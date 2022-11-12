- Home
- Christianos Pizza - Green Lake - 530 State Hwy 23
Christianos Pizza - Green Lake 530 State Hwy 23
530 Wisconsin Highway 23
Green Lake, WI 54941
Popular Items
Starters
1 Piece Garlic Bread
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with real butter and fresh garlic
Garlic Bread
Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with real butter and fresh garlic
Meatball Appetizer
Four large meatballs in our original red sauce, smothered in Parmesan cheese; served with breadsticks.
Cheesy Breadsticks
Our own made-fresh-daily bread sticks topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Christianos original Parmesan croutons, and freshly shaved Parmesan cheese; served with Caesar dressing
Side Salad
Mix of our crisp romaine lettuce and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions; topped with mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Nugget
10 nuggets marinated in buffalo sauce and then breaded and baked until crispy. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese.
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Cup
Cheesy Tomato Bread
Our famous garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese and sliced Roma tomatoes.
Calzones
Calzone
Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce baked in a Calzone Dough. A basic calzone for you to enjoy as is or to build your own!
Gourmet Calzone
Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo, Fresh Mushrooms, and Red Onions baked in a Calzone Dough and then filled with a Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
Chicken Calzone
Chicken Breast, Mayo, and Mozzarella Cheese baked inside a Calzone Dough and then filled with a Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.
Veggie Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses, Fresh Mushrooms, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Spinach baked in a Calzone Dough.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Alfredo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese baked in a Calzone Dough.
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese baked inside a Calzone Dough.
Pizza
Large Cheese
Large Artisan
Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan.
Large BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust.
Large Combo Danza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers
Large Dad's Special
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms
Large Gourmet
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh garlic
Large Hawaiian
Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham, and pineapple
Large Margarita
A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil
Large Mediterranean
Roasted red peppers, Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, shrimp, and mozzarella cheese on a double crust
Large My Maria
Extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and provolone cheese; topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce
Large Sausage Special
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms and white onions
Large Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives
Medium 1/2 & 1/2
Medium Artisan
Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan
Medium BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust
Medium Cheese
Medium Combo Danza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers
Medium Dad's Special
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms
Medium Gourmet
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh garlic
Medium Hawaiian
Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham and pineapple
Medium Margarita
A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil
Medium Mediterranean
Roasted red peppers, Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, shrimp and mozzarella cheese on a double crust
Medium My Maria
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce
Medium S Special
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and white onions
Medium Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives
Personal Artisan
Hand tossed crust drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh garlic, mozzarella, portabellas, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan
Personal BBQ Chicken
Mozzarella cheese, sliced chicken breast and Christianos own creamy BBQ sauce on a double crust
Personal Cheese
Personal Combo Danza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, white onions, black olives and green peppers
Personal Dad's Special
Mozzarella Cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms
Personal Gourmet
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, red onions, Roma tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh garlic
Personal Hawaiian
Mozzarella cheese, Italian smoked ham, and pineapple
Personal Margarita
A rustic tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil on a double crust topped with extra virgin olive oil
Personal Mediterranean
Personal My Maria
Extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and provolone cheese; topped lightly with our Christianos pizza sauce
Personal Sausage Special
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, mushrooms and white onions
Personal Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, and black olives
Cheese
Pepperoni
Sausage
Danza
Gourmet
Veggie
Dads
Dads
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Homemade Croutons served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Christianos Pasta Salad
Lettuce Mix, Homemade Pasta Salad, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing on the side.
Garden Salad
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Mozzarella Cheese. Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing served on the side.
Chicken Avocado
Lettuce Mix, Chicken Breast, Homemade Pasta Salad, Black Beans, Corn, and Avocado. Garlic Bread and Tomato Basil Vinaigrette served on the side.
Italian Salad
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese. Garlic Bread and Italian Dressing served on the side.
Greek Salad
Lettuce Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese. Garlic Bread and a Greek Feta Vinaigrette served on the side.
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
A rick Parmesan cream sauce with a touch of fresh garlic. Made with fettuccini noodles.
Spaghetti
Christianos original Italian red sauce.
Lasagna
Layered fresh ricotta cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, meat, Christianos original red sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Chicken Milano
Grilled chicken with sautéed green peppers, caramel iced onions and fresh mushrooms. With a blend of our red and cream sauces; Served over penne pasta.
Tomato Basil Penne
Penne pasta, sliced tomato, fresh basil and garlic sautéed with cream and wine.
Basil Pesto
Fresh basil ground with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, and Parmesan cheese; served over linguine.
Shrimp Primavera
Penne pasta with portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, spinach and tomatoes; tossed in a light cream sauce.
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Basil Tortilla Wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Tomato Basil Tortilla Wrap.
Italian Roast Beef
Italian Shredded Roast Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, Sautéed Green Peppers & Onions on a 7” bun.
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, & Mozzarella on a 7” bun.
Real Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Lettuce on a 7” Sandwich Bun.
Classic Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella on a 7” bun.
Kids
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
530 Wisconsin Highway 23, Green Lake, WI 54941