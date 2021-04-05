Sam's ChowderMobile # 1 Blue Oak Brewery

Restaurant info

Sam's ChowderMobile offers the same fresh New England style seafood as our original restaurant location, Sam's Chowder House, in Half Moon Bay. Our fleet of mobile trucks travel throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, from Napa to Monterey. San Francisco Bay Area gourmet food truck serving fresh seafood, lobster rolls, clam chowder, fish and chips, and more. We serve for lunch, dinner, corporate events, private events and weddings.