Christian’s By Wolffer Estate

2,863 Reviews

$$

4 Amagansett Square Drive

Amagansett, NY 11930

Popular Items

Eggs Benedict

$26.00

english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, mixed green salad


Starters

Fluke crudo

$24.00

Local fluke, jalapeño, grapefruit, radish

Crab croquettes

$28.00

Blue crab croquettes, carrot slaw, aioli

Burrata

$26.00

herb & almond pesto, tomato confit, grilled bread

Salads

Poke Bowl

$32.00

Beets

$21.00

extra virgin olive oil whipped goat cheese, California orange

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$31.00

crispy shrimp, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, rosé vinaigrette

Grilled Romaine

$21.00

boquerones, parmigiana

Butter lettuce

$21.00

lemon, pumpkin seed oil, radish

Brunch

Chicken Hash

$28.00

fried egg, potato hash, hollandaise

Avocado toast

$24.00

two poached eggs, micromix, grilled sourdough bread

Cheddar burger

$26.00

onion confit, brioche bun, crispy new potatoes

Eggs Benedict

$26.00

english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, mixed green salad

Montauk lobster roll

$36.00

Maine lobster, lemon aioli, celery, brioche bun, crispy new potatoes

French toast

$23.00

fresh fruit, New York maple syrup

Garden frittata

$24.00

tomato, pepper, onion, cheddar

Chorizo egg wrap

$25.00

flour tortilla, cheddar, pico de gallo

White Chorizo Egg Wrap

$29.00

White Frittata

$29.00

Chicken club sandwich

$26.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut bacon, smoked chipotle aioli, brioche, crispy potatoes

Sides

Crispy Potatoes

$12.00

Thick cut bacon

$12.00

applewood smoked

Christian's potato salad

$12.00

Balsam Farm Yukon Golds, cucumber, herb vinaigrette [VEGAN]

Kids Brunch

Kids chicken tenders & fries

$24.00

Just for kiddos, breaded and fried chicken tenders with french fries

Kids grilled chicken & fries

$24.00

Just for kiddos, grilled chicken cutlet + french fries

Kids cheddar burger & fries

$24.00

Just for kiddos, a smaller beef burger with cheddar cheese and french fries

Kids pasta butter

$18.00

Just for kiddos, simple pasta and butter

Kids pasta marinara

$18.00

Just for kiddos, simple pasta with tomato and extra virgin olive oil

Kids pasta plain

$17.00

Just for kiddos, simple pasta

Kids grilled cheese & fries

$20.00

Just for kiddos, grilled cheddar cheese and butter sandwich with french fries

Kids french toast

$19.00

Just for kiddos; a smaller portion of brioche french toast with fresh fruit and New York maple syrup

Kids fries

$12.00

Just for kiddos, a side of fries

Desserts

Flourless chocolate cake

$14.00

organic cacao, raw cane sugar. [GLUTEN FREE]

Key lime pie

$14.00

Fresh lime, meringue

Tres leches cake

$14.00

Sponge cake, sweet milk, butter cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wine, food, good vibes. Christian's by Wölffer Estate in Amagansett Square

Website

Location

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett, NY 11930

Directions

