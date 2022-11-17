  • Home
Chow Food & Beverage Co. 36 Killingworth Turnpike

No reviews yet

36 Killingworth Turnpike

Clinton, CT 06413

Popular Items

Boneless Wings

Small Plates

[chow] Fries

$10.00

[chow] Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

BBQ Meatballs

$14.50

BBQ Tacos

Buff Chx Rangoons

$14.00

Burnt End Croute

$15.00

Egg Rolls

$14.00

Brussels Truffle APP

$15.00

Smokehouse Nachos

$15.00

Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Greens

Apple & Arugula

$13.50

Beet Down

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Caprice Classic

$13.50

Julius

$11.50

Southwest

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Bowls

Clam [chow]der

$7.00+

Cup

Ironworks Chili

$7.50+

Cup

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.50+

Cup

Pizza

Anchor

$16.00+

Small

Drunken Shroom

$16.00+

Small

Figgy Stardust

$17.00+

Small

Kurt Brussel

$17.00+

Small

Leonidas

$16.00+

Small

BBQ Chicken

$16.00+

Small

Margherita

$16.00+

Small

Mozzarella

$12.00+

Small

Ricotta Be Kidding!

$16.50+

Small

Risk It For The Brisket

$17.00+

Small

Spicy Swine

$16.00+

Small

The GOAT

$17.00+

Small

Truth

$16.00+

Small

WTF!

$18.50+

Small

You Bacon Me Crazy

$17.00+

Small

Mahalo

$13.00

Sandwiches

[chow] Cheesesteak

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Florence Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

House Roast Beef

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Bird

$16.50

TMH Beef Brisket

$17.00

TMH Pulled Pork

$15.00

1/2 Grilled Chz & Soup

$13.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.50

Burgers

[chow] Burger

$16.00

The Mother Trucker

$17.00

The Patriot

$16.00

Build a Burger

$13.00

Black Bean

$14.00

[chow] Classics

Beef Stroganoff

$27.00

Full Rack

$34.00

Half Rack

$22.00

The Trinity

$30.00

Specials

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$9.50

Broccoli Cheddar Cup

$6.50

Broccoli Cheddar Bowl

$8.00

Eggplant Parm

$10.00

Chicken And Waffles

$18.00

APP Wontons

$12.00

Buffalo Balls

$12.00

Gnocchi SP

$24.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Rodeo Burger

$15.00

Sicilian Pizza

$5.00

Sides

Side Baked Beans

$8.50

Side Beets

$6.00

Side Brussels

$8.50

French Fries

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Julius Salad

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Roasted Brussels

$8.50

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Side Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Little [chow]

I'm Not Eating That!

$6.00

Kid's BBQ Sliders

$8.50

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Dessert

Cookies

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Mini Cannoli's

$1.50

Apple Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Brownie

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hosmers Orange Soda

$3.00

Hosmers Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Fever Tree

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Espresso Single

$2.00

Espresso Doubles

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Specialty Cocktails

Doc Holiday

$10.50

Drunken Golfer

$10.00

LI Iced Tea

$12.00

Pineapple Incident

$10.00

Pirate's Booty

$11.00

Spicy Marg

$10.00

Toddy's Mule

$11.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$13.50

Lav Lemonade

$12.00

Old Fashioned PB&J

$14.00

Morte Viola (Purple Death)

$14.00

Toddy's Night Off

$14.00

Don't Be Salty

$13.50

Get Smashed

$13.00

Nicholas Sage

$13.00

Get Figgy With It

$13.50

Roll With the Punches

$13.50

The Pom Punch

$14.00Out of stock

DRAFT BEERS

Half Full Chow Bella Lager

$8.50

Hoax Peach Sleight Of Hand Sour

$8.00

Powder Hallow Hop Hazard

$9.00

Two Roads Road Jam Wheat Ale

$8.00

Broad Brook Porter

$7.50

Alvarium Wicked Basic

$8.75

Alvarium Supa Phresh

$9.00

Outerlight Subduction

$8.50

Two Roads Oktober

$8.00

Alvarium Glazed Donut

$8.45

Skygazer Pear

$9.00

Tribus Benji

$8.50

Canned & Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Downeast Pumpkin

$7.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Fisher's Island Pink Lemonade

$7.00

High Noon

$6.75

Hoax Dino Spumoni

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Sam Adams Wicked Easy

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Whaler's

$6.00

Whalers Seltzer

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Two Roads NA

$5.50

Fat Orange Cat Jalapeno Jack

$8.00

Half Full Pumpkin

$7.00

Downeast Cider Donut

$7.00

Two Roads Roadsmary

$6.00

RED WINE

CANYON ROAD

$26.00+

CLAYHOUSE ADOBE

$34.00+

Bread And Butter

$10.00+

JULIA JAMES PN

$8.00+

Argento Malbec

$8.00+

ROSE

JEAN LUC COLOMBO

$9.00+

SPARKLING

CHAMPAGNE CAN

$7.00

ZONIN PROSECCO

$9.00

WHITE WINE

CANYON ROAD

$26.00+

MCMANUS CHARD

$38.00+

Italian Pinot Grigio

$30.00+

YEALANDS ESTATE

$10.00+

BOUCHARD AINE CHARD

$8.00+

Babich Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Vodka

44 North Huckleberry

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Black Infusions Dark Cherry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Infuse

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical

$9.00

Nue

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Boodle's

$9.00

Empress

$10.00

Hawthorn

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Malfy

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Thomas Dakin

$10.00

Gunpowder Gin Original

$12.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Brinley Shipwreck Mango Rum

$8.00

Brinley Shipwreck Vanilla Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00

Kirk & Sweeney 18yr

$10.00

Mezan

$10.00

Monkey Spiced

$8.00

Monkey Toasted Coconut

$8.00

Papa's Pilar Dark Rum

$9.00

Pyrat

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Rosangel Hibiscus

$9.00

Libelula

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Sauza Blue

$8.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00

Teremana

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$9.00

Clonakilty

$10.00

Copper Fox

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$11.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$10.00

Stolen

$10.00

Stranahans

$11.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Virginia Cider Cask

$12.00

Wasmund's

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

JWB

$11.00

JWR

$10.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Backbone

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bib & Tucker

$12.00

Bird Dog 10 Year

$10.00

Bird Dog Peach

$8.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bookers

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$12.00

Heaven's Door

$12.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$15.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Legent Bourbon

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's Small Batch

$11.00

Pinhook Bourbon

$10.00

Pinhook Rye

$10.00

Redemption

$10.50

Russell's Reserve

$10.00

Spring Mill Bourbon

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Woodford Double Oak

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

B & B

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Koval

$8.00

Mozart White Choc

$10.00

St George Spiced Pear

$10.00

Wild Moon

$8.00

FOOD

HH Pretzels

$7.00

HH Chow Fries

$8.50

HH Mozz Pizza

$8.00

HH Mini Nachos

$10.00

HH Sliders

HH Tacos

HH Grd Chz/Soup

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Bottled Beers

$3.00

HH Cocktail

$6.00

HH Wines

$6.00+

MENU CHOICES

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Beet Down Salad

$10.00

TMH Pulled Pork

$12.00

Spicy Bird

$12.00

[chow] Burger

$12.00

Cosmic Brownies

$10.00

ENTREE

THANKSGIVING FEAST

$300.00

SMOKED TURKEY & GRAVY

$110.00

SIDES

Smashed Potatoes

$45.00

Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Brussel Sprouts

$55.00

BBQ Baked Beans w/ Pulled Pork

$55.00

Stewed Beets

$50.00

House Stuffing

$45.00

Quart Cranberry Sauce

$14.00

Quart Gravy

$13.00

Stuffed Breads

$16.00

BBQ Meatballs BTD

$27.00

Burnt End Croute BTD

$32.00

Chicken Wings BTD

$24.00

Tickets

Lexi Mack Ticket

$10.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton, CT 06413

