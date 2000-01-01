Chris' Family Restaurant

American
app- Pork Souvlaki skewer
$8.99Out of stock
app- Shrimp skewer(6 pcs)
$8.99
app- Spanakopita
$9.99
app- Yellowfin Tuna (1) chilled
$7.99Out of stock
Appetizer- Sampler
$12.99
Cheese Bacon Fries
$8.99
Cheese Bacon Waffle Fries
$9.99
Chicken Fingers(3)
$8.99
Funnel Cake Fries
$7.99
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Grape Leaves (5)
$6.99
Grilled pita bread
$1.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Nachos Grande
$8.99
Nachos special( bacon, Mont. Jack )
$7.99
Pulled Pork Nachos
$9.99
Romaine Wedge salad
$8.99Out of stock
St. Mushrooms w/crab (3)App
$9.99
Steak Cut Onion Rings
$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
Waffle Fries
$7.99
Breakfast Eggs
1 Egg Any Style
$3.49
2 Eggs & Carnegie Potato
$9.99
2 Eggs Any Style
$3.99
2 Eggs w. Black Diamond Steak
$17.99
2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak
$13.99
2 Eggs with Grilled Chicken Breast (1)
$13.99
2 Eggs with New York Strip Steak
$23.99
2 Eggs with Pork Chop (1)
$13.99
2 Eggs with Rib Eye Steak
$24.99
Fresh from the farm
$10.99
Breakfast Quesadilla (4 am-11 am)
Breakfast Quesadilla (P.M.)
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sides
1/2 Avocado
$1.99
Bacon(3)
$2.99
Bagel w/cr. cheese
$2.99
Banana
$1.49
Bread/Toast
$0.99
Canadian Bac. (3)
$3.99
Carnegie Potato
$4.99
CB Hash
$4.99
Chorizo Sausage
$2.99
Eng. Muffin
$1.29
Ham
$2.99
Hash Browns
$2.99
Home Fries
$2.99
Oatmeal-bowl
$4.99
Oatmeal-xl bowl
$6.99
Pint Of Fruit
$5.99
Pork Roll
$2.99
Sausage
$2.99
Sausage Links (4)
$2.99
Scrapple
$2.99
Side Asparagus
$3.99
Side Biscuits
$1.99
Side Of Fruit
$3.99
Side Steamed Broccoli
$2.99
Sw. Italian Sausage
$2.99
Turkey Sausage
$2.99
Chip Beef (7am-12 pm ONLY)
Eggs Benedict
French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl(1 pc.)
$4.49
(1) French Tst
$2.99
Cinnamon Swirl(2 pc)
$6.49
Cinnamon Swirl(3 pc)
$7.99
French Toast
$6.49
Raisin French tst(4)
$5.99
Short French Toast
$4.99
Short Raisin French tst (3)
$4.99
Stuffed French Toast Blueberry
$8.99
Stuffed French Toast Cherry
$8.99
St. Fr.Toast/straw/banana/ch. chips
$9.99
Stuffed French Toast Strawberry
$8.99
Kuhnsville French Toast Special
$11.99
Kuhnsville Cinn. Swirl Fr. Toast
$13.99
Kuhnsville Raisin French Toast
$13.99
Stuffed French Toast Peach
$9.99Out of stock
Omelets
Bacon Omelet
$6.99
Broccoli Omelet
$6.99
Cheese Omelet
$6.99
Cheese steak/On. Omelet
$7.99
Chicken Fajita Omelet
$8.99
Chorizo Omelet
$7.99
Country Style Omelet
$9.99
Feta Spinach Omelet
$6.99
Feta Tomato Omelet
$6.99
GK omelet
$9.99
Ham Omelet
$7.99
Hawaiian Omelet
$6.99
Italian(chicken) Omlet
$7.99
Meat Lovers' Omelet
$7.99
Mexican Omelet
$7.99
Mushroom Combo
$7.99
Mushroom Omelet
$6.99
Onion Omelet
$5.99
Onion,pep & tom omelet
$6.99
Pepper Omelet
$5.99
Pepperoni Mozz. Omelet
$6.99
Plain Omelet
$5.99
Sausage Omelet
$6.99
Spinach Omelet
$6.99
Swt Italian sausage Omelet
$7.99
Three Cheese Omelet
$6.99
Tomato Omelet
$5.99
Veggie Omelet
$7.99
Western Omelet
$6.99
Pancakes
(1) Apple Pancake
$3.99
(1) Banana Pancake
$3.99
(1) Blue Pancakes
$3.99
(1) Choc. Pancake
$3.99
(1) Coconut Pancake
$3.99
(1) Pancake
$2.99
(1) Pecan Pancake
$3.99
(1) Pineapple Pancake
$3.99
Full Apple Pancakes
$7.49
Full Banana Pancakes
$7.49
Full Blueberry Pancakes
$7.49
Full Chocolate Pancakes
$7.49
Full Coconut Pancakes
$7.49
Kuhnsville Pancake
$11.99
Full Pancakes
$6.49
Full Pecan Pancakes
$7.49
Full Pineapple Pancakes
$7.49
Short Apple Pancakes
$5.99
Short Banana Pancakes
$5.99
Short Blue Pancakes
$5.99
Short Choc Pancake
$5.99
Short Coconut Pancakes
$5.99
Short Pancakes
$4.99
Short Pecan Pancakes
$5.99
Short Pineapple Pancakes
$5.99
Scramblers
Daily chef Specials (11a-8pm)
BBQ St. louis style pork Ribs
$17.99
Beef Bordelaise/noodles
$18.99
Beef Stroganoff/noodles
$16.99
Chicken tikka masala/rice
$16.99
Chorizo Sausage over mashed
$15.99
Chorizo Sausage over noodles
$15.99
Gr. Shrimp(6) & Scallops(4)/aspar./rice
$22.99
Lasagna w/ meatsauce
$16.99
Stuffed Cabbage(2)
$15.99
Stuffed large Pepper
$15.99
Sw. Chili Pork Chops & broccoli/rice
$17.99
Sweet Italian Sausage/mashed
$15.99
Sweet Italian Sausage/noodles
$15.99
Pork & sauerkraut/ mashed
$15.99
Sandwich specials
Baked Tuna/Tom/Amer. Pita
$12.99
Buffalo Fried Chicken sand
$13.99
Cajun Chicken Wrap(L)
$12.99
Chicken Tacos (L)
$12.99
Chicken/Spin/Feta wrap
$12.99
Chipotle Gr. Chicken avocodo sand
$12.99
Fish Tacos(3)soft shell
$12.99
Hot Pork Sandwich(L)
$12.99
Mozz/Spin/Tom/Pesto Panini
$12.99
New York Panini
$13.99Out of stock
Pork Carnitas(3 soft shell)
$12.99
Pork Souvlaki on Pita
$12.99
Prime rib French dip
$14.99Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.99
Roast Pork Sand w/cheese
$14.99Out of stock
sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)
$13.99
Thai fried Chicken wrap
$12.99
Thai fried Shrimp wrap
$13.99
Turkey Burger on Brioche
$13.99Out of stock
Veal Parmesan on brioche
$13.99
YellowfinTuna(seared cold) wrap
$12.99Out of stock
Baked Beef Sirloin French Dip w/ mushrooms
$14.99Out of stock
Alaskan Pollack on brioche
$12.99
Steaks & Chopped Sirloin
Seafood(broiled & fried)
Beer battered Fr. Cod Filet
$15.99
Broiled Crab cake & Scallops
$20.99
Broiled Crab Cakes
$16.99
Broiled Dry Sea Scallops
$23.99
Broiled Flounder filet
$14.99Out of stock
Broiled Haddock
$15.99
Broiled Salmon Filet
$16.99
Broiled Seafood Combination
$24.99
Broiled Stuffed Haddock
$17.99
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops
$20.99
Broiled Trout filet
$15.99
Coconut Shrimp (8)
$14.99
Coconut Mango Tilapia (1)
$13.99
Fish & Chips
$15.99
Fried Shrimp Platter(8)
$14.99
Grilled Crab Cakes
$16.99
Haddock Oscar
$19.99
Parmesan Crusted Tilapia (1)
$13.99
Potato Crusted Cod (1)
$13.99
Rustic Italian glazed Cod(1)
$13.99
Sesame Salmon w/ Spinach
$18.99
Shrimp Skewers (2) over rice
$17.99
Stuffed Mushrooms(4) w/Crab
$16.99
Teriyaki Salmon w/ Broccoli
$18.99
Yellowfin Tuna & asparagus/rice
$16.99Out of stock
Bourbon Salmon & Broccoli/ rice
$18.99
House Specials
Chicken Entrees
1/2 Roasted Chicken
$16.99
Bourbon Chicken & Broccoli
$17.99
Chicken Croquettes(2)
$14.99
Chicken Fingers (4)
$13.99
Chicken Florentine Entree
$17.99
Chicken Oscar
$18.99
Gr. Chicken Breasts (2) over rice
$15.99
Monterey Jack & Cheddar Chicken
$17.99
Pineapple Bbq Chicken
$16.99
Southern Fried Chicken
$16.99
Sweet Chili Chicken & broccoli/rice
$17.99
Toasted Sesame Chicken & Broccoli
$17.99
Italian Specials
Fresh Salads
Antipasti Salad
$12.99
Apple Cranberry Bleu Salad
$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$13.99
Caesar Salad
$9.99
Chef Salad
$12.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.99
Chris' House Salad w/Chicken
$12.99
Cobb Salad
$13.99
Coconut Shrimp Salad
$13.99
Spinach Mozz. Salad w/Chicken
$12.99
Greek Salad
$11.99
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
$12.99
Italian Seafood Salad
$17.99
Spinach Feta Salad
$11.99
Triple Deckers
Honorable Mentions- Sandwiches
8 Oz. Bacon Bleu Burger
$13.99
8 Oz. Cowboy Burger w/ Bacon
$13.99
Chris 8 Oz. Bacon Ch. burger
$13.99
Chris Crab Sandwich
$13.99
Chris Fish Sandwich
$13.99
Chris Grilled Chicken Sand.
$11.99
Turkey BLT
$11.99
Sw. Italian Sausage Sand.
$12.99
8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
$12.99
Italian Hoagie
$11.99
Shrimp Tacos (L)
$13.99
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Ch. Steak Wrap
$12.99
Buffalo fried Chicken Wrap
$12.99
California Cheese Steak Wrap
$13.99
California chicken Ch. Steak Wrap
$13.99
Cheese Steak Wrap
$12.99
Chicken Avocado Wrap
$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.99
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap
$12.99
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
$12.99
Fiesta Fried Chicken Wrap
$12.99
Greek(gyro meat) Wrap
$12.99
Mediterranean(chick.)Wrap
$12.99
Turkey Bacon Wrap
$12.99
Veggie Wrap
$12.99
YellowfinTuna(seared cold) wrap
$12.99Out of stock
Paninis
Steak Sandwiches
All Time Favorite- Sandwiches
8oz Bac. cheese Burger
$9.99
8oz Burger
$7.99
8oz California Burger
$10.99
8oz Patty Melt
$12.99
B.L.T
$7.99
Chicken Florentine Sand.
$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sand.
$12.99
Chicken Pesto Pita
$12.99
Chicken Portobello Sand.
$12.99
Chicken Salad Sand.
$8.99
Chipotle Gr. Chicken avocodo sand
$12.99
Cold Ham & Cheese
$7.99
Cold Meatloaf Sand.
$8.99
Cold Roast Beef Sand.
$9.99
Cold Turkey Sand.
$8.99
Egg Salad Sand.
$7.99
French Dip
$13.99
Fried Chicken Sand.
$8.99
Fried Pork Roll Sand.
$7.99
Grilled Cheese Sand.
$4.99
Grilled Cheese w/Bac.
$6.99
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
$6.99
Grilled Cheese w/tom.
$5.99
Grilled Chicken Sand.
$8.99
Hot Dog (2)
$5.99
Hot Meatloaf Sand.
$13.99
Hot Roast Beef Sand.
$14.99
Hot Roast Turkey Sand.
$13.99
Meatball Parmesan Sand.
$12.99
Reuben on Rye
$12.99
Shrimp Pesto Pita
$14.99
Tuna Hoagie
$9.99
Tuna Melt on Rye
$12.99
Tuna Salad Sand.
$8.99
Turkey Rachel
$12.99
Stir Fry
Kids- Dinner Menu
Kids- Breakfast Menu
Greek- Spanakopita(spinach,leeks,eggs,feta)
Greek- Mousaka(eggplant,meatsauce,bechamel)
Greek- Pastichio(Greek noodles,meatsauce,bechamel)
Greek- Pork Souvlaki(2)/rice
Greek- Spanakota pita (chik,leeks,rice.egg,)
Greek- Stuffed eggplant Mikonos
Greek- Haddock Santorini
Greek- St. Chicken(leeks,spin.,feta)
Cheesecakes
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$6.99
Blueberry Cheesecake
$6.99
Peanut ButterCheesecake
$6.99
Choc. Chip Cheesecake
$6.99
Oreo Cheesecake
$6.99
Plain Cheesecake
$5.99
Pumkin Cheese Cake
$6.99
Rasp. Swirl Cheesecake
$6.99
Lemon Cheese cake
$6.99Out of stock
Mini Cheesecake-plain
$2.99Out of stock
Mini Cheesecake- fruit
$3.99Out of stock
Cakes
Big Kahuna
$6.99Out of stock
Baileys Irish Cream Torte
$6.99Out of stock
Black Forrest Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Blackout Cake
$6.99
Boston Cream Cake
$6.99
Cannoli Cake
$6.99
Carrot Cake
$6.99
Choc. Lovin Spoon
$6.99Out of stock
Choc/Peanut Butter Cake
$6.99
Chocolate Cakew\ Chocolate Icing
$6.99
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Coconut Cake
$6.99
Dark Side Of The Moon Cake
$6.99Out of stock
German Chocolate Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Lemon Symphony
$6.99Out of stock
Light Side Of The Moon Cake
$6.99
Oreo Monster Mousse Cake
$6.99
Red Velvet Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Salted caramel vanilla crunch cake
$6.99Out of stock
Snickers Choc. Truffle Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Tiramisu
$6.99
White Choc. Decadence Cake
$6.99Out of stock
Strawberry short cake
$6.99Out of stock
Pies
apple crumb
$4.99
banana cream pie
$4.99
blueberry crumb
$4.99
cherry crumb
$4.99
chocolate cream pie
$4.99
coconut cream pie
$4.99
coconut custard
$4.99
key lime pie
$4.99Out of stock
lemon meringue
$4.99
peach crumb
$4.99
peach custard
$4.99Out of stock
peaches & Cream
$4.99Out of stock
peanut butter cream pie
$4.99
pecan pie
$4.99
plain custard
$4.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
$4.99
shoefly pie
$4.99
strawberry pie
$4.99
More Desserts
Brownie
$2.99
CAKE- Choc-banana swirl (wrapped)
$2.99
CAKE- Iced Lemon Loaf(wrapped)
$2.99
CAKE- Pumpkin loaf (wrapped)
$2.99Out of stock
Chocolate chip waffle & Ice cream
$7.99
Coconut snowball
$5.99
Coffee cake
$2.99
Cookie-grandma's
$1.99
HomeMade Cookies
$1.75
Danish
$3.99
Galaktoboureko(custard,fillo,honey sauce)
$5.99Out of stock
Greek Baklava(walnuts,fillo, honey sauce}
$6.99
Greek powder cookie
$1.99+Out of stock
Jell-O
$2.99+Out of stock
Muffin- apple cinn
$3.99Out of stock
Muffin- Pumpkin
$4.50
Muffin- blueberry
$3.99
Muffin- choc chip
$3.99Out of stock
Muffin- Corn
$4.50
Muffin- rasp cheese
$3.99Out of stock
Peanutbutter explosion
$5.99
Pudding - Rice
$3.99+
Pudding - Tapioca
$3.99+
Sticky bun
$4.99Out of stock
Sticky bun- walnuts
$4.99Out of stock
Cup cake
$3.75
Beverage
Soup of The Day
Vegetables
Apple Sauce
$2.99+
Baked Potato
$2.99Out of stock
Baked Sweet Potato
$2.99Out of stock
Broccoli
$2.99+
Brussels Sprouts
$2.99+Out of stock
Carnegie Potato
$4.09
Carrots
$2.99+
Cauliflower
$2.99+Out of stock
Cole Slaw
$2.99+
Corn
$2.99+
Cottage Cheese
$2.99+
Cucumber Salad
$2.99+
Filling
$2.99+
French Fries
$2.99
Green Beans
$2.99+
Grilled Asparagus
$3.59
Hash Browns
$2.99
Home Fries
$2.99
Lima Beans
$2.99+Out of stock
Loaded Baked Potato
$3.49Out of stock
Macaroni & Cheese
$2.99+
Mashed Potatoes
$2.99+
Mashed Yams
$2.99+Out of stock
Mixed Veggies
$2.99+Out of stock
Noodles
$2.99+
Peas
$2.99+Out of stock
Pickled Beets
$2.99+
Rice
$2.99+
Roasted Red Potato
$3.49
Side Salad
$4.99
Stewed Green Beans
$2.99+Out of stock
Stewed Tomato
$2.99+
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
