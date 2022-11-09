Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Suite B
Houston, TX 77077
Chow Wok Specials
Appetizers
A1. Pork Egg Roll (1)
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
A2. Vegetable Egg Roll (1)
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)
w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
A5. BBQ Pork Slices (Char Siu)
A6. BBQ Pork Ribs (4)
A7. Chicken Tenders (4)
w/ Side of Ketchup
A8. Fried Biscuits (10)
A9. Pork Dumplings (8)
w/ Side of Dumpling Sauce
A11. Cream Cheese Puffs (6)
aka Crab Rangoons aka Crab Puffs aka Cheese Rangoons w/ Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
A12. Chicken Wings (6)
w/ Choice of Sauce
A13. Chicken Nuggets (10)
w/ Side of Ketchup
A14. Fries
w/ Side of Ketchup
A15. Tempura Shrimp (6)
w/ Your Choice of Sauce
A16. Popcorn Shrimp
w/ Your Choice of Sauce
Soup
So1. Wonton
So2. Egg Drop
So3. Hot & Sour
So4. Vegetable
So5. Special Wonton
Shrimp, Pork, Chicken, & Wonton w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only
So6. Spicy Seafood Soup
Scallops, Shrimp, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Large Size Only. ** SPICY **
Fried Rice
F1. House Special Fried Rice
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
F2c. Chicken Fried Rice
F2p. Pork Fried Rice
F2v. Vegetable Fried Rice
F3s. Shrimp Fried Rice
F3b. Beef Fried Rice
F4. Egg Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice w/ Egg
F5. Garlic Fried Rice
Garlic Seasoned Fried Rice w/ Your Choice of Protien
F6. Garlic Seafood Fried Rice
Garlic flavored fried rice w/ Imitation Crab, Scallop, and Shrimp.
F7. Garlic House Special Fried Rice
Garlic flavored fried rice w/ Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp.
Noodles
N1. House Special Lo Mein
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Chicken Lo Mein
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Pork Lo Mein
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Vegetable Lo Mein
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
N3. Shrimp Lo Mein
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N3. Beef Lo Mein
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N6. Plain Lo Mein
N1. House Special Rice Noodle
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Chicken Rice Noodle
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Pork Rice Noodle
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N2. Vegetable Rice Noodle
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
N3. Shrimp Rice Noodle
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N3. Beef Rice Noodle
w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion
N4. Singapore Rice Noodle
Chicken, Pork, & Shrimp w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored
N5. Curry Rice Noodle
Choice of Protein w/ Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onion, & Yellow Onion. Curry Flavored
N6. Plain Rice Noodle
Ramen
R1. Chicken Cutlet Ramen
Ramen Noodles w/ Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet & Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, Egg in a Spicy Broth.
R2. Teriyaki Beef Ramen
Ramen Noodles w/ Teriyaki Seasoned Beef & Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, Egg in a Spicy Broth.
R3. Seafood Ramen
Ramen Noodles w/ Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab Sticks, Broccoli, Corn, Seaweed, & Egg in a Spicy Broth.
Chef Specials
H1. Orange Chicken
w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel ** SPICY **
H2. General Tso Chicken
w/ Broccoli
H3. Sesame Chicken
w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds
H4. Orange Beef
w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel
H5. Sesame Beef
w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds
H6. Mongolian Triple Delight
Chicken, Beef, & Shrimp w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, Yellow Onion, & Green Onions
H7. Kung Pao Shrimp & Scallop
w/ Celery, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, & Peanuts on the Side
H8. Wings (6) & Rice
Chicken Wings w/ Your choice of Sauce and your choice of fried rice. Please Note the Updated Price.
H9. Happy Family
Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken in White Sauce w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
H10. Seafood Triple Delight
Shrimp, Scallop, & Imitation Crab w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, & Carrots
H11. Triple Delight
Shrimp, Chicken, & Beef in Garlic Sauce w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Celery
H12. Kung Pao Delight
Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, & Peanuts on the Side
H13. Beef & Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper
H14. Walnut Shrimp
w/ Walnuts, & Broccoli in Mayonnaise Sauce
H15. Shrimp & Scallop w/ Black Bean Sauce
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Peppers
Seafood
S1. Shrimp & Broccoli
w/ Broccoli & Carrots
S2. Shrimp & Snow Peas
w/ Snow Peas & Carrots
S3. Sesame Shrimp
w/ Broccoli & Sesame Seeds
S4. Shrimp w/ Black Bean Sauce
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, Red Bell Pepper
S5. Orange Shrimp
w/ Broccoli & Orange Peel
S6. Shrimp & Vegetables
w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
S7. Kung Pao Shrimp
w/ Celery, Carrots, & Red Bell Pepper. Peanuts on the Side
S8. Sweet & Sour Shrimp
w/ Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, & Pineapple
S9. Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce
w/ Red Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onions, & Celery
S10. Shrimp w/ Chili Sauce
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Celery
S11. Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
w/ Peas, Carrots. Lobster Sauce (White Sauce & Egg Whites)
S12. Shrimp w/ Eggplant
w/ Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper
S13. Shrimp w/ Green Beans
w/ Green Beans
S14. Fried Fish Filet
Bass Filet w/ Seasoned French Fries., Tartar Sauce on the Side
S15. Curry Shrimp
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
S16. General Tso Shrimp
w/ Broccoli
S17. Cashew Shrimp
Chicken
C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken
w/ Green Bell Peppers, Red Bell Peppers, & Pineapple. Sweet & Sour Sauce (4oz) on the Side
C2. Chicken w/ Green Beans
w/ Green Beans
C3. Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce
w/ Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper
C4. Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, & Celery
C5. Cashew Chicken
w/ Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots & Cashews
C6. Pineapple Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Red Bell Pepper, & Green Bell Pepper. Pineapple Sauce on the Side
C7. Curry Chicken
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
C8. Chicken w/ Broccoli
w/ Broccoli & Carrots
C9. Mongolian Chicken
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrots, Yellow Onion, & Green Onion
C10. Moo Goo Gai Pan
w/ Mushroom, Zucchini, Chinese Cabbage, Carrots in White Sauce
C11. Lemon Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Lemon Garnish. Lemon Sauce on the Side
C12. Tangy Spicy Chicken
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
C13. Teriyaki Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Teriyaki Sauce on the Side
C14. Kung Pao Chicken
w/ Celery, Carrots, & Red Bell Pepper. Peanuts on the Side
C15. Chicken w/ Eggplant
w/ Eggplant & Red Bell Pepper
C16. Chicken w/ Vegetables
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
C17. Pepper Chicken
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
Beef
B1. Pepper Steak
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
B2. Beef w/ Vegetables
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli
B3. Beef w/ Snow Peas
w/ Snow Peas, & Carrots
B4. Curry Beef
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
B5. Mongolian Beef
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, Celery, Yellow Onion, & Green Onion
B6. Beef & Broccoli
w/ Broccoli & Carrots
B7. Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce
w/ Mushrooms, Chinese Cabbage, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, & Red Bell Pepper