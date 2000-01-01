Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Chris' Family Restaurant

277 Reviews

$

5635 Tilghman St

Allentown, PA 18104

Popular Items

Full Pancakes
Western Omelet
2 Eggs Any Style

Pierogies

(3) Pierogies

$4.99

(5) Pierogies

$6.99

Potato Skins

Texas Skins (4)

$6.99

Bacon Skins (4)

$6.99

Chili Skins (4)

$6.99

Quesadillas

Baked Sirloin Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Ch. Steak Quesadilla (Onion & Cheese)

$8.99

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Pulled pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Southwest Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Wings

6 -Wings sp.

$7.99

10 -Wings sp.

$11.99

6 -Boneless Wings

$6.99

10 -Boneless Wings

$10.99

more Appetizer

app- Pork Souvlaki skewer

$8.99Out of stock

app- Shrimp skewer(6 pcs)

$8.99

app- Spanakopita

$9.99

app- Yellowfin Tuna (1) chilled

$7.99Out of stock

Appetizer- Sampler

$12.99

Cheese Bacon Fries

$8.99

Cheese Bacon Waffle Fries

$9.99

Chicken Fingers(3)

$8.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Grape Leaves (5)

$6.99

Grilled pita bread

$1.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Nachos Grande

$8.99

Nachos special( bacon, Mont. Jack )

$7.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.99

Romaine Wedge salad

$8.99Out of stock

St. Mushrooms w/crab (3)App

$9.99

Steak Cut Onion Rings

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Waffle Fries

$7.99

Breakfast Eggs

1 Egg Any Style

$3.49

2 Eggs & Carnegie Potato

$9.99

2 Eggs Any Style

$3.99

2 Eggs w. Black Diamond Steak

$17.99

2 Eggs with Country Fried Steak

$13.99

2 Eggs with Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$13.99

2 Eggs with New York Strip Steak

$23.99

2 Eggs with Pork Chop (1)

$13.99

2 Eggs with Rib Eye Steak

$24.99

Fresh from the farm

$10.99

Breakfast Quesadilla (4 am-11 am)

Bacon&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Ham&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Meatlovers Quesadilla

$9.99

Sausage&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Steak&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Western Quesadilla

$9.99

Breakfast Quesadilla (P.M.)

Bacon&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Ham&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Meat Lover Quesadilla

$9.99

Sausage Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Steak&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie&Egg Quesadilla

$9.99

Western Quesadilla

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich

B.L.T. Egg Sand.

$8.99

Bacon, Egg & Ch. burger

$10.99

Chris' Burrito

$10.99

Egg Sand. on Toast

$3.99

Egg, Meat & Ch. on Brioche w/ HF

$7.99

Egg, Meat & Ch. on Toast w/HF

$7.99

Egg&Meat only On Toast

$5.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Western Egg & Ch. on Bagel

$7.99

Breakfast Sides

1/2 Avocado

$1.99

Bacon(3)

$2.99

Bagel w/cr. cheese

$2.99

Banana

$1.49

Bread/Toast

$0.99

Canadian Bac. (3)

$3.99

Carnegie Potato

$4.99

CB Hash

$4.99

Chorizo Sausage

$2.99

Eng. Muffin

$1.29

Ham

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Oatmeal-bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal-xl bowl

$6.99

Pint Of Fruit

$5.99

Pork Roll

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Sausage Links (4)

$2.99

Scrapple

$2.99

Side Asparagus

$3.99

Side Biscuits

$1.99

Side Of Fruit

$3.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sw. Italian Sausage

$2.99

Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Chip Beef (7am-12 pm ONLY)

Chip Beef On Toast

$7.99

Chip Beef On Toast w/HF

$8.99

Chip Beef On ALL Toast & HF

$9.99

Chip Beef On Waffle

$8.99

Chip Beef On Waffle w/HF

$9.99

Chip Beef On ALL Waffle & HF

$10.99

Chip Beef On HF

$7.99

Chip Beef On HB

$7.99

Side Chip Beef

$2.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Biscuits & sausage gravy

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

Crab Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Crab Oscar Benedict

$12.99

Double Bacon Benedict

$10.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Florentine Benedict

$9.99

Turkey Canadian Benedict

$11.99

Turkey Sausage Benedict

$10.99

Veggie Benedict

$9.99

French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl(1 pc.)

$4.49

(1) French Tst

$2.99

Cinnamon Swirl(2 pc)

$6.49

Cinnamon Swirl(3 pc)

$7.99

French Toast

$6.49

Raisin French tst(4)

$5.99

Short French Toast

$4.99

Short Raisin French tst (3)

$4.99

Stuffed French Toast Blueberry

$8.99

Stuffed French Toast Cherry

$8.99

St. Fr.Toast/straw/banana/ch. chips

$9.99

Stuffed French Toast Strawberry

$8.99

Kuhnsville French Toast Special

$11.99

Kuhnsville Cinn. Swirl Fr. Toast

$13.99

Kuhnsville Raisin French Toast

$13.99

Stuffed French Toast Peach

$9.99Out of stock

Omelets

Bacon Omelet

$6.99

Broccoli Omelet

$6.99

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Cheese steak/On. Omelet

$7.99

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$8.99

Chorizo Omelet

$7.99

Country Style Omelet

$9.99

Feta Spinach Omelet

$6.99

Feta Tomato Omelet

$6.99

GK omelet

$9.99

Ham Omelet

$7.99

Hawaiian Omelet

$6.99

Italian(chicken) Omlet

$7.99

Meat Lovers' Omelet

$7.99

Mexican Omelet

$7.99

Mushroom Combo

$7.99

Mushroom Omelet

$6.99

Onion Omelet

$5.99

Onion,pep & tom omelet

$6.99

Pepper Omelet

$5.99

Pepperoni Mozz. Omelet

$6.99

Plain Omelet

$5.99

Sausage Omelet

$6.99

Spinach Omelet

$6.99

Swt Italian sausage Omelet

$7.99

Three Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Tomato Omelet

$5.99

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Western Omelet

$6.99

Pancakes

(1) Apple Pancake

$3.99

(1) Banana Pancake

$3.99

(1) Blue Pancakes

$3.99

(1) Choc. Pancake

$3.99

(1) Coconut Pancake

$3.99

(1) Pancake

$2.99

(1) Pecan Pancake

$3.99

(1) Pineapple Pancake

$3.99

Full Apple Pancakes

$7.49

Full Banana Pancakes

$7.49

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$7.49

Full Chocolate Pancakes

$7.49

Full Coconut Pancakes

$7.49

Kuhnsville Pancake

$11.99

Full Pancakes

$6.49

Full Pecan Pancakes

$7.49

Full Pineapple Pancakes

$7.49

Short Apple Pancakes

$5.99

Short Banana Pancakes

$5.99

Short Blue Pancakes

$5.99

Short Choc Pancake

$5.99

Short Coconut Pancakes

$5.99

Short Pancakes

$4.99

Short Pecan Pancakes

$5.99

Short Pineapple Pancakes

$5.99

Scramblers

Bacon Scrambler

$10.99

Chorizo Scrambler

$10.99

Ham Scrambler

$10.99

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$10.99

Sausage Scrambler

$10.99

South West Scrambler

$11.99

Sweet Italian Scrambler

$10.99

Veggie Scrambler

$10.99

Daily chef Specials (11a-8pm)

BBQ St. louis style pork Ribs

$17.99

Beef Bordelaise/noodles

$18.99

Beef Stroganoff/noodles

$16.99

Chicken tikka masala/rice

$16.99

Chorizo Sausage over mashed

$15.99

Chorizo Sausage over noodles

$15.99

Gr. Shrimp(6) & Scallops(4)/aspar./rice

$22.99

Lasagna w/ meatsauce

$16.99

Stuffed Cabbage(2)

$15.99

Stuffed large Pepper

$15.99

Sw. Chili Pork Chops & broccoli/rice

$17.99

Sweet Italian Sausage/mashed

$15.99

Sweet Italian Sausage/noodles

$15.99

Pork & sauerkraut/ mashed

$15.99

Sandwich specials

Baked Tuna/Tom/Amer. Pita

$12.99

Buffalo Fried Chicken sand

$13.99

Cajun Chicken Wrap(L)

$12.99

Chicken Tacos (L)

$12.99

Chicken/Spin/Feta wrap

$12.99

Chipotle Gr. Chicken avocodo sand

$12.99

Fish Tacos(3)soft shell

$12.99

Hot Pork Sandwich(L)

$12.99

Mozz/Spin/Tom/Pesto Panini

$12.99

New York Panini

$13.99Out of stock

Pork Carnitas(3 soft shell)

$12.99

Pork Souvlaki on Pita

$12.99

Prime rib French dip

$14.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Roast Pork Sand w/cheese

$14.99Out of stock

sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)

$13.99

Thai fried Chicken wrap

$12.99

Thai fried Shrimp wrap

$13.99

Turkey Burger on Brioche

$13.99Out of stock

Veal Parmesan on brioche

$13.99

YellowfinTuna(seared cold) wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Baked Beef Sirloin French Dip w/ mushrooms

$14.99Out of stock

Alaskan Pollack on brioche

$12.99

Steaks & Chopped Sirloin

Black Diamond Steak

$17.99

Boneless Pork Chops

$15.99

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Farmhouse Rib Eye St.

$26.99

N.Y. Strip Steak

$23.99

Rib Eye Steak

$24.99

Farmhouse Pork Chops

$17.99

Seafood(broiled & fried)

Beer battered Fr. Cod Filet

$15.99

Broiled Crab cake & Scallops

$20.99

Broiled Crab Cakes

$16.99

Broiled Dry Sea Scallops

$23.99

Broiled Flounder filet

$14.99Out of stock

Broiled Haddock

$15.99

Broiled Salmon Filet

$16.99

Broiled Seafood Combination

$24.99

Broiled Stuffed Haddock

$17.99

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp & Scallops

$20.99

Broiled Trout filet

$15.99

Coconut Shrimp (8)

$14.99

Coconut Mango Tilapia (1)

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Platter(8)

$14.99

Grilled Crab Cakes

$16.99

Haddock Oscar

$19.99

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia (1)

$13.99

Potato Crusted Cod (1)

$13.99

Rustic Italian glazed Cod(1)

$13.99

Sesame Salmon w/ Spinach

$18.99

Shrimp Skewers (2) over rice

$17.99

Stuffed Mushrooms(4) w/Crab

$16.99

Teriyaki Salmon w/ Broccoli

$18.99

Yellowfin Tuna & asparagus/rice

$16.99Out of stock

Bourbon Salmon & Broccoli/ rice

$18.99

House Specials

Country Fried Steak (Beef)

$13.99

Grilled Liver & onions

$13.99

Homemade Meatloaf

$13.99

Roast Turkey

$13.99

Top Round Of Beef

$14.99

Western Meatloaf

$14.99

Chicken Entrees

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$16.99

Bourbon Chicken & Broccoli

$17.99

Chicken Croquettes(2)

$14.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$13.99

Chicken Florentine Entree

$17.99

Chicken Oscar

$18.99

Gr. Chicken Breasts (2) over rice

$15.99

Monterey Jack & Cheddar Chicken

$17.99

Pineapple Bbq Chicken

$16.99

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.99

Sweet Chili Chicken & broccoli/rice

$17.99

Toasted Sesame Chicken & Broccoli

$17.99

Italian Specials

Chicken Cutlet 6 oz.(1)

$13.99

Chicken Parm 6 oz.(1) w/ spaghetti

$15.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

Veal Cutlet

$13.99

Veal Parmigiana w/Spaghetti

$15.99

Fresh Salads

Antipasti Salad

$12.99

Apple Cranberry Bleu Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chris' House Salad w/Chicken

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Spinach Mozz. Salad w/Chicken

$12.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Italian Seafood Salad

$17.99

Spinach Feta Salad

$11.99

Triple Deckers

B.L.T Club

$11.99

Beef & Bacon Club

$11.99

Deli Club

$12.99

Ham & Bacon Club

$11.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.99

Tuna & Egg Club

$11.99

Turkey & Bacon Club

$11.99

Honorable Mentions- Sandwiches

8 Oz. Bacon Bleu Burger

$13.99

8 Oz. Cowboy Burger w/ Bacon

$13.99

Chris 8 Oz. Bacon Ch. burger

$13.99

Chris Crab Sandwich

$13.99

Chris Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Chris Grilled Chicken Sand.

$11.99

Turkey BLT

$11.99

Sw. Italian Sausage Sand.

$12.99

8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos (L)

$13.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Ch. Steak Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

California Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.99

California chicken Ch. Steak Wrap

$13.99

Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Fiesta Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Greek(gyro meat) Wrap

$12.99

Mediterranean(chick.)Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

YellowfinTuna(seared cold) wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.99

Gyro

$12.99

Gyro Platter

$14.99

Paninis

panini-Chicken Florentine(spinach,tom,Mozz)

$13.99

panini-Cuban(pork,ham,swiss)

$13.99

panini-Meatlover(peperoni,ham,salami,bacon,mozz)

$13.99

panini-Turkey(swiss,bac,toma)

$13.99

Steak Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

California Cheese Steak

$13.99

California Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

All Time Favorite- Sandwiches

8oz Bac. cheese Burger

$9.99

8oz Burger

$7.99

8oz California Burger

$10.99

8oz Patty Melt

$12.99

B.L.T

$7.99

Chicken Florentine Sand.

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sand.

$12.99

Chicken Pesto Pita

$12.99

Chicken Portobello Sand.

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sand.

$8.99

Chipotle Gr. Chicken avocodo sand

$12.99

Cold Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Cold Meatloaf Sand.

$8.99

Cold Roast Beef Sand.

$9.99

Cold Turkey Sand.

$8.99

Egg Salad Sand.

$7.99

French Dip

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sand.

$8.99

Fried Pork Roll Sand.

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sand.

$4.99

Grilled Cheese w/Bac.

$6.99

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$6.99

Grilled Cheese w/tom.

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$8.99

Hot Dog (2)

$5.99

Hot Meatloaf Sand.

$13.99

Hot Roast Beef Sand.

$14.99

Hot Roast Turkey Sand.

$13.99

Meatball Parmesan Sand.

$12.99

Reuben on Rye

$12.99

Shrimp Pesto Pita

$14.99

Tuna Hoagie

$9.99

Tuna Melt on Rye

$12.99

Tuna Salad Sand.

$8.99

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.99

Salmon Stir Fry

$18.99

Scallop(8-10) Stir Fry

$23.99

Shrimp(8) & Scallop(4) Stir Fry

$22.99

Shrimp(10) Stir Fry

$19.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.99

Kids- Dinner Menu

Bugs Bunny (Spaghetti & Meatballs)

$8.99

Dora (Chicken Nuggets)

$8.99

Bart (Chicken Fingers)

$8.99

Batman (Personal Cheese Pizza)

$8.99

Hulk (Hot Dog)

$8.99

Superman (Grilled Ham and Cheese)

$8.99

Wolverine (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$8.99

Buzz Lightyear (Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla)

$8.99

Kids- Breakfast Menu

Kids- Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Kids- Pancake & eggs sp.

$7.99

Kids- Egg Special

$7.99

Kids- short pancake

$7.99

Greek- Spanakopita(spinach,leeks,eggs,feta)

Spanakopita (Greek)- dinner

$15.99

Greek- Mousaka(eggplant,meatsauce,bechamel)

Greek- Mousaka

$16.99

Greek- Pastichio(Greek noodles,meatsauce,bechamel)

Greek- Pastichio

$15.99Out of stock

Greek- Pork Souvlaki(2)/rice

Greek- Pork Souvlaki (2)/rice

$16.99Out of stock

Greek- Spanakota pita (chik,leeks,rice.egg,)

Greek- Chicken Pie (chik,leeks,feta.egg,rice)

$16.99

Greek- Stuffed eggplant Mikonos

Stuffed eggplant Mikonos

$19.99Out of stock

Greek- Haddock Santorini

Haddock Santorini

$17.99Out of stock

Greek- St. Chicken(leeks,spin.,feta)

Greek- Stuffed Chicken(leeks,spin,feta)

$18.99Out of stock

Cheesecakes

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Peanut ButterCheesecake

$6.99

Choc. Chip Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Pumkin Cheese Cake

$6.99

Rasp. Swirl Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Cheese cake

$6.99Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake-plain

$2.99Out of stock

Mini Cheesecake- fruit

$3.99Out of stock

Cakes

Big Kahuna

$6.99Out of stock

Baileys Irish Cream Torte

$6.99Out of stock

Black Forrest Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Blackout Cake

$6.99

Boston Cream Cake

$6.99

Cannoli Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Choc. Lovin Spoon

$6.99Out of stock

Choc/Peanut Butter Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cakew\ Chocolate Icing

$6.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$6.99

Dark Side Of The Moon Cake

$6.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Lemon Symphony

$6.99Out of stock

Light Side Of The Moon Cake

$6.99

Oreo Monster Mousse Cake

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Salted caramel vanilla crunch cake

$6.99Out of stock

Snickers Choc. Truffle Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.99

White Choc. Decadence Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry short cake

$6.99Out of stock

Pies

apple crumb

$4.99

banana cream pie

$4.99

blueberry crumb

$4.99

cherry crumb

$4.99

chocolate cream pie

$4.99

coconut cream pie

$4.99

coconut custard

$4.99

key lime pie

$4.99Out of stock

lemon meringue

$4.99

peach crumb

$4.99

peach custard

$4.99Out of stock

peaches & Cream

$4.99Out of stock

peanut butter cream pie

$4.99

pecan pie

$4.99

plain custard

$4.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

shoefly pie

$4.99

strawberry pie

$4.99

More Desserts

Brownie

$2.99

CAKE- Choc-banana swirl (wrapped)

$2.99

CAKE- Iced Lemon Loaf(wrapped)

$2.99

CAKE- Pumpkin loaf (wrapped)

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate chip waffle & Ice cream

$7.99

Coconut snowball

$5.99

Coffee cake

$2.99

Cookie-grandma's

$1.99

HomeMade Cookies

$1.75

Danish

$3.99

Galaktoboureko(custard,fillo,honey sauce)

$5.99Out of stock

Greek Baklava(walnuts,fillo, honey sauce}

$6.99

Greek powder cookie

$1.99+Out of stock

Jell-O

$2.99+Out of stock

Muffin- apple cinn

$3.99Out of stock

Muffin- Pumpkin

$4.50

Muffin- blueberry

$3.99

Muffin- choc chip

$3.99Out of stock

Muffin- Corn

$4.50

Muffin- rasp cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Peanutbutter explosion

$5.99

Pudding - Rice

$3.99+

Pudding - Tapioca

$3.99+

Sticky bun

$4.99Out of stock

Sticky bun- walnuts

$4.99Out of stock

Cup cake

$3.75

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.99

2 Scoop

$5.99

3 Scoop

$7.99

2 scoops vegan

$6.99

Beverage

Juice

$2.39+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.59+

Coffee

$2.49+

Herbal Hot Tea

$2.49+

Hot Chocolate

$2.39+

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Ice Tea Sweetened

$2.39+

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.39+

Lemonade

$2.39+

Milkshake

$4.99

Seltzer Water

$2.39+

Shirley Temple

$3.60

Smoothies

$4.09

Soda

$2.39+

Tonic

$2.39+

Milk

$2.39+

Soup of The Day

Soup

$3.99+

Chili

$6.99+Out of stock

French Onion

$6.99+

Vegetables

Apple Sauce

$2.99+

Baked Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$2.99+

Brussels Sprouts

$2.99+Out of stock

Carnegie Potato

$4.09

Carrots

$2.99+

Cauliflower

$2.99+Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Corn

$2.99+

Cottage Cheese

$2.99+

Cucumber Salad

$2.99+

Filling

$2.99+

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99+

Grilled Asparagus

$3.59

Hash Browns

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Lima Beans

$2.99+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49Out of stock

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+

Mashed Yams

$2.99+Out of stock

Mixed Veggies

$2.99+Out of stock

Noodles

$2.99+

Peas

$2.99+Out of stock

Pickled Beets

$2.99+

Rice

$2.99+

Roasted Red Potato

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Stewed Green Beans

$2.99+Out of stock

Stewed Tomato

$2.99+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! reward link https://www.toasttab.com/chris-family-restaurant-5635-tilghman-st/rewards

Website

Location

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

