblano queso, house smoked pulled pork butt, fresh cilantro, house pickled peppers

Chicken Nachos

$15.75

crispy corn tortillas, homemade creamy poblano queso, house smoked pulled chicken thighs, fresh cilantro, house pickled peppers

Salads

Avocado Salad

$13.50

Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, fresh corn, fresh mango, homemade jalapeno cheddar cornbread croutons, our house recipe citrus vinaigrette

Trippy Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy corn tortillas, romaine lettuce, kale, cabbage, fresh herbs, grape tomatoes, fresh corn and black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, guacamole, buttermilk cilantro dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.75

chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, avocado, toasted almonds, jack & cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, homemade jalapeno cheddar cornbread croutons, creamy chipotle dressing

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Kosher wild caught AA raw tuna, avocado, basmati rice, fresh mango, sesame ginger dressing, fresh mint, cabbage, kale, creamy chipotle drizzle

Burgers

Chow Daddys Burger

$18.00

Our house blend ground fresh daily in our kitchen, warm brioche, creamy havarti cheese, baby arugula, garlic aioli, dijon mustard, caramelized onions, shoestring fries

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$18.50

Ground fresh daily, warm brioche, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, dijon, shredded lettuce, garlic aioli, shoestring fries

American Burger

$18.00

Our house blend ground daily, warm brioche bun , garlic aioli, yellow mustard, american cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh dill pickles, shoestring fries

Fried Chicken Bun

$16.00

House smoke fried chicken breast, homemade pimento cheese, our sriracha aioli, sweet pickles, green slaw, warm brioche, shoestring fries

Steak Bun

$18.00

Sliced sirloin, creamy havarti, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, fresh jalapeno, warm brioche, shoestring fries

Pork Bun

$14.00

Warm brioche bun, house smoked and hand pulled pork butt, homemade white & red barbecue sauces, sweet pickles, shoestring fries

Tacos

Fried Chicken Taco

$7.50

house smoked chicken breast, homemade soft corn tortilla, garlic aioli, green slaw, avocado, fresh jalapeno, sriracha aioli

Smoked Pork Taco

$7.00

homemade soft corn tortilla, house smoked pulled pork butt, fresh corn, jack cheese, creamy chipotle

Grilled Fish Taco

$8.00

homemade soft corn tortilla, wild caught cajun spiced grilled mahi, green slaw, garlic aioli, avocado, peppadew sauce

Smoked Chicken Taco

$7.00

House smoked pulled chicken thighs, quacamole, homemade soft corn tortilla, fresh corn salsa, jack cheese, homemade bbq sauce, pickled peppers

Fried Fish Taco

$8.50

homemade soft corn tortilla, crispy mahi, creamy chipotle, shredded lettuce, avocado, fresh cilantro

BBQ Mush Taco

$8.00

Our green slaw, fresh guacamole, oven roasted mushrooms, homemade bbq sauce, fresh cilantro, homemade soft corn tortilla,,

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Spicy grilled gulf shrimp, avocado, peppadew sauce, sriracha aioli, homemade soft corn tortilla,

Steak Taco

$9.00

Homemade soft corn tortilla, sliced sirloin, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle and house pickled peppers

Dinner Bowls

Smoked Fried Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Crispy house smoked double boneless, skinless, coleman farm breast, sriracha aioli, fries, green slaw

Grilled Mahi Bowl

$22.00

grilled wild caught mahi, lemon garlic butter, basmati rice, roasted vegetable

Pulled Pork Bowl

$19.00

House smoked pulled pork butt, homemade white and red bbq sauces, house pickled peppers, shoestring fries, green slaw

Roasted Vegetables

$18.00

Our seasoned ricotta, steamed greens, oven roasted mushrooms, roasted vegetable, fresh corn and black bean salsa, basmati rice, house pickled peppers

Pulled Chicken Bowl

$19.00

house smoked pulled chicken thighs, homemade salsa verde, fresh corn salsa, basmati rice, roasted vegetable

Sweets

Homemade chocolate chip pecan cookie, haagen dazs vanilla bean ice cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookies, haagen daz vanilla

Kids

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Corn & flour blend tortilla, pulled chicken thighs, melted american cheese, shoestring fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Corn & flour blend tortilla, melted american cheese, shoestring fries

Kids Cheese Burger MW

$9.00

Four ounce fresh burger cooked to medium well, american cheese, shoestring fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Two chicken fingers fried in 100% sunflower oil, shoestring fries, honey mustard sauce

Sides

Side Roasted Vegetable

$6.00Out of stock

Oven roasted vegetable, olive oil, sea salt, fresh herbs

Side Green Slaw

$5.00

Fresh kale, cabbage, mint, parsley, cilantro and jalapeno pepper tossed with citrus vinaigrette

Side Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Shoestring potatoes fried in 100% sunflower oil , sea salt

Side Rice

$5.00

Seasoned basmati rice

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Mushrooms oven roasted with olive oil, sea salt, fresh thyme and rosemary

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potatoes fried in 100% sunflower oil, sea salt

White Wine To Go

Pasqua Prosecco Split

$12.00

BTL Cornaro Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Mars & Venus Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Angeline

$36.00

BTL Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Char

$46.00

BTL The Palm Whispering Angel Rose

$44.00

Red Wine To Go

Btl Sean Minor 4 Bears

$48.00

BTL A to Z PN

$46.00

BTL Conundrum Red

$36.00

BTl Sangria

$36.00

Btl Ferrari Siena

$48.00

Btl Rodney Cab

$46.00

BTL Catena

$40.00

Bottled Beer To Go

Heineken 00 Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

New Castle

$6.00Out of stock

Palmetto

$6.50

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Beverage To Go

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

LG Evian

$6.00

Lg Pellegrino

$6.00

Sm Evian

$4.00

Sm Pelligrino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos - Burgers - Bar

Website

Location

14 B Executive Park Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928

Directions

