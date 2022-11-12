Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Ramen
Bars & Lounges

Chow Yum Phat

79 Reviews

$$

2363 Hollydale Ave

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Popular Items

The Addie
Oskar's Wild
Dandan Dumpling

Event

Hot Noods Shirt

$25.00

Purple Shirt

$20.00

Cowboy Bebop Shirt

$20.00

Livewire Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Livewire Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Take Out Menu

Corner Store Combo (Wings and Fried Rice Plate)

Corner Store Combo (Wings and Fried Rice Plate)

$18.50

Our wing plate with veggie fried rice.

Wild Chow Wings (Tangy Korean Gochujang Sauce)

Wild Chow Wings (Tangy Korean Gochujang Sauce)

$13.50

Our fried wings, tossed in a sweet heat, tangy Korean gochujang sauce.

Wing A Mania Championship Wings (Salt & Peppa Szechuan)

Wing A Mania Championship Wings (Salt & Peppa Szechuan)

$13.50

Our fried wings, tossed in chili oil, garlic, jalapenos, and dusted with our award winning Szechuan spice mixture.

Taj Ma Hot Wings (Curry Spiced)

$13.50

Our fried wings, dipped in hot curry oil and tossed with garlic, jalapenos, and our own spiced curry dust.

HH Wings (Hot Honey)

$13.50

Our fried wings, dipped in a smoked ghost pepper honey glaze.

Nuoc Cham Wings (Sweet and Tangy Caramelized Fish Sauce)

$13.50

Our fried wings, covered with a funky garlicky, fish sauce glaze.

Curried Vegetable

Curried Vegetable

$10.50

Seasonal Veg, Coconut, Crispy Chili, Peanuts (Shellfish Allergy)

Dandan Dumpling

Dandan Dumpling

$10.50

Pork, Schezuan Peppers, Star Anise, Sesame Oil, Crack Crunch

Pho Dumplings

Pho Dumplings

$10.50

Pho Beef, Spiced Hoisin, Micro Cilantro, Crack Crunch

Salt & Pepper Cauliflower

Salt & Pepper Cauliflower

$10.50

Fried Cauliflower, Salt, Pepper, Jalapeño, Yuzu Aioli

Bombay Chicken

Bombay Chicken

$12.50

Curry Fried Chicken Bites, Charred Jalapeños, Cilantro Lime Aioli

Crispy Pig Ears

Crispy Pig Ears

$11.50

Birria-style Tacos

$13.50Out of stock
The Mandu

The Mandu

$12.50

Spicy Beef Bulgogi Dumplings (Fried, because "This Is The Way") Melted Cheese, Kim Chi Salsa, Gochujang Aioli, Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions

Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice

Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice

$15.50

Smoked Beef and Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fried Egg, and Furikake (Shellfish Allergy)

Cygon Rib Stack

Cygon Rib Stack

$15.50

Pork Ribs, Spicy Nuoc Cham, Pickled Roots

T-Bokki

T-Bokki

$14.50

Gochujang Sautéed Rice Cake, Melted Cheese, Fried Egg, Furikake

Ronin's Ramen

Ronin's Ramen

$16.50

CYP Broth, Mayu, Smoked Pork Belly, Ajitama, Mushrooms

The Addie

The Addie

$16.50

CYP Broth, Spicy Gochujang Miso Paste, Mayu, Miso Chicken, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn

Oskar's Wild

Oskar's Wild

$16.50

CYP Broth, Hot & Sour Chili Paste, Mayu, Korean Beef, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Kimchi (Shellfish Allergy)

June's Veggie

June's Veggie

$15.50

Veggie Broth, Chili Oil, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn, Scallions, Seasonal Veg

Kids Noodles

$6.50

CYP Broth, Half Portion of Noodles, Miso Chicken

Miso Fresh Salad

Miso Fresh Salad

$12.50

Kale Noodle, Miso Dressing, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Veggies, Chili Oil, Crack Crunch (contains nuts)

Shrimp Dan Dan Noodle

$16.50
Pork Phat Bao Kit

Pork Phat Bao Kit

$13.50

3 Steamed Buns, Grilled Pork Belly, Gochujang Aioli, Hoison, Kim Chi, Cilantro

Phat Cow Bao Kit

Phat Cow Bao Kit

$13.50

3 Steamed Buns, Korean Beef, Gochujang Aioli, Marinated Sprouts, Cilantro

Hot Honey Chicken Bao Kit

Hot Honey Chicken Bao Kit

$13.50

3 Steamed Buns, Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey, House Boursin, Pickled Onions, Crack Crunch

Tofu Bao Kit

$13.50Out of stock

3 Steamed Buns, Fried Tofu, Black Bean Sauce, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Jalapeno, Crack Crunch

Taj Mah Hot Chicken Bao Kit

Taj Mah Hot Chicken Bao Kit

$13.50

Curry Oil Dipped Crispy Chicken, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Scallions

Soft Shell Bao Kit

Soft Shell Bao Kit

$9.50

2 buns, fried soft shell crab, yuzu slaw, cilantro, scallion

Crispy Fish Bao Kit

$9.50

2 Steamed Buns topped with our crispy fried fish, and yuzu slaw

Blue Berry Bread Pudding

Blue Berry Bread Pudding

$10.50

Dong Phoung Bread, Bourbon Brown Sugar, Blueberry Kafir Lime syrup, Mint Crème Fraîche.

Cafe Bread Pudding

$10.50

Royal Milk Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Coco Rico

$3.00
Chow Style Crawfish

Chow Style Crawfish

$35.00Out of stock

CRAWFISH PRE-ORDER NOW - LIMITED QUANTITY - READY FOR PICKUP: FRIDAY FROM 3-8PM SATURDAY FROM 3-8PM SUNDAY FROM 3PM-6PM Our take on Viet Cajun Crawfish. Five pounds of our Cajun boiled crawfish, tossed with a lemongrass garlic butter sauce, corn, potatoes, edamame, mushrooms, and quail eggs.

Cajun Crawfish

Cajun Crawfish

$32.00Out of stock

CRAWFISH PRE-ORDER NOW - LIMITED QUANTITY - READY FOR PICKUP: FRIDAY 3-8PM SATURDAY 3-8PM SUNDAY 3-6PM Our Cajun Bucket. Five pounds of our Cajun boiled crawfish with all the fixin's

Extra Chow Style Edamame

$5.00Out of stock

Seasoned Edamame tossed in our Chow Style Butter.

Sausage Link

$4.00Out of stock

A link of sausage cooked in our crawfish boil.

Extra Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Crawfish boiled corn tossed in Chow butter

Extra Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Crawfish boiled potatoes tossed in our Chow butter

Extra Quail Eggs

$5.00Out of stock

Crawfish seasoned quail eggs tossed in our Chow butter

Extra Mushrooms

$3.00Out of stock

Crawfish boiled mushrooms tossed in our Chow butter

YUZU Dipping Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Our Yuzu aioli, great for dipping pretty much anything...

Side of CHOW STYLE butter

$4.00Out of stock

Side of that good good lemongrass garlic crouching tiger flapjack whirl kick hadouken double dragon kamehameha garlic butter sauce..!

Noods

Kai Dama

$2.50

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Ajitama

$1.00

Side Szechuan Sauce

$1.50

Veggie Fried Rice

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

