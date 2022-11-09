Restaurant header imageView gallery

Christianos Pizza Appleton

735 Reviews

$$

2400 S Kensington Dr

Appleton, WI 54915

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Cheesy Bread
Margherita

Meatballs

$10.00
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Our own made-fresh-daily bread topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese & Italian seasoning, served with a side of red sauce

Focaccia

$5.00

Wood-fired Neapolitan-style bread with garlic butter, Italian & Parmesan seasoning

Tomato Basil Bread

$10.00

Sliced tomato and fresh cut basil added to our classic cheese bread, served with a side of red sauce

Stracciatella

$10.00

Sun Dried Tom Bacon Bread

$10.00

Sun-dried tomatoes and bacon added to our classic cheese bread, served with a side of red sauce

Buffalo Bread

$11.00

Chicken, Franks Buffalo sauce & mozzarella. Topped with Italian & Parmesan seasoning, served with a side of ranch

Crust Dips

$0.75

Side Topping

$1.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, salami, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese & Italian dressing, served inside our warm foccacia bread with a side of Pablano ranch

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomato, served inside our warm focaccia bread and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Calzones

Gourmet Calzone

$13.95

A Christianos original - baked with smoked ham, tomatoes, mushrooms, salami, red onions & mozzarella cheese; topped with fresh romaine lettuce & our signature Italian dressing

Chicken Calzone

$13.95

A Christianos original - baked with sliced chicken breast, tomato & mozzarella cheese; topped with fresh romaine lettuce, our signature Italian dressing

BYO Calzone

$11.00

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella. Add whatever toppings you may like for an additional charge

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil & parmesan

Artisan

$16.00

Olive oil base, prosciutto, garlic, portabella mushrooms & mozzarella cheese; lightly topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

Meat Up

$15.50

Red sauce, ham, sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese

Veggie

$15.00

Red sauce, green pepper, tomato, black olives, fresh mushroom, red onion & mozzarella cheese

The Classic

$14.00

Red sauce, sausage, fresh mushroom, white onion and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Alfredo base, chicken and mozzarella cheese; drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Dads

$15.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushroom and mozzarella cheese

The Grande

$13.00

Provolone cheese, garlic, and fresh mozzarella with sauce dollops on top

Hawaiian

$13.00

Red sauce, smoked ham, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Pesto & Pistachio

$15.00

Basil pesto base, fresh mozzarella, bacon & pistachios

Seany

$11.50

Our classic cheese pizza

Baby Bird

$7.00

6" kid's cheese pizza

CBR

$16.00

Garlic butter base, chicken, red onion, bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with arugula and ranch dressing

Koko

$15.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, basil, red onion, provolone & mozzarella cheese

Sausage Basil

$14.00

Red sauce, sausage, basil & mozzarella cheese; topped with parmesan cheese

BYO Pizza

$11.50

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese. You build the rest!

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Fresh made pizza dough

Frozen Pizza :)

$10.00

3 For 24.95 Frozen Pizza!!

$24.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.95

Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake (flavors change)

Cookie

$1.90

N/A Beverage

Pellegrino

$2.95

Bottle Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Point Bottle Root Beer

$2.50

Point Bottle Kitty Cocktail

$2.50

Point Bottle Orange Cream

$2.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2400 S Kensington Dr, Appleton, WI 54915

Directions

