Chrissy's Bloomer Bakery 1415 Main St
No reviews yet
1415 Main St
Bloomer, WI 54724
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
6 Donut Discount
6DONUTDISCOUNT
Retail
Donuts
- Single Raised Donut$2.25
- Single Cake Donut$1.50
- Dozen Assorted Raised Donuts (Any)$24.00
- Dozen Assorted Donuts w/ 1 Cake Donut$23.25
- Dozen Cake Donuts (Any)$15.00
- Raised Donut Any$2.25
- Cake Donut Any$1.50
- Half Dozen (6) Raised Any$12.50
- Half Dozen (6) Cake Donuts Any$8.00
- Milk$2.00
- $20 "Cash is King" Dozen$20.00
- Apple Bismark$2.25
- Apple Fritter$2.25
- Baker's Choice$2.50
- Blueberry Bismark$2.25
- Cherry Bismark$2.25
- Cherry Blossom$2.25
- Coconut Long John$2.25
- Croissant Donut$2.25
- Donut of the Month$2.25
- Filled Long John Chocolate Iced$2.25
- Glazed Ring$2.25
- Horseshoe$2.50
- Lemon Bismark$2.25
- Long John White$2.25
- Maple Bacon Long John$2.25
- Maple Long John$2.25
- Nut Long John$2.25
- Peanut Butter Long John$2.25
- Persian Butterscotch$2.25
- Persian Nut$2.25
- Persian White$2.25
- Raspberry Bismark Iced$2.25
- Ring Chocolate Iced Sprinkled$2.25
- Ring White Iced Sprinkled$2.25
- Sugared Raspberry Bismark$2.25
- Sugared Ring$2.25
- Twist$2.25
- Yum Yum$2.25
- Cake Donut Custom Color Iced$1.75
- Cake Donut Custom Sprinkled$1.75
- Almond Cake Donut$1.50
- Apple Cinnamon Cake Donut$1.50
- Blueberry Iced Cake Donut$1.50
- Blueberry Sugared Cake Donut$1.50
- Cherry Cake Donut$1.50
- Chocolate Cherry Cake Donut$1.50
- Chocolate Iced Cake Donut$1.50
- Chocolate Sprinkled Cake Donut$1.50
- Cinnamon Cake Donut$1.50
- Cake Donut Custom Color Iced$1.75
- Cake Donut Custom Sprinkled$1.75
- Orange Cake Donut$1.50
- Plain Cake Donut$1.50
- Powdered Sugar Cake Donut$1.50
- Pumpkin Cake Donut$1.50
- Sourdough Donuts$1.50
- White Iced Cake Donut$1.50
- White Sprinkled Cake Donut$1.50
- Assorted Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Cinnamon Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Glazed Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Plain Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Powdered Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Custom Donut Holes (2dz)$6.50
- Day Old 6 Cake Donuts$4.50
- Day Old 6 Raised Donuts$6.75
- Day Old Raised Donut$1.12
- Day Old Cake Donut$0.75
Pastry Case
- Apple Crisp$3.25
- Cannoli$2.00
- Cannoli (3pk)$6.00
- Caramel Pecan Roll Large$3.75
- Cherry Crisp$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll Large$3.00
- Cream Horn$3.50
- Eclair$3.50
- Elephant Ear$2.25
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.50
- Apple Bar$1.50
- Brownie Regular$1.25
- Mint Brownie$1.50
- Peanut Butter Brownie$1.50
- Peanut Krispie$1.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar$3.50
- Pumpkin Pie Bar Slice$3.50
- Turtle Brownie$1.50
- Pan Brownie Regular$13.00+
- Pan Brownie Gourmet$14.00+
- Pan Apple Bar$14.00+
- Apple Bar$1.50
- Pan Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar$14.00+
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar$3.50
- Pumpkin Pie$14.00
- Pan Pumpkin Pie Bar$20.00+
- Pumpkin Pie Bar Slice$3.50
- 1/4 Sheet Peanut Krispie$14.00
- Peanut Krispie$1.50
- Almond Bear Claw$3.25
- Blueberry Bear Claw$3.25
- Cherry Bear Claw$3.25
- Caramel Nut Ring$9.00
- Almond Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Apple Coffee Cake$8.50
- Blueberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Cherry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Lemon Coffee Cake$8.50
- Raspberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Strawberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$8.50
- Strawberry Coffee Cake$8.50
- Custom Coffee Cake$9.50
- Danish of the Month$2.25
- Apple Danish$2.25
- Lemon Danish$2.25
- Nut Danish$3.00
- Nut Danish Butterscotch$3.00
- Raspberry Danish$2.25
- Custom Flavor Danish$3.00
- Blueberry Kolachie$1.50
- Cherry Kolachie$1.50
- Cream Cheese Kolachie$1.50
- Custom Kolachie$1.75
- Banana Loaf$5.50
- Blueberry Loaf$5.50
- Cranberry Orange Loaf$5.50
- Date Nut Loaf$5.50
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Loaf$5.50
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.25
- Blueberry Muffin$2.25
- Cherry Almond Muffin$2.25
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$2.25
- Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.25
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$2.25
- Pumpkin Pecan Cream Cheese Muffin$2.75
- Strawberry Pineapple Muffin$2.25
- Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$2.25
- Blueberry Scone$3.25
- Chocolate Chunk Scone$3.25
- Lemon Poppyseed Scone$3.25
- Raspberry Scone$3.25
- Apple Turnover$3.25
- Cherry Turnover$3.25
- Blueberry Turnover$3.25
- Custom Turnover$3.50
- (12) Cinnamon Roll Small$16.00
- (12) Caramel Pecan Roll Small$21.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.50
Cookies
- Caramel Apple Oat Cookie$0.75
- Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
- Cranberry Oat Walnut Cookie$0.85
- Date Filled Cookie$0.85
- Fancy Decorated Cookie$2.25
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85
- Homestyle Choc. Chip Cookie$0.75
- Iced Sugar Cookie$0.85
- M & M Cookie$0.85
- Macadamia Cookie$0.85
- Molasses Cookie$0.75
- Monster Cookie$0.85
- Peanut Butter Cookie$0.75
- Sugared Sugar Cookie$0.75
- Sugar Cookie Cut-Outs Plain$0.75
- Sweet & Salty Cookie$0.75
- Gluten Friendly Cookies 3pk$3.50
- Frosting (13 oz)$3.75
- Sprinkles$0.90
- (12) Caramel Apple Cookie$10.00
- (12) Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie$8.75
- (12) Cranberry Oat Nut Cookie$10.00
- (12) Date Filled Cookie$9.50
- Fancy Decorated Cookies$27.00
- (12) Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
- (12) Homestyle Choc. Chip Cookie$8.75