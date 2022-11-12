Restaurant header imageView gallery

Christianos Pizza - Green Lake 530 State Hwy 23

No reviews yet

530 Wisconsin Highway 23

Green Lake, WI 54941

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cheesy Breadsticks

Starters

1 Piece Garlic Bread

$2.95

Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with real butter and fresh garlic

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with real butter and fresh garlic

Meatball Appetizer

$8.95

Four large meatballs in our original red sauce, smothered in Parmesan cheese; served with breadsticks.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.95

Our own made-fresh-daily bread sticks topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, Christianos original Parmesan croutons, and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese; served with Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$6.95

Mix of our crisp romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions; topped with mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Nugget

$10.95

10 nuggets marinated in buffalo sauce and then breaded and baked until crispy. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.95

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.95

Cheesy Tomato Bread

$7.95

Our famous garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and sliced Roma tomatoes.

Calzones

Calzone

$8.95

Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce baked in a Calzone Dough. A basic calzone for you to enjoy as is or to build your own!

Gourmet Calzone

$12.95

Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Mushrooms, and Red Onions baked in a Calzone Dough and then filled with a Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Chicken Breast, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese baked inside a Calzone Dough and then filled with a Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

Veggie Calzone

$12.95

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses, Fresh Mushrooms, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Spinach baked in a Calzone Dough.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.95

Alfredo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese baked in a Calzone Dough.

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$13.95

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese baked inside a Calzone Dough.

Pizza

Large Cheese

$15.75

Large Artisan

$21.50

Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan.

Large BBQ Chicken

$21.95

Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust.

Large Combo Danza

$21.95

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers

Large Dad's Special

$21.50

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms

Large Gourmet

$21.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh garlic

Large Hawaiian

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham, and pineapple

Large Margarita

$20.50

A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil

Large Mediterranean

$21.95

Roasted red peppers, Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, shrimp, and mozzarella cheese on a double crust

Large My Maria

$18.80

Extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and provolone cheese; topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce

Large Sausage Special

$21.50

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms and white onions

Large Veggie

$21.50

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives

Medium 1/2 & 1/2

Medium Artisan

$17.95

Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust

Medium Cheese

$13.75

Medium Combo Danza

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers

Medium Dad's Special

$17.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms

Medium Gourmet

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh garlic

Medium Hawaiian

$16.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham and pineapple

Medium Margarita

$17.30

A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil

Medium Mediterranean

$19.95

Roasted red peppers, Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, shrimp and mozzarella cheese on a double crust

Medium My Maria

$17.30

Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce

Medium S Special

$17.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and white onions

Medium Veggie

$17.95

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives

Personal Artisan

$12.95

Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan

Personal BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust

Personal Cheese

$9.95

Personal Combo Danza

$13.95

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers

Personal Dad's Special

$12.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms

Personal Gourmet

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh garlic

Personal Hawaiian

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham, and pineapple

Personal Margarita

$11.95

A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil

Personal Mediterranean

$13.95

Personal My Maria

$11.95

Extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and provolone cheese; topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce

Personal Sausage Special

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms and white onions

Personal Veggie

$12.95

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives

Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

Pepperoni

$9.95Out of stock

Sausage

$9.95Out of stock

Danza

$9.95Out of stock

Gourmet

$9.95Out of stock

Veggie

$9.95Out of stock

Dads

Out of stock

Dads

$9.95Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Homemade Croutons served with Caesar Dressing on the side.

Christianos Pasta Salad

$13.95

Lettuce Mix, Homemade Pasta Salad, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Mozzarella Cheese. Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing served on the side.

Chicken Avocado

$13.95

Lettuce Mix, Chicken Breast, Homemade Pasta Salad, Black Beans, Corn, and Avocado. Garlic Bread and Tomato Basil Vinaigrette served on the side.

Italian Salad

$10.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese. Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing served on the side.

Greek Salad

$10.95

Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese. Garlic Bread and a Greek Feta Vinaigrette served on the side.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

A rick Parmesan cream sauce with a touch of fresh garlic. Made with fettuccini noodles.

Spaghetti

$11.95

Christianos original Italian red sauce.

Lasagna

$14.95

Layered fresh ricotta cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, meat, Christianos original red sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

Chicken Milano

$13.95

Grilled chicken with sautéed green peppers, caramel iced onions and fresh mushrooms. With a blend of our red and cream sauces; Served over penne pasta.

Tomato Basil Penne

$12.95

Penne pasta, sliced tomato, fresh basil and garlic sautéed with cream and wine.

Basil Pesto

$12.95

Fresh basil ground with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese; served over linguine.

Shrimp Primavera

$16.95

Penne pasta with portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, spinach and tomatoes; tossed in a light cream sauce.

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Basil Tortilla Wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Tomato Basil Tortilla Wrap.

Italian Roast Beef

$11.95

Italian Shredded Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions on a 7” bun.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, & Mozzarella on a 7” bun.

Real Italian Sub

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Lettuce on a 7” Sandwich Bun.

Classic Italian Sausage

$10.95

Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella on a 7” bun.

Kids

Kids Pizza

$5.95

One topping

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids sized spaghetti made with our own original Italian red sauce.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.95

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.95

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.95

20oz Soda

$2.49

Caruso Soda

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$1.99

San Pellegrino Limonata

$1.99

Kombucha

$3.95

G2G Juice

$3.10

Goose Island Soda

$2.49

Misc.

2 Liter

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

530 Wisconsin Highway 23, Green Lake, WI 54941

Directions

