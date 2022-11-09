- Home
- Pleasant View
- Italian
- Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)
Chris' Pizza Village (Pleasant View)
244 Village Square Suite 100
Pleasant View, TN 37146
2 Med Pizzas and breadsticks for $21.99.
Pizza
10" Small Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
10" Small Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
10" Small Pizza Create your own
SM Half Specialties
Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
10" Small Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*
10" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon
10" Small Big Kahuna
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
10" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce
10" SM Cheesesteak 'Za
Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
10" Sm Chicken Alfredo Deluxe
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese, on an Alfredo Sauce base
10" SM Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base
10" SM Chris' Special
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
10" Sm Icon
Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
10" SM Margherita Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Chopped Basil, & drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a special red sauce
10" Sm Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
10" SM Supreme
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
10" Sm. Veggie
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce base
10" SM White
Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base
12" Med. Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
12" Med. Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
12" Medium Pizza Create your own
MED Half Specialties
12" Med. Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*
12" Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon
12" Med. Big Kahuna
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
12" Med. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce
12" Med Cheesesteak 'Za
Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
12" Med. Chicken Alfredo Deluxe
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese, on an Alfredo Sauce base
12" MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base
12" Med. Chris' Special
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
12" Med. Icon
Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
12" MD Margherita Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce
12" Med. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
12" MD Supreme
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
12" Med. Veggie
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce base
12" Med White
Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base
14" Lg. Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
14" Lg. Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
14" Large Pizza Create your own
LG Half Specialties
14" Lg. Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*
14" Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon
14" Lg. Big Kahuna
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
14" Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce
14" LG Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
14" Lg Chicken Alfredo Deluxe
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese, on an Alfredo Sauce base
14" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base
14" Lg. Chris' Special
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
14" Lg Icon
Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
14" LG Margherita Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce
14" Lg. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
14" LG Supreme
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
14" Lg. Veggie
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce base
14" LG White Pizza
Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base
16" XL CHEESE Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
16" XL PEPPERONI Pizza
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
16" XL Pizza Create your own
XL Half Specialties
Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.
16" XL Beer Cheese Pizza
Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*
16" XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon
16" XL Big Kahuna
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
16" XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce
16" XL Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
16" Chicken Alfredo Deluxe
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese, on an Alfredo Sauce base
16" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base
16" XL Chris' Special
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
16" XL Icon
Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
16" XL Margherita Pizza
Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce
16" XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base
16" XL Supreme
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
16" XL Veggie
Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce base
16" XL White
Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base
Appetizers
Chicken Tender Strips (8pc.)
Pretzel Bites
10 pieces of Bavarian Pretzel bites served with a side of Beer Cheese
Breadsticks
Approx. 6-8 breadsticks twisted to perfection and baked to a golden brown
Garlic Cheese Toast
Four, 6" pieces of cheesy goodness on a crispy, garlic buttered Hoagie roll. (Sauce not included)
Cheesesticks
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles covered with a special pasta sauce and made with Beef and Italian Sausage
6 Meatballs with Sauce
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Grilled Chicken breast strips atop a bed of fettuccine noodles with creamy Alfredo Sauce CONTAINS EGG, MILK, WHEAT
Wings
Calzones
Create your own Calzone
Chicken Calzone
Grilled Chicken, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones
Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Ham, & Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones
Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our specialty calzones
Subs
6" B.L.T. Sub
100% Real Bacon & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
12" B.L.T. Sub
100% Real Bacon & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
6" Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Strips, Our Secret Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.
12" Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Strips, Our Secret Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.
6" Cheesesteak Sub
Steak, Sautéed Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Cheesesteak Sub
Steak, Sautéed Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese
6" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.
12" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.
6" Classic Sub
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian Sub Dressing
12" Classic Sub
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian Sub Dressing
6" Grilled Chicken Sub
12' Grilled Chicken Sub
6" Ham and Cheese
Ham & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian sub sauce.
12" Ham and Cheese
Ham & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian sub sauce.
6" Ham and Turkey
Ham, Turkey, & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.
12" Ham and Turkey
Ham, Turkey, & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.
6" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pasta sauce, and Mozzarella cheese
12" Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Pasta sauce, and Mozzarella cheese
6" Pizza Sub
Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & brushed w/Garlic Butter
12" Pizza Sub
Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & brushed w/Garlic Butter
6" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub
Large Italian Sausage chunks, Spicy Mustard, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll smothered with Garlic Butter.
12" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub
Large Italian Sausage chunks, Spicy Mustard, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll smothered with Garlic Butter.
6" Turkey Sub
Hardwood-Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.
12" Turkey Sub
Hardwood-Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.
6" Veggie Sub
12" Veggie Sub
6" Village Club
12" Village Club
Desserts
Oreo Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake slice
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a New York Plain Cheesecake, then baked over a chocolate cookie crust
New York Colossal Cheesecake slice
This HUGE New York Style cheesecake, weighing 1/2 lb. is rich and creamy and features a thick cream cheese batter baked into a sweet graham cracker crust
Apple Hand Pies (2 piece)
Slowly cooked apples enveloped in a crunchy thin crust sprinkled with cinnamon Sugar and served with Icing
Banana Pudding Hand Pies (2 piece)
Banana Pudding enveloped in a crunchy thin crust Serving size is 1 Hand Pie/330 calories
Peach Hand Pies (2 piece)
Grade A thickly cut yellow peaches enveloped in a crunchy thin crust sprinkled with cinnamon Sugar and served with Icing
Cinnamon Sticks
Approx. 12-16 Breadsticks sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar baked to a golden brown. Served with icing.
Salads
Side Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Lettuce blend, & Tomatoes, with a side of Croutons, & your choice of 1 Dressing
Sm. House Salad
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce blend, Tomatoes, Ham & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Croutons & you choice of 1 Dressing
Lg. House Salad
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce blend, Tomatoes, Ham & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Croutons & you choice of 2 Dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce blend, Tomatoes, Ham, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a side of Croutons, & your choice of 2 Dressings
Drinks
16.9 oz. Coke
16.9 oz. Coke Zero
16.9 oz. Diet Coke
16.9 oz. Dr. Pepper
16.9 oz. Sprite
16.9 oz. Dasani Water
2 Liter Barq's Root Beer
2 Liter Coke
Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.
2 Liter Diet Coke
Sugar-free and no-calorie soft drink
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.
2 Liter Sprite
Classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.
Dipping Sauces
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pizza, Subs, Wings, and more! Dine-in/Take-out/Delivery Est. Since 2008
244 Village Square Suite 100, Pleasant View, TN 37146