A map showing the location of Chowrastha Lewisville 4600 SH 121, STE 110View gallery

Chowrastha Lewisville 4600 SH 121, STE 110

review star

No reviews yet

4600 SH 121, STE 110

LEWISVILLE, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani
Chicken Dum Biryani
Goat Dum Biryani

Biryani's

Veg Dum Biryani

$12.99Out of stock

Guttivankaya Biryani

$13.99

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$15.99

Goat Fry Biryani

$16.99

Goat Kheema Biryani

$16.99

Gongura Goat biryani

$16.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Chicken fry Biryani

$14.99

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$17.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$15.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI

$13.99Out of stock

3 Biryani/Pulav Combo

$29.99Out of stock

Shrimp biryani

$15.99

Fish biryani

$15.99

Family Pack Biryani's

Veg Biryani FM

$36.99

Guttivankaya Biryani FM

$37.99

Egg Biryani FM

$37.99

Chicken Dum Biryani FM

$39.99

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM

$40.99

Gongura Chicken FM

$40.99

Goat Dum Biryani FM

$42.99

Goat Fry Biryani FM

$44.99

Goat Kheema Biryani FM

$44.99

Gongura Goat FM

$44.99

NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM

$47.99Out of stock

NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM

$44.99Out of stock

NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM

$41.99Out of stock

Paneer Biryani FM

$39.99

Shrimp Biryani FM

$44.99

Fish Biryani FM

$41.99

Snacks

Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces

$5.99

Cut Mirchi

$5.99

Punugulu - 10 Pieces

$5.99

Onion Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Samosa - 2 Pieces

$2.99

Mysore Bonda - 3 Pieces

$5.99

Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces

$3.99

Masala wada- 5 pieces

$5.99

Veg puff

$2.99Out of stock

Chicken puff

$3.49Out of stock

Egg puff

$3.49Out of stock

Osmania biscuit

$0.50

Stuffed mirchi(3 pieces)

$5.99

Veg Appetizers

Dragon Califlower

$9.99

Chilli Egg

$9.99

Spicy Gobi

$9.99

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Chickpeas Pepper Salt

$9.99

Dragon paneer

$10.99

Paneer pakoda

$10.99

Gobi manchuria

$9.99

Chilli gobi

$9.99

Chilli Mushroom

$9.99

Babycorn Manchuria

$9.99

Chilli BabyCorn

$9.99

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)

$10.99

Golkonda Kodi

$10.99

Curry Leaf Chicken

$10.99

Cashew Chicken

$10.99

Fish Pakoda

$11.99

Spicy Shrimp

$12.99

Chicken 65

$10.99

Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Hongkong Chicken

$10.99

Dragon chicken

$10.99

Goat sukka

$13.99

Hariyali chicken

$10.99

Guntur Kodi vepudu

$10.99

Chilli chicken

$10.99

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Apollo fish

$11.99

Pepper shrimp

$12.99

Chilli mutton roast

$13.99

Goat Roast Boneless

$14.99Out of stock

Veg Curries

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Kadai Veg

$11.99

Nizami Hundi

$12.99

Yellow Dal tadka

$11.99

Guttivankaya Curry

$12.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Bagara Baingan

$12.99

Chana masala

$12.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Kadai Paneer

$13.99

Chaat

Pani Puri

$6.99

Dahi Puri

$6.99

Bhel puri

$6.99

Papidi Chat

$6.99

Sev Puri

$6.99

Samosa Ragda

$6.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.99

Vada Pav

$5.49

Spl. Bhel Puri

$7.99

Pav Bhaji

$7.99Out of stock

Kachori kasht

$6.99

Street Style

Grilled Veg Sandwich

$9.99

Panner Burji Sandwich

$10.99

Bombay Grill Sandwich

$10.99

DC Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Franki

$10.99

Paneer Franki

$10.99

Egg Franki

$9.99

Goat kheema frankie

$12.99

Tiffins

Idli - 3 pcs

$5.99

Ghee karam Idli

$7.49

Poori

$9.99

Wada - 2 pcs

$6.49

Upma

$5.99

Pongal

$5.99

Sambar idli

$7.49

Sambar wada

$6.99Out of stock

Idli wada combo

$7.49

Puri & Chicken Curry

$11.99

Puri & Goat Curry

$12.99

Chole Puri 2 pc

$9.99

Indo Chinese

Fried Rice

$12.99

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Schewan Noodles

$12.99

Indian street style Egg fried rice

$13.99

Indian Street style chicken fried rice

$14.99

Tandoor

Butter Naan

$1.99

Plain naan

$1.99

Garlic naan

$2.49

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$11.99

Chicken Tandoor 4pc

$11.99

Chicken Tikka

$11.99

Lunch Combos - Weekdays Only

Lunch Combo - Veg

$10.99

Lunch Combo - Non Veg

$11.99

Curry combo

$12.99

Family Pack Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav FM

$35.99

Guttivankaya Pulav FM

$35.99

Paneer Pulav FM

$39.99

Chicken Fry Pulav FM

$40.99

Goat Fry Pulav FM

$41.99

Goat Kheema Pulav FM

$44.99

Fish Pulav FM

$41.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav FM

$44.99

Vijayawada boneless pulav FM

$40.99

Pulav

Chef Spl Veg Pulav

$13.99

Guttivankaya Pulav

$13.99

Paneer Pulav

$14.99

Chicken Fry Pulav

$14.99

Goat Fry Pulav

$15.99

Goat Kheema Pulav

$16.99

Fish Pulav

$15.99

Shrimp Fry Pulav

$16.99

Vijayawada boneless pulav

$14.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$9.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$9.99

Podi karam Dosa

$9.99

Utappam

$9.99

Onion Utappam

$9.99

Paneer Dosa

$10.99

Guntur Karam Dosa

$10.99

Ghee Karam Dosa

$10.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Chicken 65 Dosa

$10.99

Goat Kheema Dosa

$12.99

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$10.99

Cheese Dosa

$9.99

Cheese Utappam

$9.99

Rava Dosa

$9.99

Onion Rava Dosa

$9.99

Rava Msala Dosa

$9.99

Non Veg Curries

Andra Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chowrastha Spl Chicken

$13.99

Dhaba Style Chicken

$13.99

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Palak Chicken Curry

$13.99

Kadai Chicken

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken Curry

$14.99

Andra Goat Curry

$14.99

Chowrastha Spl goat curry

$14.99

Dhaba Style Goat curry

$14.99

Chettinad Goat Curry

$14.99

Palak Goat Curry

$14.99

Ginger Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat Kheema Curry

$14.99

Goat Rara

$15.99

Gongura Goat Curry

$15.99

Kaju Kheema Goat Curry

$15.99

Egg Masala

$12.99

Egg Burji Dhaba Style

$12.99

Rice Junction

Curd Rice

$9.99

Pulav Rice

$4.99

Plain White Rice

$3.99

Bisi Bele Bath (Sambar Rice)

$9.99

Jeera Rice

$9.99

Pulihora

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4600 SH 121, STE 110, LEWISVILLE, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
orange starNo Reviews
4740 State Highway 121 #400 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Twigs American Kitchen - Colony
orange starNo Reviews
--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4920 TX-121 Suite 500 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Burning Rice - The Colony
orange starNo Reviews
5020 SH 121, Suite 100, Lewisville, TX 75056 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LEWISVILLE

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LEWISVILLE
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston