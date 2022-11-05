  • Home
Spinners Bar & Grill 14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

No reviews yet

14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Austin, TX 78728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

DORITOS BRISKET NACHOS

APPETIZERS

BREADED JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.95

CHEESE STICKS

$7.95

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.95

CHIPS & SMOKED QUESO

$10.95

FRIED DEVIL EGGS

$7.95

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

$7.95

FRIED PICKLES

$7.95

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

WINGS & SALADS

5 PIECE WINGS W/FRIES

$14.95

10 PIECE WINGS W/FRIES

$20.95

20 PIECE WINGS W/FRIES

$35.95

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$13.95

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.95

DINNER SALAD

$10.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

BOILS & SEAFOOD

1/2 LB CRAB & SHRIMP

$37.95

1 LB CRAB & SHRIMP

$55.95

1/2 LB CRAB BOIL

$28.95

1/2 LB CRAB add on

$18.95

1 LB CRAB BOIL

$44.95

SMALL SHRIMP

$16.95

LARGE SHRIMP

$22.95

SCRAP PLATE

$8.95

SHRIMP FEAST

$99.95

FAMILY CRAB & SHRIMP

$139.95

BLAZING BUFFALO SHRIMP

$16.95

FRIED CATFISH

$15.95

FRIED CATFISH & SHRIMP

$22.95

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$15.95

6 Shrimp

$10.95

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Corn

$1.95

LEGS

TURKEY LEG

$13.95

TURKEY LEG W/GLAZE

$15.95

STUFFED TURKEY LEG W/DIRTY RICE

$18.95

STUFFED TURKEY LEG W/MAC N CHEESE

$20.95

STUFFED TURKEY LEG SMOKED CRAWFISH MAC N CHEESE

$24.95

STUFFED TURKEY LEG SHRIMP ALFREDO

$31.95

Cajun Mac

$5.95

Dirty Rice

$4.95

Seafood Mac

$7.95

Alfredo Rice

$13.95

Side Of Glaze

$2.00

Batch of Glaze

$0.01

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

SPUDS

SMOTHERED SPUDS

$9.95

TURKEY N QUESO SPUDS

$15.95

MAC N CHEESE SPUDS

$13.95

CRAWFISH MAC N CHEESE SPUDS

$15.95

SHRIMP ALFREDO SPUDS

$18.95

BURGERS AND MORE

B.L.T

$10.95

BIG OLE' CHEESEBURGER

$12.95

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.95

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$11.95

CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.95

DORITOS BRISKET NACHOS

$13.95

SPICY V'S BURGER

$13.95

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:30 am
Texas Famous "FALL OFF THE BONE" Stuffed Smoked Turkey Legs

Website

Location

14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78728

Directions

