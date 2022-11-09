Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

review star

No reviews yet

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd

Suite B

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
H2. General Tso Chicken
A9. Pork Dumplings (8)

Chow Wok Specials

Family Meal and Seasonal Specials
Chow Wok Family Meal

Chow Wok Family Meal

$50.00

The Chow Wok Family Meal includes two 16oz Sides of White Rice.

Appetizers

A1. Pork Egg Roll (1)

A1. Pork Egg Roll (1)

$1.35

w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

A2. Vegetable Egg Roll (1)

A2. Vegetable Egg Roll (1)

$1.35

w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)

A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)

$3.75

w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)

A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)

$1.35

w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

A5. BBQ Pork Slices (Char Siu)

A5. BBQ Pork Slices (Char Siu)

$5.50
A6. BBQ Pork Ribs (4)

A6. BBQ Pork Ribs (4)

$5.75
A7. Chicken Tenders (4)

A7. Chicken Tenders (4)

$4.75

w/ Side of Ketchup

A8. Fried Biscuits (10)

A8. Fried Biscuits (10)

$4.25
A9. Pork Dumplings (8)

A9. Pork Dumplings (8)

$5.95

w/ Side of Dumpling Sauce

A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)

A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)

$5.75

aka Crab Rangoons aka Crab Puffs aka Cheese Rangoons w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

A12. Chicken Wings (6)

A12. Chicken Wings (6)

$7.25

w/ Choice of Sauce

A13. Chicken Nuggets (10)

A13. Chicken Nuggets (10)

$4.75

w/ Side of Ketchup

A14. Fries

A14. Fries

$3.50

w/ Side of Ketchup

A15. Tempura Shrimp (6)

A15. Tempura Shrimp (6)

$6.75

w/ Your Choice of Sauce

A16. Popcorn Shrimp

A16. Popcorn Shrimp

$5.75

w/ Your Choice of Sauce

Soup

So1. Wonton

So1. Wonton

$1.75+
So2. Egg Drop

So2. Egg Drop

$1.75+
So3. Hot & Sour

So3. Hot & Sour

$1.75+
So4. Vegetable

So4. Vegetable

$1.75+
So5. Special Wonton

So5. Special Wonton

$7.00

Shrimp, Pork, Chicken, & Wonton w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only

So6. Spicy Seafood Soup

$7.25

Scallops, Shrimp, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only. ** SPICY **

Fried Rice

F1. House Special Fried Rice

F1. House Special Fried Rice

$8.75

Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice

F2c. Chicken Fried Rice

F2c. Chicken Fried Rice

$7.75
F2p. Pork Fried Rice

F2p. Pork Fried Rice

$7.75
F2v. Vegetable Fried Rice

F2v. Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.75
F3s. Shrimp Fried Rice

F3s. Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.50
F3b. Beef Fried Rice

F3b. Beef Fried Rice

$8.50
F4. Egg Fried Rice

F4. Egg Fried Rice

$5.75

Plain Fried Rice w/ Egg

F5. Garlic Fried Rice

F5. Garlic Fried Rice

$9.50

Garlic Seasoned Fried Rice w/ Your Choice of Protien

F6. Garlic Seafood Fried Rice

F6. Garlic Seafood Fried Rice

$9.75

Garlic flavored fried rice w/ Imitation Crab, Scallop, and Shrimp.

F7. Garlic House Special Fried Rice

F7. Garlic House Special Fried Rice

$9.75

Garlic flavored fried rice w/ Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp.

Noodles

N1. House Special Lo Mein

N1. House Special Lo Mein

$8.75

Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Chicken Lo Mein

N2. Chicken Lo Mein

$7.75

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Pork Lo Mein

N2. Pork Lo Mein

$7.75

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Vegetable Lo Mein

N2. Vegetable Lo Mein

$7.75

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

N3. Shrimp Lo Mein

N3. Shrimp Lo Mein

$8.50

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N3. Beef Lo Mein

N3. Beef Lo Mein

$8.50

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N6. Plain Lo Mein

$5.75
N1. House Special Rice Noodle

N1. House Special Rice Noodle

$8.75

Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Chicken Rice Noodle

N2. Chicken Rice Noodle

$7.75

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Pork Rice Noodle

N2. Pork Rice Noodle

$7.75

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N2. Vegetable Rice Noodle

N2. Vegetable Rice Noodle

$7.75

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

N3. Shrimp Rice Noodle

N3. Shrimp Rice Noodle

$8.50

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N3. Beef Rice Noodle

N3. Beef Rice Noodle

$8.50

w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion

N4. Singapore Rice Noodle

N4. Singapore Rice Noodle

$9.95

Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored

N5. Curry Rice Noodle

N5. Curry Rice Noodle

$9.75

Choice of Protein w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored

N6. Plain Rice Noodle

$5.75

Ramen

R1. Chicken Cutlet Ramen

R1. Chicken Cutlet Ramen

$8.95

Ramen Noodles w/ Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet & Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, Egg in a Spicy Broth.

R2. Teriyaki Beef Ramen

R2. Teriyaki Beef Ramen

$8.95

Ramen Noodles w/ Teriyaki Seasoned Beef & Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, Egg in a Spicy Broth.

R3. Seafood Ramen

$9.50

Ramen Noodles w/ Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab Sticks, Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, & Egg in a Spicy Broth.

Chef Specials

H1. Orange Chicken

H1. Orange Chicken

$10.45

w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel ** SPICY **

H2. General Tso Chicken

H2. General Tso Chicken

$10.45

w/ Broccoli

H3. Sesame Chicken

H3. Sesame Chicken

$10.45

w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds

H4. Orange Beef

H4. Orange Beef

$12.75

w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel

H5. Sesame Beef

H5. Sesame Beef

$12.75

w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds

H6. Mongolian Triple Delight

H6. Mongolian Triple Delight

$13.75

Chicken, Beef, & Shrimp w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, Yellow Onion, & Green Onions

H7. Kung Pao Shrimp & Scallop

$13.20

w/ Celery, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, & Peanuts on the Side

H8. Wings (6) & Rice

H8. Wings (6) & Rice

$12.50

Chicken Wings w/ Your choice of Sauce and your choice of fried rice. Please Note the Updated Price.

H9. Happy Family

H9. Happy Family

$13.75

Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken in White Sauce w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

H10. Seafood Triple Delight

$13.75

Shrimp, Scallop, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, & Carrots

H11. Triple Delight

H11. Triple Delight

$13.75

Shrimp, Chicken, & Beef in Garlic Sauce w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Celery

H12. Kung Pao Delight

H12. Kung Pao Delight

$13.75

Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, & Peanuts on the Side

H13. Beef & Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce

H13. Beef & Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.20

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper

H14. Walnut Shrimp

H14. Walnut Shrimp

$13.25

w/ Walnuts, & Broccoli in Mayonnaise Sauce

H15. Shrimp & Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.20

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Peppers

Seafood

S1. Shrimp & Broccoli

S1. Shrimp & Broccoli

$10.90

w/ Broccoli & Carrots

S2. Shrimp & Snow Peas

$10.90

w/ Snow Peas & Carrots

S3. Sesame Shrimp

S3. Sesame Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds

S4. Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce

S4. Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.90

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, Red Bell Pepper

S5. Orange Shrimp

S5. Orange Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel

S6. Shrimp & Vegetables

S6. Shrimp & Vegetables

$10.90

w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

S7. Kung Pao Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Celery, Carrots, & Red Bell Pepper. Peanuts on the Side

S8. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

S8. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, & Pineapple

S9. Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

S9. Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.90

w/ Red Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onions, & Celery

S10. Shrimp w/ Chili Sauce

$10.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Celery

S11. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$10.90

w/ Peas, Carrots. Lobster Sauce (White Sauce & Egg Whites)

S12. Shrimp w/ Eggplant

S12. Shrimp w/ Eggplant

$10.90

w/ Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper

S13. Shrimp w/ Green Beans

$10.90

w/ Green Beans

S14. Fried Fish Filet

$10.90

Bass Filet w/ Seasoned French Fries., Tartar Sauce on the Side

S15. Curry Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions

S16. General Tso Shrimp

$10.90

w/ Broccoli

S17. Cashew Shrimp

$10.90

Chicken

C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken

C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.90

w/ Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, & Pineapple. Sweet & Sour Sauce (4oz) on the Side

C2. Chicken w/ Green Beans

C2. Chicken w/ Green Beans

$9.90

w/ Green Beans

C3. Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

C3. Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$9.90

w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper

C4. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

C4. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$9.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, & Celery

C5. Cashew Chicken

C5. Cashew Chicken

$9.90

w/ Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots & Cashews

C6. Pineapple Chicken

C6. Pineapple Chicken

$9.90

Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Red Bell Pepper, & Green Bell Pepper. Pineapple Sauce on the Side

C7. Curry Chicken

C7. Curry Chicken

$9.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions

C8. Chicken w/ Broccoli

C8. Chicken w/ Broccoli

$9.90

w/ Broccoli & Carrots

C9. Mongolian Chicken

C9. Mongolian Chicken

$9.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, Yellow Onion, & Green Onion

C10. Moo Goo Gai Pan

C10. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.90

w/ Mushroom, Zucchini, Chinese Cabbage, Carrots in White Sauce

C11. Lemon Chicken

C11. Lemon Chicken

$9.90

Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Lemon Garnish. Lemon Sauce on the Side

C12. Tangy Spicy Chicken

C12. Tangy Spicy Chicken

$9.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

C13. Teriyaki Chicken

C13. Teriyaki Chicken

$9.90

Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Teriyaki Sauce on the Side

C14. Kung Pao Chicken

C14. Kung Pao Chicken

$9.90

w/ Celery, Carrots, & Red Bell Pepper. Peanuts on the Side

C15. Chicken w/ Eggplant

C15. Chicken w/ Eggplant

$9.90

w/ Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper

C16. Chicken w/ Vegetables

C16. Chicken w/ Vegetables

$9.90

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

C17. Pepper Chicken

$9.90

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions

Beef

B1. Pepper Steak

B1. Pepper Steak

$10.60

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions

B2. Beef w/ Vegetables

B2. Beef w/ Vegetables

$10.60

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli

B3. Beef w/ Snow Peas

$10.60

w/ Snow Peas, & Carrots

B4. Curry Beef

$10.60

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions

B5. Mongolian Beef

$10.60

w/ Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, Celery, Yellow Onion, & Green Onion

B6. Beef & Broccoli

B6. Beef & Broccoli

$10.60

w/ Broccoli & Carrots

B7. Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce

B7. Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.60

w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper