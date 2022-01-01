Main picView gallery

Chowrastha 121 SH 121

review star

No reviews yet

121 SH 121

Coppell, TX 75019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani
Butter Chicken

Biryani's

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99

Guttivankaya Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$14.99

Chicken fry Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Goat Fry Biryani

$16.99Out of stock

Goat Kheema Biryani

$16.99

Gongura Goat biryani

$16.99Out of stock

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$17.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$15.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI

$13.99Out of stock

3 Biryani/Pulav Combo

$29.99Out of stock

Shrimp biryani

$15.99

Fish biryani

$15.99

Family Pack Biryani's

Veg Biryani FM

$36.99

Guttivankaya Biryani FM

$37.99

Paneer Biryani FM

$39.99

Egg Biryani FM

$37.99

Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$39.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM

$40.99

Gongura Chicken FM

$40.99

Goat Dum Biryani FM

$42.99

Gongura Goat FM

$44.99

Goat Fry Biryani FM

$44.99

Goat Kheema Biryani FM

$44.99

Shrimp Biryani FM

$44.99

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM

$47.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM

$44.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM

$41.99Out of stock

Fish Biryani FM

$41.99Out of stock

Snacks

Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces

$5.99

Cut Mirchi

$5.99

Punugulu - 10 Pieces

$5.99

Onion Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Samosa - 2 Pieces

$2.99Out of stock

Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces

$3.99

Masala wada- 5 pieces

$3.99

Veg puff

$2.99Out of stock

Chicken puff

$3.49Out of stock

Egg puff

$3.49Out of stock

Osmania biscuit

$0.50Out of stock

Veg Appetizers

Chickpeas Pepper Salt

$9.99

Dragon Califlower

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Gobi

$9.99Out of stock

Dragon paneer

$10.99

Gobi manchuria

$9.99Out of stock

Chilli gobi

$9.99Out of stock

Chilli Mushroom

$9.99

Chilli BabyCorn

$9.99

Babycorn Manchuria

$9.99

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chilli Egg

$9.99

Paneer pakoda

$10.99Out of stock

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)

$10.99

Golkonda Kodi

$10.99

Curry Leaf Chicken

$10.99

Cashew Chicken

$10.99

Chicken 65

$10.99

Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Hongkong Chicken

$10.99

Dragon chicken

$10.99

Hariyali chicken

$10.99

Guntur Kodi vepudu

$10.99

Chilli chicken

$10.99

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Chilli mutton roast

$13.99

Goat sukka

$13.99

Fish Pakoda

$11.99

Apollo fish

$11.99

Spicy Shrimp

$12.99

Pepper shrimp

$12.99

Goat Roast Boneless

$14.99Out of stock

Veg Curries

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Kadai Veg

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chana masala

$12.99

Yellow Dal tadka

$11.99

Guttivankaya Curry

$12.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Sambaar

$5.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99Out of stock

Bagara Baingan

$12.99

Nizami Hundi

$12.99

Bindi Masala

$12.99

Chaat

Pani Puri

$6.99

Dahi Puri

$6.99

Samosa Ragda

$6.99

Bhel puri

$6.99

Papidi Chat

$6.99

Sev Puri

$6.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.99

Vada Pav

$5.49

Spl. Bhel Puri

$7.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Kachori kasht

$6.99Out of stock

Street Style

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$9.99

Panner Burji Sandwich

$10.99

Bombay Grill Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

DC Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Franki

$10.99

Paneer Franki

$10.99

Egg Franki

$9.99

Indo Chinese

Fried Rice

$12.99

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Schewan Noodles

$12.99

Indian street style Egg fried rice

$13.99

Indian Street style chicken fried rice

$14.99

Tandoor

Plain naan

$1.99

Butter Naan

$1.99

Garlic naan

$2.49

Chicken Tandoor 4pc

$11.99

Chicken Tikka

$11.99

Malai Tikka Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Sheesh Kebab

$11.99Out of stock

Whole Chicken Grill

$19.99Out of stock

Haryali Kebab

$11.99Out of stock

Dessert

Paan

$2.99

Gulab jamun

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Kala jamun

$5.99

Paan shaan

$3.99Out of stock

Fruit exotica

$3.99Out of stock

Biscuits

$7.99Out of stock

Fruit cake

$5.99Out of stock

Falooda shot

$3.99Out of stock

Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Rasmalai mousse

$2.99Out of stock

Creamy cone

$3.99Out of stock

Gulab jamun shot

$3.99Out of stock

Rasmalai shot

$3.99Out of stock

Rabdi with Kalajamun

$5.99Out of stock

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo - Veg

$10.99

Lunch Combo - Non Veg

$11.99

Family Pack Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav FM

$35.99

Guttivankaya Pulav FM

$35.99

Paneer Pulav FM

$39.99

Chicken Fry Pulav FM

$40.99

Goat Fry Pulav FM

$41.99

Goat Kheema Pulav FM

$44.99

Fish Pulav FM

$41.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav FM

$44.99

Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav

$13.99

Guttivankaya Pulav

$13.99

Paneer Pulav

$14.99

Chicken Fry Pulav

$14.99

Goat Fry Pulav

$15.99

Goat Kheema Pulav

$16.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav

$16.99

Fish Pulav

$15.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Podi karam Dosa

$9.99

Guntur Karam Dosa

$10.99

Ghee Karam Dosa

$10.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$10.99

Goat Kheema Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$10.99

Rava Dosa

$9.99

Rava Onion Dosa

$9.99

Rava Masala Dosa

$10.99

Utappam

$9.99

Cheese Utappam

$9.99

Onion Utappam

$9.99

Non Veg Curries

Andra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chowrastha Spl Chicken

$13.99

Dhaba Style Chicken

$13.99

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Palak Chicken Curry

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$14.99

Andra Goat Curry

$14.99

Chowrastha Spl goat curry

$14.99

Dhaba Style Goat curry

$14.99

Chettinad Goat Curry

$14.99

Palak Goat Curry

$14.99

Ginger Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat Kheema Curry

$14.99

Goat Rara

$15.99

Gongura Goat Curry

$15.99

Kaju Kheema Goat Curry

$15.99

Egg Masala

$12.99Out of stock

Egg Burji Dhaba Style

$12.99Out of stock

Rice Junction

Curd Rice

$9.99

Pulav Rice

$4.99

Plain White Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Bisi Bele Bath (Sambar Rice)

$9.99

Jeera Rice

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 SH 121, Coppell, TX 75019

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coral Reef Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Round Grove Road #300 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Lewisville
orange starNo Reviews
360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840 Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Street Bites
orange star4.1 • 136
2401 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
iCompete Experience - 2405 South Stemmons Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
2405 South Stemmons Freeway Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2225 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
JC's Burger Bar - Coppell
orange starNo Reviews
160 W. Sandy Lake Road Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coppell

Salata - C - 048 - Coppell
orange star4.7 • 1,302
150 S. Denton Tap Rd Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coppell
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston