Chris' Seafood 801 S Montford Ave

No reviews yet

801 S Montford Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soup

Cream Of Crab

$9.49

Sandwiches

6oz Fresh Cheeseburger

$8.00

Back Fin Crab Cake

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.49

Chicken Filet

$7.99

Coddie on Cracker

$2.50

Fish Fillet

$7.50

Flounder Fish

$7.99

Fried Oyster

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Cracker

$23.99

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Turkey Breast

$7.99

Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Rib eye steak with sauteed onions, with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese.

Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Oven-roasted turkey with cheese, lettuce, tomato & bacon.

Italian Wrap

$12.99

Filled with Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & oil & vinegar.

Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Filled with tuna, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$15.99

Jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Ceasar dressing.

BLT Wrap

$12.99

Sliced bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or Fried chicken slices, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Panini Sandwiches

Club Panini

$11.99

Sliced turkey breast, cheese, bacon & tomato.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.99

Sliced grilled chicken, cheese, tomato & red onion.

Steak Panini

$11.99

Sliced rib eye, provolone cheese, fried onions, bell peppers & sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$11.99

Breaded chicken strips with tomato sauce & melted cheese.

Southwestern Chicken Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, bell peppers & chipotle mayonnaise.

Submarines

Cheese Steak

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8"roll.

Italian Cheese Steak

$10.99

Italian Cold Cut

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Pizza Steak

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Turkey Breast

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Chicken Filet

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Chicken Parmeasan

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Fish Fillet

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Chicken Steak

$9.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Fried Oyster

$10.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Flounder Sub

$10.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Back Fin Crab Cake

$19.99

Served fresh on an 8" roll.

Platters

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Served With French Fries.

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Served With French Fries.

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Served With French Fries.

Seafood Platters

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Haddock Fish

$13.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Fried Oysters

$16.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Coddie

$9.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Flounder Fish

$16.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Back Fin Platter

$25.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Combination Seafood

$26.99

Back fin crab cake, Flounder fish (1), Fried Oyster (2), Cod fish cake (1), & Fried Shrimp (8). Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (1)

$27.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (2)

$46.99

Served with French Fries & your choice of, Cloe slaw, Macaroni salad, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Chicken Wings

Breaded

$18.99

Boneless

$18.99

Buffalo Wings

$18.99Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, cucumbers & croutons.

Chef Salad

$13.99

A garden salad topped with ham, genoa salami, capicola ham & provolone cheese.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & mozzarella cheeses.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & mozzarella cheeses.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek dressing & topped with feta cheese.

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.99

Fries with Gravy

$5.99

Fries with Mozzarella

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Cheese Balls

$7.99

Dutch Fries

$6.99

Fried Clams

$4.99

Hush Puppies

$7.99

Crab Fries

$14.99

Jumbo Crab Preztel

$15.99

Crab Dip

$16.99

Small Cole Slaw

$4.00

Small Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Small Potato Salad

$4.00

Small Pasta Salad

$4.00

Large Cole Slaw

$8.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$8.00

Large Potato Salad

$8.00

Large Pasta Salad

$8.00

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Chips

$1.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seafood

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 16-20 Count 1 lb

$26.99

Snow Crab Legs 1 Pound

$27.99

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Serving Charm City Since 1987

Location

801 S Montford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

