Chris' Pancake & Dining
No reviews yet
5980 Southwest Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63139
Popular Items
Breakfast Classics
Bacon & Eggs
Sausage Link & Egg
Sausage Patties & Egg
Ham Steak & Eggs
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Turkey Sausage & Eggs
Half Breakfast
Meatless Breakfast
Salsiccia & Eggs
Strip Steak & Eggs
Turkey Meat Combo
Sunrise Sampler
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Meat Combo
Diced Ham & Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuit & Gravy Platter
1/2 B&G
Breakfast Sandwhich/ Wrap
Skillets
Breakfast Fried Rice
Bacon fried rice topped with two eggs any style served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Shakshouka
Zesty North African tomato sauce with onions, pepper, jalapenos, garlic, spices, topped with feta cheese
Dog Town
Smoked Chicken, onions, green peppers, tomato, topped with salsa
Mid-Town
quiona, tomato, spinach, onions topped with feta cheese
Tower Grove Skillet
Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, onions, tomatoes, and STL cheese
HK
Chicken, ginger, jalapenos, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce served with sweet chili sauce
Top of the Hill
hamburger patty, chili, onion, cheddar
Sicilian Skillet
italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese
Western Skillet
ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar
Veggie Skillet
spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom
South of Border Skillet
smoked chicken, jalapenos, tomato, onion, salsa, cheddar
Country Skillet
sausage, onion, cheddar, country gravy
Summer Skillet
bacon, spinach, tomato, stl cheese
Mediterranean Skillet
spinach, tomato, onion, feta cheese
Ham & Cheese Skillet
Omelets
Create an Omelet
Sicilian Omelet
italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese
Western Omelet
green peppers, onion, ham topped with cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion
South of the Border Omelet
smoked chicken , onion, and cheddar cheese topped with salsa
Country Omelet
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
Summer Omelet
spinach, bacon, tomato topped with STL cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese
Tower Grove Omelet
homemade chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos, stl cheese, ranchero sauce
Shakshouka Omelet
Zesty north african tomato sauce with feta cheese
Mid-Town Omelet
Quinoa, tomato, spinach, onions & feta
HK Omelet
Chicken, ginger, jalapeño, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & sweet chili sauce
Top of the Hill Omelet
Burger patty topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onion
Burritos
Create an Burrito
Sicilian Burrito
italian suasage, onion, green pepper, mushroom topped with msrinara sauce and STL cheese
Western Burrito
green peppers, onion, ham topped with cheddar cheese
Veggie Burrito
spinach, tomato, mushroom, and onion
South of the Border Burrito
smoked chicken , onion, and cheddar cheese topped with salsa
Country Burrito
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
Summer Burrito
spinach, bacon, tomato topped with STL cheese
Mediterranean Burrito
spinach, onion, tomato, topped with feta cheese
Tower Grove Burrito
homemade chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos, stl cheese, ranchero sauce
Shakshouka Burrito
Zesty north african tomato sauce with feta cheese
Mid-Town Burrito
Quinoa, tomato, spinach, onions & feta
HK Burrito
Chicken, ginger, jalapeño, bacon, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & sweet chili sauce
Top of the Hill Burrito
Burger patty topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onion
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
canadian bacon, hollandaise, english muffin
Cali Benedict
tomato, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise, cilantro
Veggie Benedict
spinach, tomato, english muffin, olive oil
Southwest Benedict
chorizo gravy, tomato, avocado, cilantro, feta, english muffin
Meatloaf Benedict
hashbrowns topped with meatloaf and hollandaise
Salmon Benedict
pan roasted salmon, english muffin, hollandaise sauce
Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast
1 Pancake
1/2 French Toast
2 Gluten Free Pancakes
2 Pancakes
3 Gluten Free Pancakes
3 Pancakes
French Toast
Waffle
Waffle Plate
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Short Stack Plate
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Tall Stack Plate
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
French Toast Plate
4 Pancakes
Breakfast Meats
1/2 Side Bacon (2 pc)
1/2 Side Canadian Bacon (2 pc)
1/2 Side Salsiccia (1 pc)
1/2 Side Sausage Link (1 pc)
1/2 Side Sausage Pattie (2 pc)
1/2 Side Turkey Bacon (2 pc)
1/2 Side Turkey Sausage (1 pc)
SD Bacon (4 pc)
Side Canadian Bacon (4 pc)
SD Chorizo
SD Grilled Chicken
SD Ham Steak
SD Salmon
Side Salsiccia (2 pc)
Side Sausage Link (2 pc)
Side Sausage Patty (3 pc)
Side Turkey Bacon (3 pc)
Side Turkey Sausage (2 pc)
Deli Turkey
Deli Ham
Country Fried Steak
Breakfast Sides
Side of Hashbrowns
1 Egg
Side of Toast
Side of Grits
Oatmeal
Hashbrowns with American, Green Pepper, and Onion
Hashbrowns with Chili, Cheddar, and Sour Cream
Hashbrowns with Chorizo, Tomato, and Pepperjack
Side of Fruit
Side of Country Gravy
Smoked Chicken Grits
Cream of Wheats
Cinnamon Roll
Small Bites
Salads
Chopped Salad
romaine tossed with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomato, pepperoncini, swiss, american cheese
Chris' Salad
romaine, smoked ham, turkey, hardboiled egg, tomato, american & swiss cheese
Spinach Salad
flat leaf spinach, bacon, egg, mushrooms
BELT Wedge
iceberg wedge with bacon, tomoto, egg, feta, pesto ranch
Sandwich
Turkey Rueben
Homemade slaw, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese on marble rye bread
Club
ham, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on thick cut sourdough toast
Chicken Sandwich
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato on a croissant
Buffalo Chicken
lettuce, tomato on a bun, bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side
BLT
Golden Fried Fish
lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on a soft baguette
Chicken Club Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & mayonnaise wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Avocado
bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, provel, soft roll
Burgers
Cheeseburger
choice of american, cheddar, STL style cheese, pepper jack or swiss
Greg's Burger
sautéed mushrooms & swiss cheese
Micheal's Burger
topped with homemade chili, cheddar cheese & onion
Rose's Burger
applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burger
white cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, warm tomato, sweet spicy aioli & fried egg
John's Burger
sautéed mushrooms, onions & STL style cheese
Bart's Burger
canadian bacon & american cheese
Turkey Burger
Vegan Burger
Melts
Entree
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
Chris’ original flled with ground beef, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, green onions; tossed in our house marinara sauce then baked in the oven
Spaghetti & Meatballs
our families house recipe
Fried Fish Platter
crispy fried wild alaskan pollock served with two sides
Chicken Modiga
fnished with a white wine mushroom sauce
Pork Chop
8 oz. center cut pork chop served grilled or fried
T-Bone
grilled to your requested temperature
Meatloaf
greg’s famous meatloaf covered in gravy
Fried Chicken
fresh cut chicken, breaded and fried
Chicken Livers
Sauteed with onions and mushrooms in a white wine sauce
Open Faced Roast Beef
slow roasted beef top round, sliced thin and covered in gravy
Loaded Baked Potato
bacon, broccoli and cheese sauce
Potato Skins
potatoes stuﬀed with applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
John Paul's Favorite Fried Cheese
STL style cheese sticks made in-house, breaded and deep-fried
Drinks
Liquor
Single Mimosa
Single Speciality Mimosa
Mimosa- Rita
tequila, triple sec, oj, bubbly, lime juice
Chris- Mosa
a classic. bubbly and oj
Strawberry- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, oj, strawberry
Fuzzy- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, oj, peach schnapps
Mango- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, oj, mango liqueur
Island- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, pineapple juice, pineapple liqueur
Paloma- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, ruby red grapefruit juice, tequila, lime juice
Lemon- Razz Mosa
bottle of bubbly, raspberry lemonade, lemoncello
Cos- Mosa
bottle of bubbly, cranberry juice, vodka, triple sec, lime juice
Mimosa-Rita Liter
Seasonal Mimosa- Single
Rumchatta Rush
rumchata, cold brew, whipped cream. cinnamon
Irish Coffee
Baileys & Coffee
Tequila Sunrise
Screwdriver
Chris' Bloody Mary
Brendan's Coffee
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139