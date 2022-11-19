Chow Thai imageView gallery

Chow Thai

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G

Wilmington, NC 28412

House Special Entrees

Southern Chicken

$14.99

Battered Chicken stir-fried with egg, onions, basil, bell peppers in our sweet chili sauce.

Ginger Salmon

$20.99

Grilled salmon served with stir-fried ginger, onions, scallions, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms.

Choo Chee Salmon

$20.99

Grilled salmon served in panang curry sauce with steamed broccoli, carrots, and zucchini.

Deep Sea Chicken

$15.99

Battered Chicken stir-fried with egg, onions, scallions, bell peppers in stir-fried curry sauce.

Deep Sea

$20.99

Shrimp (4), Calamari, mussels stir-fried with egg, onions, scallions, bell peppers in stir-fried curry sauce.

Deep Sea with Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp (10) stir-fried with egg, onions, scallions, bell peppers in stir-fried curry sauce.

Basil Mixed Seafood

$20.99

Shrimp (5), Calamari, mussels stir-fried with onions, scallions, bell peppers, basil.

Spicy Catfish

$18.99

Fried Catfish served with red curry stir-fried sauce cooked with onions, basil, bell peppers, eggplant.

Curry Catfish

$19.99

Fried Catfish served with red curry sauce, eggplant, bamboo, basil, bell peppers, pineapple.

Thai Spice Chicken

$14.49

Orange Chicken

$13.99

Sweet Chili Mixed Seafood

$20.99

Teriyaki chicken

$13.99

Sushi Salads

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Seaweed salad with carrots and cucumber on the side, topped with ponzu sauce

Spicy Crab Salad

$7.99

Crab stick, cucumber, seaweed salad, masago (orange fish egg) and tempura crunch, mixed with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spicy Seafood Salad

$6.99

Tuna, white tuna and salmon mixed with cucumbers, seaweed salad, masago (orange fish eggs), carrots and spicy sauce

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna Sushi

$5.99

Tuna Sashimi

$5.99

Salmon Sushi

$5.49

Salmon Sashimi

$5.49

Shrimp Sushi

$4.99

Yellowtail Sushi

$5.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.99

Crab Stick Sushi

$4.99

Escolar Sushi

$5.99

Escolar Sashimi

$5.99

Eel Sushi

$5.99

Eel Sashimi

$5.99

Basic Rolls

Choose Two Specials

$11.99

California Roll

$6.49

California crab mix and avocado inside topped with masago (orange fish eggs) and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.49

Tempura fried shrimp, cucumber and avocado inside topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$8.99

California crab mix, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with shrimp, tuna, salmon, white tuna and avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$6.99

salmon, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.99

Chopped spicy tuna mixture with cucumbers inside, topped with sesame seeds

Vegetable Roll

$5.99

avocado, cucumber, pickled daikon, yamagobo (burdock root), and carrots inside, topped with sesame seeds

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.99

Tuna Roll

$6.49

Salmon Roll

$6.49

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

Avocado Roll

$4.99

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.99

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.99

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$6.99

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$6.99

Platters

Sushi Platter

$10.99

Ten pieces- chef's choice

Sashimi Platter

$13.99

Ten pieces-chef's choice

Sushi and Sashimi Platter

$20.99

Twenty pieces- chef's choice

Special Rolls

Double Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$10.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with masago (orange fish eggs), eel sauce and Sriracha

Philadelphia Deluxe Roll

$12.99

Flash-fried Philadelphia roll (Salmon, avocado and cream cheese) topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tiger Crunch Roll

$12.99

Tempura crunch, mayo, and masago (orange fish eggs) inside, topped with shrimp, avocado and eel sauce

Ahi Crunch Roll

$12.99

Tempura crunch, mayo and masago (orange fish eggs) inside, topped with tuna, avocado and eel sauce

Flamingo Roll

$12.99

Mango, spicy crab and avocado inside, topped with kiwi and mango sauce

Blossom Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna and mango inside, topped with tuna, salmon and spicy mayo

Thai Spice Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and spicy mayo

Monkey Junction Roll

$12.99

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Valentines Roll

$11.99

Tuna, jalapeño and avocado inside, topped with shrimp, crab, spicy mayo, spicy eel sauce and Sriracha

Lady in Red Roll

$12.99

spicy crab and crunch inside, topped with tuna, avocado, tobiko (red fish eggs), spicy mayo and eel sauce

Frushi Roll

$12.99Out of stock

Our new dessert sushi roll- try it with friends! Flash-fried roll with mango, cream cheese and kiwi inside, topped with kiwi, chopped cherries, chocolate sauce and mango sauce

Cali Sunrise Roll

$10.99

California crab mix, cream cheese, mango, jalapeño, avocado, and cucumber inside, rolled in tempura crunch and topped with scallions

Firecracker Roll

$12.99

Salmon and avocado inside, topped with salmon and spicy mayo

Hurricane Roll

$12.99

Flash-fried roll with spicy crab, jalapeño and cream cheese inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Salmon on Fire Roll

$13.99

Spicy crab, cream cheese and avocado inside, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, spicy eel sauce, scallion and crunch

Red Dragon Roll

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Las Vegas Roll

$12.99

Salmon, crab sticks, cream cheese flash-fried, topped with eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

$12.99

Spicy scallops, cream cheese, crab stick flash-fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tuna Delight

$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, ponzu sauce, spicy eel sauce, crunch, masago, and scallions

Ninja Roll

$12.99

Crab stick, crunch, masago, spicy mayo, topped with shrimp and crab sticks

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.99

Scallops, mayo, masago, scallions, cucumbers, kaware, spicy seasoning

Houston Roll

$11.99Out of stock

Tuna, cream cheese, jalapeños, rolled with soy paper

Jack O Lantern Roll

$10.99

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with seared salmon, crunch, masago, spicy eel sauce, spicy mayo

Candy Cane Roll

$12.99

Crabstick, avocado, mango, cream cheese, topped with tuna, white tuna, green and red tobiko, eel sauce, white sauce

Electric Eel Roll

$11.99

Eel, crabstick, cream cheese, jalapenos, flash-fried, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Poke Bowls

Cali Bowl

$8.99

Shredded crab stick accompanied by cucumbers, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad and carrots. Served over a bed of sushi rice.

Honey Garlic Tuna Bowl

$11.99

Chunks of tuna tossed in honey-garlic sauce accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, scallions, carrots, seaweed salad and avocado. Served over a bed of sushi rice.

Lemon Pepper Salmon Bowl

$11.99

Chunks of salmon marinated in a lemon-pepper sauce, accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, carrots, jalapeños, and seaweed salad. Served over a bed of sushi rice.

Tuna and Salmon Bowl

$14.99

A combination of tuna and salmon mixed with mangoes, tobiko (red fish eggs), seaweed salad and togarashi (powdered spice), accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, carrots, avocado and seaweed salad. Served over a bed of sushi rice.

Spicy Seafood Bowl

$14.99

Tuna, salmon, white tuna, seaweed salad and masago (orange fish eggs) tossed in spicy sauce. Accompanied by edamame, cucumbers, carrots and seaweed salad, served over a bed of sushi rice.

Thai Salads

Chicken Laab Salad

$8.99

Ground chicken, ground roasted rice, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots.

Chicken Nam Sod Salad

$8.99

Ground chicken, ginger, crushed peanuts, and red onions tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots. Topped with whole peanuts.

Salmon Salad

$10.99

Shredded grilled salmon, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes tossed in tamarind lime dressing served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, topped with scallions and cilantro

Beef Salad

$9.99

Beef, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes tossed in tamarind lime dressing. Served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots.

Tofu Salad

$9.99

Tofu, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes tossed in tamarind lime dressing. Served with romaine lettuce and shredded carrots.

Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes.

Yum Woon Sen

$10.99

Served on a bed of romaine, shreded cabbage and carrots, tossed with glass noodle, tomato, red onion cucumber, scallion and cilantro. Served with Thai salad dressing and your choice of protein.

House salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Seafood salad

$11.99

Shrimp, calamari and mussels tossed with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and Thai salad dressing. Topped with scallions and cilantro.

Deserts

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Mango and Sticky Rice

$5.99

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Thai Tea

$2.99

Thai Coffee

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coke (can)

$1.75

Diet Coke (can)

$1.75

Sprite (can)

$1.75

S. Pelligrinos

$3.25

BOTTLE Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$4.99

Cripsy-fried vegetarian rolls made with glass noodles, carrots and cabbage

Steamed Dumplings

$5.99

Ground chicken and shrimp mixed with red onion, celery and noodles, wrapped and steamed to perfection

Fried gyoza

$4.99

Ground chicken and vegetable dumplings wrapped and deep fried to a golden brown

Spicy Tuna Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Fried spicy white tuna mix stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeños, topped with spicy mayo and scallions

Crab Rolls

$4.99

Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in the shape of a spring roll, deep fried to a golden brown

Fried Tofu

$4.99

Served with homemade spring roll sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Summer Rolls

$5.99

Noodles, lettuce, carrots, basil, shrimp wrapped in rice paper.

Bang bang chicken

$6.99

Bang bang shrimp

$7.99

Sides

steamed rice

$1.00

side of fried rice

$2.50

side salad

$3.99

steamed veggies

$3.50

Broccoli, carrot, zucchini, snowpeas.

Thai Soups

Chicken and Rice Soup

$5.99

Chicken, onion, celery, and rice. Topped with fried garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Egg Drop Soup

$4.99

Egg stirred in flavorful veggie broth, topped with fried garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.99

Tofu, broccoli, carrots, zucchini and snowpeas in a flavorful veggie broth. Topped with fried garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup

$4.99

Lemongrass soup with tomatoes and mushrooms. Topped with scallion and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

$4.99

Lemongrass soup with coconut milk, tomatoes and mushrooms. Topped with scallion and cilantro.

Meal choices

Kids thai fried rice

$4.99

Jasmine rice, egg, onion, peas, diced carrots and tomato stir fried.

Kids pad thai

$4.99

Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts and scallion sir fried in pad Thai sauce. Served with cabbage, carrot and peanut.

Kids sautéed broccoli

$5.99

Broccoli, carrots and mushroom in mild brown stir fry sauce.

Chicken nuggets

$4.99

Kids teriyaki chicken

$5.99

Boneless thighs in house teriyaki sauce served with broccoli, carrot, zucchini and snowpeas. Served with steamed rice.

Kids Pad see u

$4.99

Wide rice noodle stir fried with egg, broccoli, cabbage and carrots.

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Same dishes, menu, chefs and family as Thai Spice. Please come and enjoy!

5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington, NC 28412

Chow Thai image

