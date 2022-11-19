Chow Thai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Same dishes, menu, chefs and family as Thai Spice. Please come and enjoy!
Location
5552 Carolina Beach RD Suite G, Wilmington, NC 28412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Monkey Junction
No Reviews
5226 S. College Road Unit 5 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Monkey Junction
No Reviews
5620 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Wilmington, NC
4.6 • 1,033
5932-110 Carolina Beach Road Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
No Reviews
3520 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant