Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2000 bagby st 106

houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Taco
Burger
Heart Attack Fries

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$12.00

Bowl of Nuggets

$12.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Salsa Chips

$8.00

Queso Chips

$8.00

Salsa + Quesa Chips

$11.00

Heart Attack Fries

$14.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

No Meat Nachos

$14.00

Spinach Mushroom Quesadillas

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Beef Quesadillas

$14.00

Baskets

2pc Tender Basket

$10.00

4pc Tender Basket

$13.00

8pc Tender Basket

$18.00

12pc Tender Basket

$22.00

2pc Steak Fingers Basket

$11.00

4pc Steak Finger Basket

$14.00

6pc Steak Finger Basket

$16.00

3pc Slider Basket

$13.00

5pc Slider Basket

$16.00

2pc Catfish Basket

$12.00

3pc Catfish Basket

$15.00

Fish&Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket 12pc

$20.00

Hot Dog Basket

$12.00

Burgers

Burger

$14.00

Country Fried Bacon Burger

$15.00

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Bacon Bacon Burger

$15.00

Chili Burger

$14.00

Veggie Bean Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Burger of The Month - BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Burger Of The Month

Burger Of The Month - Avocado Ranch Burger

$15.00

Burger of The Month - BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Desserts

3pc Fried Oreos

$7.00

6pc Fried Oreos

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Jalapeno Cilatro Ranch

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Queso Large

$3.00

Queso Small

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa LARGE

$3.00

Salsa SMALL

$0.75

Soy Ginger

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Cocktail Sause

$0.75

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.00

Extras

Avocado

$1.25

Bacon

$1.25

Butter

$0.50

Carrots Celery

$1.00

Cheese

$1.25

Fried Bacon

$1.25

Fried Egg

$1.25

Green Chili

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

One Onion Ring

$1.00

Pico

$0.50

Side Of Chili

$1.25

Small Chili

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Texas Toast

$1.00

Hot Wings

6 Pc Wings

$11.00

12 Pc Wings

$15.00

18 Pc Wings

$19.00

24 Pc Wings

$25.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.00

G String Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Texas Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Classic Patty Melt

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

California Club Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tender Wrap

$13.00

Southwestern Wrap

$13.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Jalapeno Mac

$4.00

Sweet Cream Corn

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Basket Okra

$7.00

Sliders

Jalapeno Chicken Slider

$4.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$4.00

Tailgate Beef Slider

$4.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$4.00

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$4.50

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

NA Beverages

bottle water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pickle Juice Back

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Flavor

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Zing Zang

$3.00

To Go Margaritas

Frozen Margarita 32oz

$14.00Out of stock

ToGo Rocks Margarita 32oz

$12.00

Pitcher Margarita

$30.00

Wine

Glass Sutter Home Cabernet

$7.00Out of stock

Glass Menage Red Blend

$7.00

Glass Limelight Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Menage Chardonnay

$7.00

Gls Sutter Home Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Gls Sutter Home Moscato

$7.00Out of stock

Gls Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$7.00Out of stock

Btl Wycleff

$20.00

Beer

Bud Light 16oz

$3.00

Budlight Bucket

$18.00

Labatt Blue Bottle

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light Bottle

$4.00

Modelo 16oz

$4.00

Cocktails

Buffalo Breeze

$6.00

Buffalo Mule

$5.00

Spiked Cola

$6.00

Food

1 Sahlens Hot Dog

$6.00

Sahlens Hot Dog Basket

$10.00

Shots

Buffalo Stand Off

$6.00

Dyngus Day

$5.00

The Little Bill

$5.00

Shirts

Employee Shirt

$15.00

Bills Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Christians Tailgate A Houston tradition for over 70 years, Christian's Tailgate has long been a favorite for burgers, beer and sports. With plenty of TV's, we offer the perfect place to kick back, drink a cold beer and enjoy what's been touted as the Best Hamburger in Houston. Dubbed as "Hamburger Heaven" by the Houston Chronicle and voted Reader’s Choice “Best Burger in Houston” several times, our burgers are a must-try. Visit us at any of our 5 locations throughout the city!

Website

Location

2000 bagby st 106, houston, TX 77002

Directions

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

