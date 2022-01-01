Chris' Pancake & Dining imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Chris' Pancake & Dining

No reviews yet

5980 Southwest Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63139

Breakfast Classics

Bacon & Eggs

$11.00

Sausage Link & Egg

$11.00

Sausage Patties & Egg

$11.00

Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$11.00

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$11.00

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Half Breakfast

$8.00

Meatless Breakfast

$8.00

Salsiccia & Eggs

$11.00

Strip Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Turkey Meat Combo

$12.00

Sunrise Sampler

$12.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Meat Combo

$12.00

Diced Ham & Eggs

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy Platter

$10.00

1/2 B&G

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwhich/ Wrap

Turkey Sausage Egg White Wrap

$11.00

egg whites, spinach, tomato & white cheese

Chris'andwich

$11.00

Greg's Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

turkey sausage, over medium eggs, cheddar, honey mustard aioli served on croissant or brioche bun

Skillets

Breakfast Fried Rice

$12.00

Bacon fried rice topped with two eggs any style served with a side of sweet chili sauce

Shakshouka

$12.00

Zesty North African tomato sauce with onions, pepper, jalapenos, garlic, spices, topped with feta cheese

Dog Town

$12.00

Smoked Chicken, onions, green peppers, tomato, topped with salsa

Mid-Town

$12.00

quiona, tomato, spinach, onions topped with feta cheese

Tower Grove Skillet

$12.00

Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, onions, tomatoes, and STL cheese

HK

$12.00

Chicken, ginger, jalapenos, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce served with sweet chili sauce

Top of the Hill

$12.00

hamburger patty, chili, onion, cheddar

Sicilian Skillet

$12.00

italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese

Western Skillet

$12.00

ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom

South of Border Skillet

$12.00

smoked chicken, jalapenos, tomato, onion, salsa, cheddar

Country Skillet

$12.00

sausage, onion, cheddar, country gravy

Summer Skillet

$12.00

bacon, spinach, tomato, stl cheese

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.00

spinach, tomato, onion, feta cheese

Ham & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

Omelets

Create an Omelet

$12.00

Sicilian Omelet

$12.00

italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese

Western Omelet

$12.00

green peppers, onion, ham topped with cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion

South of the Border Omelet

$12.00

smoked chicken , onion, and cheddar cheese topped with salsa

Country Omelet

$12.00

sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy

Summer Omelet

$12.00

spinach, bacon, tomato topped with STL cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.00

spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese

Tower Grove Omelet

$12.00

homemade chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos, stl cheese, ranchero sauce

Shakshouka Omelet

$12.00

Zesty north african tomato sauce with feta cheese

Mid-Town Omelet

$12.00

Quinoa, tomato, spinach, onions & feta

HK Omelet

$12.00

Chicken, ginger, jalapeño, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & sweet chili sauce

Top of the Hill Omelet

$12.00

Burger patty topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onion

Burritos

Create an Burrito

$12.00

Sicilian Burrito

$12.00

italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese

Western Burrito

$12.00

green peppers, onion, ham topped with cheddar cheese

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion

South of the Border Burrito

$12.00

smoked chicken , onion, and cheddar cheese topped with salsa

Country Burrito

$12.00

sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy

Summer Burrito

$12.00

spinach, bacon, tomato topped with STL cheese

Mediterranean Burrito

$12.00

spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese

Tower Grove Burrito

$12.00

homemade chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos, stl cheese, ranchero sauce

Shakshouka Burrito

$12.00

Zesty north african tomato sauce with feta cheese

Mid-Town Burrito

$12.00

Quinoa, tomato, spinach, onions & feta

HK Burrito

$12.00

Chicken, ginger, jalapeño, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & sweet chili sauce

Top of the Hill Burrito

$12.00

Burger patty topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onion

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$12.00

canadian bacon, hollandaise, english muffin

Cali Benedict

$12.00

tomato, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise, cilantro

Veggie Benedict

$12.00

spinach, tomato, english muffin, olive oil

Southwest Benedict

$12.00

chorizo gravy, tomato, avocado, cilantro, feta, english muffin

Meatloaf Benedict

$12.00

hashbrowns topped with meatloaf and hollandaise

Salmon Benedict

$12.00

pan roasted salmon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast

1 Pancake

$3.00

1/2 French Toast

$6.00

2 Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.00

2 Pancakes

$6.00

3 Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

3 Pancakes

$8.00

French Toast

$10.00

Waffle

$8.00

Waffle Plate

$12.00

served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats

Short Stack Plate

$10.00

served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats

Tall Stack Plate

$12.00

served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats

French Toast Plate

$14.00

4 Pancakes

$10.00

Breakfast Meats

1/2 Side Bacon (2 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Canadian Bacon (2 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Salsiccia (1 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Sausage Link (1 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Sausage Pattie (2 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Turkey Bacon (2 pc)

$3.00

1/2 Side Turkey Sausage (1 pc)

$3.00

SD Bacon (4 pc)

$4.99

Side Canadian Bacon (4 pc)

$4.99

SD Chorizo

$3.99

SD Grilled Chicken

$7.00

SD Ham Steak

$6.00

SD Salmon

$7.99

Side Salsiccia (2 pc)

$5.59

Side Sausage Link (2 pc)

$4.99

Side Sausage Patty (3 pc)

$4.99

Side Turkey Bacon (3 pc)

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage (2 pc)

$4.99

Deli Turkey

$4.00

Deli Ham

$4.00

Country Fried Steak

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00

1 Egg

$1.69

Side of Toast

$2.29

Side of Grits

$4.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Hashbrowns with American, Green Pepper, and Onion

$5.00

Hashbrowns with Chili, Cheddar, and Sour Cream

$5.00

Hashbrowns with Chorizo, Tomato, and Pepperjack

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$1.49

Side of Country Gravy

$1.25

Smoked Chicken Grits

$6.00

Cream of Wheats

$3.29Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Small Bites

Chicken Strip

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Toasted Ravioli

$7.00

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

flour tortilla stuffed with our smoked chicken, cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Side of Fries

$2.99

Chicken Livers

$12.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$10.00

romaine tossed with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomato, pepperoncini, swiss, american cheese

Chris' Salad

$10.00

romaine, smoked ham, turkey, hardboiled egg, tomato, american & swiss cheese

Spinach Salad

$10.00

flat leaf spinach, bacon, egg, mushrooms

BELT Wedge

$10.00

iceberg wedge with bacon, tomoto, egg, feta, pesto ranch

Sandwich

Turkey Rueben

$11.00

Homemade slaw, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese on marble rye bread

Club

$12.00

ham, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on thick cut sourdough toast

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato on a croissant

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

lettuce, tomato on a bun, bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side

BLT

$12.00

Golden Fried Fish

$12.00

lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on a soft baguette

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.00

grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Avocado

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, provel, soft roll

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.00

choice of american, cheddar, STL style cheese, pepper jack or swiss

Greg's Burger

$12.00

sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese

Micheal's Burger

$12.00

topped with homemade chili, cheddar cheese & onion

Rose's Burger

$12.00

applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

white cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, warm tomato, sweet spicy aioli & fried egg

John's Burger

$12.00

sautéed mushrooms, onions & STL style cheese

Bart's Burger

$12.00

canadian bacon & american cheese

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Melts

Chris' Grilled Cheese

$11.00

american cheese, tomato, bacon on grilled wheat bread

Turkey Melt

$11.00

turkey breast with grilled onions & american cheese on grilled rye bread

Nicks Favorite

$11.00

grilled ham & american cheese on texas toast

Patty Melt

$12.00

american cheese, sautéed onions, grilled rye bread

Entree

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Chris’ original flled with ground beef, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, green onions; tossed in our house marinara sauce then baked in the oven

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

our families house recipe

Fried Fish Platter

$14.00

crispy fried wild alaskan pollock served with two sides

Chicken Modiga

$15.00

fnished with a white wine mushroom sauce

Pork Chop

$14.00

8 oz. center cut pork chop served grilled or fried

T-Bone

$22.00Out of stock

grilled to your requested temperature

Meatloaf

$14.00

greg’s famous meatloaf covered in gravy

Fried Chicken

$14.00

fresh cut chicken, breaded and fried

Chicken Livers

$14.00

Sauteed with onions and mushrooms in a white wine sauce

Open Faced Roast Beef

$14.00

slow roasted beef top round, sliced thin and covered in gravy

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

bacon, broccoli and cheese sauce

Potato Skins

$9.00

potatoes stuﬀed with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

John Paul's Favorite Fried Cheese

$9.00

STL style cheese sticks made in-house, breaded and deep-fried

Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Chia Tea Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Liquor

Single Mimosa

$8.00

Single Speciality Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa- Rita

$9.00

tequila, triple sec, oj, bubbly, lime juice

Chris- Mosa

$16.00

a classic. bubbly and oj

Strawberry- Mosa

$18.00

bottle of bubbly, oj, strawberry

Fuzzy- Mosa

$18.00

bottle of bubbly, oj, peach schnapps

Mango- Mosa

$18.00

bottle of bubbly, oj, mango liqueur

Island- Mosa

$18.00

bottle of bubbly, pineapple juice, pineapple liqueur

Paloma- Mosa

$18.00

bottle of bubbly, ruby red grapefruit juice, tequila, lime juice

Lemon- Razz Mosa

$19.00

bottle of bubbly, raspberry lemonade, lemoncello

Cos- Mosa

$17.00

bottle of bubbly, cranberry juice, vodka, triple sec, lime juice

Mimosa-Rita Liter

$24.00

Seasonal Mimosa- Single

$9.00

Rumchatta Rush

$8.00

rumchata, cold brew, whipped cream. cinnamon

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Chris' Bloody Mary

$9.00

Brendan's Coffee

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139

Directions

Gallery
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

