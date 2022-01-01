Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2820 white oak drive

#120

houston, TX 77007

Burger
Bacon Bacon Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$12.00

4 Mozzarella sticks, fried pickles & 2 eggrolls.

Bowl of Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken nuggets, honey mustard, bbq sauce and buffalo sauce.

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with ranch.

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Deep fried served with yellow mustard and queso.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Salsa Chips

$8.00

Queso Chips

$6.00

Salsa + Queso Chips

$9.00

Heart Attack Fries

$14.00

Fries, jalapeños, bacon, pulled pork, melted cheese and pico de gallo.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Parmesan and truffle oil.

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Half Beef Half Chicken Nachos

$14.00

No Meat Nachos

$10.00

Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas

$12.00

Sautéed spinach, monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo served with pico de gallo, jalapeños & sour cream.

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

served with pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

Beef Quesadillas

$14.00

served with pico de gallo, jalapeños and chipotle mayo.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, sunflower seeds & sliced apples on spring mix.

G String Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, strawberries, apples, & sunflower seeds on spring mix.

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

$17.00

Blackened shrimp, crispy tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado & pico de Gallo on spring mix.

Texas Salad

$15.00

Crispy chicken, cheese, tomatoes, & jalapeños over spring mix.

Burgers

Burger

$14.00

Country Fried Bacon Burger

$16.00
Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.00

$14.00

Swiss cheese, mushrooms on a fresh toasted bun with mayo. Served with french fries.

Bacon Bacon Burger

$15.00

Chili Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00
Veggie Bean Burger

$13.00

$13.00

Bean burger on a fresh toast bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo and mustard. Served with French fries.

Burger Of The Month

Burger of The Month- Avocado Ranch Burger

$15.00

Burger of The Month - BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Baskets

2pc Tender Basket

$11.00

4pc Tender Basket

$14.00

8pc Tender Basket

$18.00

12pc Tender Basket

$22.00

2pc Steak Fingers Basket

$11.00

4pc Steak Finger Basket

$14.00

6pc Steak Finger Basket

$16.00

3pc Slider Basket

$13.00

5pc Slider Basket

$16.00

2pc Catfish Basket

$13.00

3pc Catfish Basket

$15.00

Fish&Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Shrimp Basket 12pc

$20.00

Hot Dog Basket

$13.00

Sliders

Jalapeno Chicken Slider

$4.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$4.00

Tailgate Beef Slider

$4.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$4.00

$4.00

Beef fajita on flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Breakfast Taco

$4.00
Chicken Taco

$4.00

$4.00

Chicken fajita in a flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo.

Fish Taco

$4.50

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00
Shrimp Taco

$4.50

$4.50

Shrimp on flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo.

Hot Wings

6 Pc Wings

$11.00

12 Pc Wings

$15.00

18 Pc Wings

$19.00

24 Pc Wings

$25.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

$14.00

Classic Patty Melt

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

California Club Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$13.00

Southwestern Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Jalapeno Mac

$4.00

Sweet Cream Corn

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Basket Okra

$7.00

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Extras

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Carrots Celery

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Mushrooms

$1.00

Pico

$0.50

Side Of Chili

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Texas Toast

$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.50

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Gravy

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Jalapeno Cilatro Ranch

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Queso Large

$3.00

Queso Small

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa LARGE

$3.00

Salsa SMALL

$0.75

Soy Ginger

$0.75

Tarter sauce

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Desserts

3pc Fried Oreos

$7.00

6pc Fried Oreos

$10.00

Bottled Beer

BTL BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BTL BUDWEISER

$5.00

BTL COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BTL CORONA

$6.00

BTL DOS EQUIS

$6.00

BTL HEINEKEN

$5.00

BTL HEINEKEN ZERO 0.0

$6.00

BTL LONE STAR

$5.00

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

BTL MILLER LITE

$5.00

BTL MODELO

$6.00

BTL SHINER

$5.00

BTL STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

Btl CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

BTL HOWDY CLUB ULTRA

$3.00

BTL BUD NEXT

$5.00

LONE STAR LITE

$5.00

BTL HOWDY CLUB BUD LIGHT

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Can Beer

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS BLOODORANGE

$5.00

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS PINEAPPLE

$5.00

BUD LIGHT CAN

$3.00

GUINESS CAN

$6.00

HIGH NOON PEACH

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Karbach Love Street Can

$5.00

KARBACH RANCH WATER CAN

$5.00

Michelob Can

$3.00

Modelo Can

$3.00

MODELO ORO

$5.00

MODELO RANCH WATER

$5.00Out of stock

ST ARNOLDS ART CAR Can

$5.00

ST ARNOLDS HOPODILLO Can

$5.00

St ARNOLDS LAWNMOWER 12OZ CAN

$5.00

Stella Can

$3.00

TOPOCHICO LEMON LIME

$5.00

TOPOCHICO MANGO

$5.00

TOPOCHICO PINEAPPLE

$5.00

TOPOCHICO STRAWBERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

Vizzy

$3.00

NA Beverages

bottle water

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Flavor

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Zing Zang

$3.00

To Go Margaritas

ToGo Frozen Margarita 32oz

$12.00

ToGo Rocks Margarita 32oz

$12.00Out of stock

Wine

Glass Sutter home cab

$7.00

Glass Menage Red Blend

$7.00Out of stock

Gls Sutter Home Moscato

$7.00

Gls Sutter Home Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Menagexa Trois Chardonnay

$7.00

Limelight Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Btl Wycliff

$20.00

Baltimore Ravens

16oz BUDLIGHT

$3.00

16oz MODELO

$4.00

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Baltimore Bomber

$5.00

Baltimore Standoff

$6.00

Black Bird

$5.00

Ca Caw Chiller

$5.00

Russel St Mule

$5.00

Spiked Cola

$6.00

Florida Gators

16oz BUDLIGHT

$3.00

16oz MODELO

$4.00

Chomp Stomp

$5.00

Florida Standoff

$6.00

Mr. Two Bits

$6.00

Orange and Blue

$6.00

Swamp Bait

$5.00

Swamp Mule

$6.00

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2820 white oak drive, #120, houston, TX 77007

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

