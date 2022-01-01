Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Chris' Pizza Village (Sango)

review star

No reviews yet

3383 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

14" Large Pizza Create your own
Traditional Wings
12" Medium Pizza Create your own

Pizza

10" Small Cheese Pizza

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Mozzarella Cheese on our normal Hand-tossed crust with a red sauce base

10" Small Pepperoni Pizza

10" Small Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

10" Small Pizza Create your own

10" Small Pizza Create your own

$8.99

Create your own pizza, your way

Small Pizza Half Specialties

Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

10" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

10" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon

10" Small Beer Cheese Pizza

10" Small Beer Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

10" Small Big Kahuna

10" Small Big Kahuna

$11.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

10" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce

10" SM Cheesesteak 'Za

10" SM Cheesesteak 'Za

$12.99

Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

10" Sm Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

10" Sm Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese with an Alfredo Sauce base.

10" SM Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

10" SM Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base

10" SM Chris' Special

10" SM Chris' Special

$12.99

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

10" Sm Icon

10" Sm Icon

$12.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

10" SM Margherita Pizza

10" SM Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Chopped Basil, & drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a special red sauce (Available Friday & Saturday only)

10" Sm. Sherman Special

$12.99

Named by, and in honor of our most loyal customers, this pizza boasts Extra Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Olives, & is topped with Extra Mozzarella Cheese on a light red pizza sauce base *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

10" Sm Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Sm Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

10" SM Supreme

10" SM Supreme

$12.99

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

10" Sm. Veggie

10" Sm. Veggie

$12.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

10" SM White

10" SM White

$12.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base

12" Med. Cheese Pizza

12" Med. Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

12" Med. Pepperoni Pizza

12" Med. Pepperoni Pizza

$12.49

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

12" Medium Pizza Create your own

12" Medium Pizza Create your own

$10.99

Create your own pizza, your way

12" Medium Half Specialties

Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

12" Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" Med. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon

12" Med. Beer Cheese Pizza

12" Med. Beer Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

12" Med. Big Kahuna

12" Med. Big Kahuna

$15.49

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

12" Med. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Med. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce

12" Med Cheesesteak 'Za

12" Med Cheesesteak 'Za

$16.99

Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

12" Med. Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

12" Med. Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese with an Alfredo Sauce base

12" MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 'Za

12" MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 'Za

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base

12" Med. Chris' Special

12" Med. Chris' Special

$16.99

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

12" Med. Icon

12" Med. Icon

$16.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

12" MD Margherita Pizza

12" MD Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce (Available Friday & Saturday only)

12" Med. Sherman Special

$16.99

Named by, and after one of our most loyal customers, this pizza boasts Extra Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Olives, & is topped with Extra Mozzarella Cheese on a thin crust with light red pizza sauce base *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

12" Med. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

12" Med. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

12" MD Supreme

12" MD Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

12" Med. Veggie

12" Med. Veggie

$16.99

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

12" Med White

12" Med White

$16.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base

14" Lg. Cheese Pizza

14" Lg. Cheese Pizza

$13.49

Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

14" Lg. Pepperoni Pizza

14" Lg. Pepperoni Pizza

$15.49

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

14" Large Pizza Create your own

14" Large Pizza Create your own

$13.49

Create your own pizza, your way

Large Half Specialties

Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

14" Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.49

BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon

14" Lg. Beer Cheese Pizza

14" Lg. Beer Cheese Pizza

$21.49

Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

14" Lg. Big Kahuna

14" Lg. Big Kahuna

$19.49

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

14" Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.49

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce

14" LG Cheesesteak 'Za

14" LG Cheesesteak 'Za

$21.49

Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

14" Lg Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

14" Lg Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

$21.49

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese with an Alfredo Sauce base.

14" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

14" LG Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

$21.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base

14" Lg. Chris' Special

14" Lg. Chris' Special

$21.49

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

14" Lg Icon

14" Lg Icon

$21.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

14" LG Margherita Pizza

14" LG Margherita Pizza

$21.49

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce (Available Friday & Saturday only)

14" Lg. Sherman Special

$21.49

Named by, and after one of our most loyal customers, this pizza boasts Extra Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Olives, & is topped with Extra Mozzarella Cheese on a thin crust with light red pizza sauce base *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

14" Lg. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

14" Lg. Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.49

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

14" LG Supreme

14" LG Supreme

$21.49

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

14" Lg. Veggie

14" Lg. Veggie

$21.49

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

14" LG White Pizza

14" LG White Pizza

$21.49

Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base

16" XL Cheese Pizza

16" XL Cheese Pizza

$16.49

Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

16" XL Pepperoni Pizza

16" XL Pepperoni Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese with a red sauce base on our hand-tossed crust Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

16" XL Pizza Create your own

16" XL Pizza Create your own

$16.49

Create your own pizza, your way

XL Half Specialties

Please note that we respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add on requests to these pizzas.

16" XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.49

BBQ Sauce base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon

16" XL Beer Cheese Pizza

16" XL Beer Cheese Pizza

$26.49

Beer Cheese base, topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Bacon *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

16" XL Big Kahuna

16" XL Big Kahuna

$23.99

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

16" XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.49

Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on our Secret Buffalo Sauce

16" XL Cheesesteak 'Za

16" XL Cheesesteak 'Za

$26.49

Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions. & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

16" Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

16" Chicken Alfredo Deluxe

$26.49

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella Cheese with an Alfredo Sauce base.

16" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

16" XL Chicken Bacon Ranch 'Za

$26.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ranch Dressing base

16" XL Chris' Special

16" XL Chris' Special

$26.49

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

16" XL Icon

16" XL Icon

$26.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Beef, Italian Sausage, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

16" XL Margherita Pizza

16" XL Margherita Pizza

$26.49

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Cheese, Chopped Basil, & Olive Oil on a thin crust with a special red sauce (Available Friday & Saturday only)

16" XL Sherman Special

$26.49

Named by, and after one of our most loyal customers, this pizza boasts Extra Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Olives, & is topped with Extra Mozzarella Cheese on a thin crust with light red pizza sauce base *Please note that we respectfully decline substitution requests and swaps. Thank you*

16" XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

16" XL Spinach Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$26.49

Spinach, Grilled Chicken, & Mozzarella Cheese on an Alfredo Sauce base

16" XL Supreme

16" XL Supreme

$26.49

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Beef, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

16" XL Veggie

16" XL Veggie

$26.49

Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce

16" XL White

16" XL White

$26.49

Spinach, Tomatoes, Chopped Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, & EVOO on a Ricotta Cheese base

Appetizers

Chicken Tender Strips (8pc.)

Chicken Tender Strips (8pc.)

$5.99

8 breaded all breast meat chicken strips.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

10 pieces of Bavarian Pretzel bites served with a side of Beer Cheese

BREADSTICKS

BREADSTICKS

$6.99

Approx. 6-8 breadsticks twisted to perfection and baked to a golden brown

Garlic Cheese Toast

Garlic Cheese Toast

$6.99

Four, 6" pieces of cheesy goodness on a crispy, garlic buttered Hoagie roll. (Sauce not included)

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$7.99

Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$8.99

Spaghetti noodles covered with a special pasta sauce and made with Beef and Italian Sausage

6 Meatballs with Sauce

$9.99
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken breast strips atop a bed of fettuccine noodles with creamy Alfredo Sauce

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.75+

Pieces of tender chunks of whole boneless chicken breast Contains Wheat, Soy

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.50+

Juicy, JUMBO oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor

Desserts

Oreo Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake slice

Oreo Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake slice

$5.25

Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a New York Plain Cheesecake, then baked over a chocolate cookie crust

New York Colossal Cheesecake slice

New York Colossal Cheesecake slice

$6.75

This HUGE New York Style cheesecake slice, weighing 1/2 lb. is rich and creamy and features a thick cream cheese batter baked into a sweet graham cracker crust

Apple Hand Pies (2 piece)

Apple Hand Pies (2 piece)

$6.75

Slowly cooked apples enveloped in a crunchy thin crust sprinkled with cinnamon Sugar and served with Icing

Peach Hand Pies (2 piece)

Peach Hand Pies (2 piece)

$6.75

Grade A thickly cut yellow peaches enveloped in a crunchy thin crust sprinkled with cinnamon Sugar and served with Icing.

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.49

Approx. 12-16 Breadsticks sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar baked to a golden brown. Served with icing.

Calzones

Create your own Calzone

Create your own Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones

Meat Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Ham, & Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones

Veggie Calzone

$8.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Ricotta, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our signature calzones

Cheesesteak Calzone

$9.99

Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese. Smothered with Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce. We respectfully decline modifications, swaps, & add-on requests to our specialty calzones

Subs

Hot baked 6" or 12" Subs
6" B.L.T. Sub

6" B.L.T. Sub

$6.49

100% Real Bacon & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.

12" B.L.T. Sub

12" B.L.T. Sub

$8.99

100% Real Bacon & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.

6" Buffalo Chicken Sub

6" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, Our Secret Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.

12" Buffalo Chicken Sub

12" Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Strips, Our Secret Buffalo Sauce, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.

6" Cheesesteak Sub

6" Cheesesteak Sub

$7.49

Steak, Sautéed Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese

12" Cheesesteak Sub

12" Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Steak, Sautéed Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese

6" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub

6" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.99

Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.

12" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub

12" Chx Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.49

Chicken, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Ranch.

6" Classic Sub

6" Classic Sub

$6.49

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian Sub Dressing

12" Classic Sub

12" Classic Sub

$8.99

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian Sub Dressing

6" Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99

12' Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49
6" Ham and Cheese

6" Ham and Cheese

$6.49

Ham & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian sub sauce.

12" Ham and Cheese

12" Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, Mayo, & Italian sub sauce.

6" Ham and Turkey

6" Ham and Turkey

$6.99

Ham, Turkey, & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.

12" Ham and Turkey

12" Ham and Turkey

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a hoagie roll, then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.

6" Meatball Sub

6" Meatball Sub

$7.99

Meatballs, Pasta sauce, and Mozzarella cheese

12" Meatball Sub

12" Meatball Sub

$11.49

Meatballs, Pasta sauce, and Mozzarella cheese

6" Pizza Sub

6" Pizza Sub

$6.49

Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & brushed w/Garlic Butter

12" Pizza Sub

12" Pizza Sub

$8.99

Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, & brushed w/Garlic Butter

6" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub

6" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub

$6.49

Large Italian Sausage chunks, Spicy Mustard, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll smothered with Garlic Butter.

12" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub

12" Spicy Italian Sausage Sub

$8.99

Large Italian Sausage chunks, Spicy Mustard, & Mozzarella cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll smothered with Garlic Butter.

6" Turkey Sub

6" Turkey Sub

$6.99

Hardwood-Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.

12" Turkey Sub

12" Turkey Sub

$9.49

Hardwood-Smoked Sliced Turkey Breast & Mozzarella Cheese baked on a crispy hoagie roll. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mustard, & Mayo.

6" Veggie Sub

$6.49

12" Veggie Sub

$8.99

6" Village Club

$6.99

12" Village Club

$9.49

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.79Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Croutons, & your choice of 1 Dressing

Sm. House Salad

Sm. House Salad

$4.79Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ham, Cheese, Croutons, & you choice of 1 Dressing

Lg. House Salad

Lg. House Salad

$6.79Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ham, Cheese, Croutons, & your choice of 2 Dressings

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ham, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Cheese, Croutons, & your choice of 2 Dressings

Drinks

16.9 oz. Coke

16.9 oz. Coke

$1.99

Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.

16.9 oz. Coke Zero

16.9 oz. Coke Zero

$1.99
16.9 oz. Diet Coke

16.9 oz. Diet Coke

$1.99

Sugar-free and no-calorie soft drink

16.9 oz. Dr. Pepper

16.9 oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.99

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.

16.9 oz. Sprite

16.9 oz. Sprite

$1.99
16.9 oz. Dasani Water

16.9 oz. Dasani Water

$1.99
2 Liter Barq's Root Beer

2 Liter Barq's Root Beer

$3.49
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.49

Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.

2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.49

Sugar-free and no-calorie soft drink

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.49

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.

2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.49Out of stock

Classic, cool, crisp lemon-lime taste that’s caffeine free with 100% natural flavors.

Dipping Sauces

SD Garlic Butter

SD Garlic Butter

$1.00

SD Marinara Sauce

$1.00

SD BBQ Sauce

$1.25

SD Ranch Cup

$1.50

SD Blue Cheese Cup

$1.50

SD Honey Mustard Cup

$1.75
SD Beer Cheese Dip

SD Beer Cheese Dip

$1.75
SD Hot Wing Sauce

SD Hot Wing Sauce

$1.75
SD Mild Wing Sauce

SD Mild Wing Sauce

$1.75
SD Medium Wing Sauce

SD Medium Wing Sauce

$1.75

Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce is made with premium aged cayenne peppers.

SD Secret Sauce

SD Secret Sauce

$1.75
SD Alfredo Sauce

SD Alfredo Sauce

$1.75
SD Icing

SD Icing

$1.75

Extra Seasonings & Sides

Parm Cheese Pkts

Parm Cheese Pkts

Red Pepper Pkts

Red Pepper Pkts

Garlic Pepper Pkts

Oregano Pkts

SD Black Olives

SD Black Olives

$1.00
SD Mushrooms

SD Mushrooms

$1.00
SD Pepperoncini Peppers

SD Pepperoncini Peppers

$1.00

Approx 6 peppers

SD Jalapeno

SD Jalapeno

$1.25
SD Banana Peppers

SD Banana Peppers

$1.50
SD Pineapples

SD Pineapples

$1.50
SD Anchovies

SD Anchovies

$1.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Subs, Wings, and more! Dine-in/Take-out/Delivery Est. Since 1999

Website

Location

3383 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Directions

Gallery
Chris' Pizza Village image
Chris' Pizza Village image
Chris' Pizza Village image

